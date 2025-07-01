Residential complex Waterfront living! Close to the new Casino. Don´t miss that great opportunity / RAK Solera

Solera by RAK Properties – Tranquil Waterfront Living in Ras Al Khaimah.
Modern Residences Along the Shores of Mina Al Arab.
1, 2 & 3 Bedroom Apartments | Handover: Q2 2028
Project Overview:
Solera is the latest residential development by RAK Properties, offering serene, design-led living within the master-planned community of Mina Al Arab, Ras Al Khaimah. Designed for those seeking harmony between nature and contemporary urban lifestyle, Solera features modern low-rise buildings surrounded by lush landscaping, calm waterfront promenades, and resort-style amenities.
Just minutes from the future Wynn Resort & Casino, Solera offers residents a rare combination of privacy, exclusivity, and long-term investment potential in one of the UAE’s fastest-growing emirates.
💸 Prices Starting From
🟩 1 Bedroom ~ 63 m² from 285.000€
🟨 2 Bedroom ~ 112 m² from 520.000€
🟥 3 Bedroom ~ 160 m² from 715.000€
Payment Plan: 10% on booking • 40% during construction • 50% on handover.
Expected Completion: Q2 2028.
High ROI & capital growth anticipated due to RAK’s development boom.
Apartment Features:
Contemporary interiors with open-plan layouts.
Floor-to-ceiling windows & large balconies.
Fully fitted kitchens with premium appliances.
Scenic views of water, gardens or boulevard.
Smart-home ready infrastructure.
High-quality finishes & materials.
Community & Amenities:
Swimming pools, gym & wellness areas.
Children's play zones & family lounges.
Landscaped gardens and walking trails.
Ground-level retail, cafés & daily essentials.
Gated community with 24/7 security.
Covered parking & electric vehicle stations.
Location – Mina Al Arab, Ras Al Khaimah
2 min to InterContinental Mina Al Arab Resort
10 min to Wynn Integrated Resort (2027)
15 min to Al Hamra Mall & Golf Club
20 min to RAK City Center
45 min to Dubai via E311
Ideal For:
UAE & international investors seeking high-growth coastal property.
Residents looking for affordable beachfront lifestyle.
Families seeking a relaxed environment with urban convenience.
Buyers priced out of Dubai who want future upside in RAK.