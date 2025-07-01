  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Waterfront living! Close to the new Casino. Don´t miss that great opportunity / RAK Solera

Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
from
$333,139
15
ID: 26767
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 13/07/2025

Location

  Country
    United Arab Emirates
  State
    Ras al-Khaimah

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  Class
    Class
    Business class
  Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Brick
  The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2028
  Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Heating:

  Individual heating

Security features:

  Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company

About the complex

Solera by RAK Properties – Tranquil Waterfront Living in Ras Al Khaimah.

Modern Residences Along the Shores of Mina Al Arab.

1, 2 & 3 Bedroom Apartments | Handover: Q2 2028

Project Overview:

Solera is the latest residential development by RAK Properties, offering serene, design-led living within the master-planned community of Mina Al Arab, Ras Al Khaimah. Designed for those seeking harmony between nature and contemporary urban lifestyle, Solera features modern low-rise buildings surrounded by lush landscaping, calm waterfront promenades, and resort-style amenities.

Just minutes from the future Wynn Resort & Casino, Solera offers residents a rare combination of privacy, exclusivity, and long-term investment potential in one of the UAE’s fastest-growing emirates.

💸 Prices Starting From

  • 🟩 1 Bedroom ~ 63 m² from 285.000€

  • 🟨 2 Bedroom ~ 112 m² from 520.000€

  • 🟥 3 Bedroom ~ 160 m² from 715.000€

Payment Plan: 10% on booking • 40% during construction • 50% on handover.
Expected Completion: Q2 2028.
High ROI & capital growth anticipated due to RAK’s development boom.

Apartment Features:

  • Contemporary interiors with open-plan layouts.

  • Floor-to-ceiling windows & large balconies.

  • Fully fitted kitchens with premium appliances.

  • Scenic views of water, gardens or boulevard.

  • Smart-home ready infrastructure.

  • High-quality finishes & materials.

Community & Amenities:

  • Swimming pools, gym & wellness areas.

  • Children's play zones & family lounges.

  • Landscaped gardens and walking trails.

  • Ground-level retail, cafés & daily essentials.

  • Gated community with 24/7 security.

  • Covered parking & electric vehicle stations.

Location – Mina Al Arab, Ras Al Khaimah

  • 2 min to InterContinental Mina Al Arab Resort

  • 10 min to Wynn Integrated Resort (2027)

  • 15 min to Al Hamra Mall & Golf Club

  • 20 min to RAK City Center

  • 45 min to Dubai via E311

Ideal For:

  • UAE & international investors seeking high-growth coastal property.

  • Residents looking for affordable beachfront lifestyle.

  • Families seeking a relaxed environment with urban convenience.

  • Buyers priced out of Dubai who want future upside in RAK.

Location on the map

Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates

