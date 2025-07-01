Residential complex Waterfront living! Close to the new Casino. Don´t miss that great opportunity / RAK Solera

Solera by RAK Properties – Tranquil Waterfront Living in Ras Al Khaimah.

Modern Residences Along the Shores of Mina Al Arab.

1, 2 & 3 Bedroom Apartments | Handover: Q2 2028

Project Overview:

Solera is the latest residential development by RAK Properties, offering serene, design-led living within the master-planned community of Mina Al Arab, Ras Al Khaimah. Designed for those seeking harmony between nature and contemporary urban lifestyle, Solera features modern low-rise buildings surrounded by lush landscaping, calm waterfront promenades, and resort-style amenities.

Just minutes from the future Wynn Resort & Casino, Solera offers residents a rare combination of privacy, exclusivity, and long-term investment potential in one of the UAE’s fastest-growing emirates.

💸 Prices Starting From

🟩 1 Bedroom ~ 63 m² from 285.000€

🟨 2 Bedroom ~ 112 m² from 520.000€

🟥 3 Bedroom ~ 160 m² from 715.000€

Payment Plan: 10% on booking • 40% during construction • 50% on handover.

Expected Completion: Q2 2028.

High ROI & capital growth anticipated due to RAK’s development boom.

Apartment Features:

Contemporary interiors with open-plan layouts.

Floor-to-ceiling windows & large balconies.

Fully fitted kitchens with premium appliances.

Scenic views of water, gardens or boulevard.

Smart-home ready infrastructure.

High-quality finishes & materials.

Community & Amenities:

Swimming pools, gym & wellness areas.

Children's play zones & family lounges.

Landscaped gardens and walking trails.

Ground-level retail, cafés & daily essentials.

Gated community with 24/7 security.

Covered parking & electric vehicle stations.

Location – Mina Al Arab, Ras Al Khaimah

2 min to InterContinental Mina Al Arab Resort

10 min to Wynn Integrated Resort (2027)

15 min to Al Hamra Mall & Golf Club

20 min to RAK City Center

45 min to Dubai via E311

Ideal For: