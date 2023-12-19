AVELINE Residences by Citi Developers
Location: JVC District 16
Building: G+3 Podium+17 Unit Types: Studio, 1 Bedroom, 2 Bedroom & 3 Bedroom
Handover: Q2 2026
Sizes:
Studio: 453.70 sq. ft
1 Bedroom: 768.96 to 829.03 sq. ft
2 Bedroom: 1093.63 to 1185.96 sq. ft
3 Bedroom: 1340.01 to 1391.99 sq. ft
Starting Prices:
Studio: AED 595,000
1 Bedroom: AED 995,000
2 Bedroom: AED 1,350,000
3 Bedroom: AED 1,760,000
Payment Plan:
50/50
10% on Booking
10% SPA after 30 Days
1% for 30 months
50% on Handover (Pre-Approved Mortgage*)
Return on Investment
15% Resale
8% Rental
Resale is possible after 24% is paid.
Amenities:
First Floor
Beach Pool
Spa & Sauna
Gym
Kids pool
Mini Cinema
11th Floor
Padel Court
Infinity Pool
Jogging track
Yoga & Recreation Area
Mini Golf
Games area
All apartments are semi furnished with Miele kitchen appliances including fridge, freezer, microwave, oven, washing machine and dishwasher.
AVELINE will have the biggest lobby of JVC of over 3500 sqft and the first JVC indoor cinema room and glass bottom infinity pool. All apartments have porcelain floors and Italian tiles in the bathrooms.
Parking:
We have 3 podiums for parking
Studio= 1 parking
1 bed = 1 parking
2 bed = 2 parking
3 bed = 2 parking