MASA

Ras Al Khaimah, UAE
from
€216,427

6
About the complex

Apartments on the seashore for life and investment! The windows offer a gorgeous panoramic view of the sea! Installment without interest! High rental income - 10%! We will provide an investor catalog!

Rental income per month - $1000
Amenities: swimming pools, including a separate pool for children, playgrounds, a modern spa complex, a sauna, spacious and well-kept parks for walking and much more.

Payment Plan:
20% - down payment
30% - at the construction stage
50% - upon delivery of the object

Features

  • Security
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Parking
  • Elevator
  • Online tour
Property Parametres
2026
Finished
12
New building location
Ras Al Khaimah, UAE

