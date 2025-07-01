  1. Realting.com
  2. United Arab Emirates
  3. Apartment in a new building Apartments with Post-Handover Payment Plan on Al Marjan

Apartment in a new building Apartments with Post-Handover Payment Plan on Al Marjan

Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
from
$1,05M
;
20
Leave a request
ID: 27655
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 09/09/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Ras al-Khaimah

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2028
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    15

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool

About the complex

Beachfront Apartments with Post-Handover Payment Plan on Al Marjan Island

Al Marjan Island is a stunning man-made archipelago in Ras Al Khaimah, stretching 4.5 kilometers into the Arabian Gulf and offering over 7 kilometers of white-sand beaches and 23 kilometers of waterfront promenade. Comprising four coral-shaped islands, Breeze, Treasure, Dream, and View, it is home to luxury resorts, beach clubs, water sports, and world-class hospitality brands like Rixos, Mövenpick, and DoubleTree. With upcoming landmark developments such as Nobu and the Wynn Resort, Al Marjan Island is rapidly emerging as a premier destination for waterfront living, tourism, and high-return real estate investment, just 45 minutes from Dubai.

Apartments for sale on Al Marjan Island, are ideally located just 2 minutes from Wynn Resort, 12 minutes from Al Hamra Mall, 13 minutes from RAK Central, 14 minutes from Al Hamra Golf Club, 16 minutes from the Royal Yacht Club of Ras Al Khaimah, 30 minutes from RAK Mall and Al Qawasim Corniche, 35 minutes from RAK International Airport, 50 minutes from Sharjah International Airport, and 60 minutes from Dubai International Airport and Downtown Dubai.

The project rises 16 storeys above the Arabian Gulf on Al Marjan Island, designed as a sculptural icon that cascades organically towards the sea, blending architecture with nature to create an exclusive waterfront sanctuary. Its bold yet fluid form is complemented by lush tropical landscaping and flowing water features that embrace a serene promenade. At its core, this development offers a curated lifestyle of wellness and luxury, with world-class amenities such as a state-of-the-art gym, yoga studio, infinity pool, children's pool, padel court, jogging track, family lawn, and scenic garden spaces. Residents are welcomed through a grand arrival drop-off and a striking residential lobby, with direct access to retail outlets at the ground level. Thoughtfully designed terraces and curved balconies frame uninterrupted panoramic sea views and golden sunsets, while tranquil zones like the activity lawn, sunken seating areas, and waterscapes foster relaxation and community. The architectural layout integrates seamlessly with its environment. This destination is just minutes from the upcoming Wynn Resort and key Ras Al Khaimah attractions, positioning it as a prime address for upscale living and future investment.

The project presents a refined collection of studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments, meticulously designed to blend contemporary luxury with serene coastal living. Each apartment features thoughtfully planned layouts with generous living spaces, high ceilings, and expansive floor-to-ceiling windows that flood the interiors with natural light while offering sweeping views of the sea. The design palette embodies understated elegance, featuring soft neutral tones, premium finishes, and the incorporation of natural materials like stone to create a calm, organic ambiance. Residences come with fully fitted kitchens equipped with high-quality white goods, as well as built-in wardrobes that maximize storage while maintaining sleek, modern aesthetics. Spacious balconies extend the living areas outdoors, enhancing the connection to nature and creating private sanctuaries for relaxation. The interiors are a harmonious balance of functionality and style, crafted to deliver comfort, sophistication, and a lifestyle rooted in both beauty and practicality.


RKT-00021

Location on the map

Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Food & Drink
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Harbour Gate—apartments in a residential complex by Emaar with views of harbor and large park, swimming pools and gym in Dubai Creek Harbour
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$910,303
Residential complex New residence Riviera IV with rich infrastructure in MBR City, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$953,669
Residential complex HILLSEDGE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$496,800
Residential complex New residence Marbella with swimming pools, a spa center and a beach, Europe Island, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$1,46M
Residential complex Furnished apartments in the elite residential complex Sunset Bay Two in the Dubai Islands area, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$1,28M
You are viewing
Apartment in a new building Apartments with Post-Handover Payment Plan on Al Marjan
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
from
$1,05M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Aark Terraces
Residential complex Aark Terraces
Residential complex Aark Terraces
Residential complex Aark Terraces
Residential complex Aark Terraces
Show all Residential complex Aark Terraces
Residential complex Aark Terraces
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$258,646
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 12
Area 72–147 m²
4 real estate properties 4
Project Name - Aark Terraces Developer - Aark Developers LLC Total units - 131 Apartments Parking - 1 Parking per unit Anticipated completion Date - December 2027 Ownership - Freehold property for all nationalities Estimated Service Charges - 12-16 AED per sq. ft. Furnishing - …
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
71.7 – 111.7
258,679 – 285,909
Apartment 2 rooms
108.8 – 146.6
381,212 – 422,056
Agency
Easy Life Property
Leave a request
Apartment building JW Marriott residences al Marjan Island
Apartment building JW Marriott residences al Marjan Island
Apartment building JW Marriott residences al Marjan Island
Apartment building JW Marriott residences al Marjan Island
Apartment building JW Marriott residences al Marjan Island
Show all Apartment building JW Marriott residences al Marjan Island
Apartment building JW Marriott residences al Marjan Island
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
from
$828,915
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
JW Marriott Residences is a luxury project that offers 1 or 2 bedroom apartments in an exclusive area of Al Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah. Al Marjan Island is a cosmopolitan destination in the United Arab Emirates, where you can enjoy diversity, luxury and endless opportunities. The island…
Agency
AG LUXURY PROPERTIES LLC
Leave a request
Apartment building One residence OBG
Apartment building One residence OBG
Apartment building One residence OBG
Apartment building One residence OBG
Apartment building One residence OBG
Show all Apartment building One residence OBG
Apartment building One residence OBG
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$364,748
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 30
Excellent investment opportunity, OneResidence, in the heart of DowntownDubai 5 minutes walk from BurjKhalifa and DubaiMall. The developer has been operating for over 45 years in Dubai and this is the latest development in a highly sought after and exclusive area. Premium amenities, take adv…
Agency
AG LUXURY PROPERTIES LLC
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in United Arab Emirates
How to Sell an Apartment in the UAE: A Step-by-Step Guide for Individuals
01.07.2025
How to Sell an Apartment in the UAE: A Step-by-Step Guide for Individuals
Dubai Launches Prypco Mint Real Estate Tokenization Platform on XRP Blockchain
03.06.2025
Dubai Launches Prypco Mint Real Estate Tokenization Platform on XRP Blockchain
UAE Real Estate Investments: 5 Promising New Developments Across the Country
20.05.2025
UAE Real Estate Investments: 5 Promising New Developments Across the Country
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
05.05.2025
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
21.03.2025
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
26.02.2025
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
30.01.2025
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
29.01.2025
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
Show all publications