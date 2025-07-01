Apartment in a new building Apartments with Post-Handover Payment Plan on Al Marjan

Beachfront Apartments with Post-Handover Payment Plan on Al Marjan Island

Al Marjan Island is a stunning man-made archipelago in Ras Al Khaimah, stretching 4.5 kilometers into the Arabian Gulf and offering over 7 kilometers of white-sand beaches and 23 kilometers of waterfront promenade. Comprising four coral-shaped islands, Breeze, Treasure, Dream, and View, it is home to luxury resorts, beach clubs, water sports, and world-class hospitality brands like Rixos, Mövenpick, and DoubleTree. With upcoming landmark developments such as Nobu and the Wynn Resort, Al Marjan Island is rapidly emerging as a premier destination for waterfront living, tourism, and high-return real estate investment, just 45 minutes from Dubai.



Apartments for sale on Al Marjan Island, are ideally located just 2 minutes from Wynn Resort, 12 minutes from Al Hamra Mall, 13 minutes from RAK Central, 14 minutes from Al Hamra Golf Club, 16 minutes from the Royal Yacht Club of Ras Al Khaimah, 30 minutes from RAK Mall and Al Qawasim Corniche, 35 minutes from RAK International Airport, 50 minutes from Sharjah International Airport, and 60 minutes from Dubai International Airport and Downtown Dubai.



The project rises 16 storeys above the Arabian Gulf on Al Marjan Island, designed as a sculptural icon that cascades organically towards the sea, blending architecture with nature to create an exclusive waterfront sanctuary. Its bold yet fluid form is complemented by lush tropical landscaping and flowing water features that embrace a serene promenade. At its core, this development offers a curated lifestyle of wellness and luxury, with world-class amenities such as a state-of-the-art gym, yoga studio, infinity pool, children's pool, padel court, jogging track, family lawn, and scenic garden spaces. Residents are welcomed through a grand arrival drop-off and a striking residential lobby, with direct access to retail outlets at the ground level. Thoughtfully designed terraces and curved balconies frame uninterrupted panoramic sea views and golden sunsets, while tranquil zones like the activity lawn, sunken seating areas, and waterscapes foster relaxation and community. The architectural layout integrates seamlessly with its environment. This destination is just minutes from the upcoming Wynn Resort and key Ras Al Khaimah attractions, positioning it as a prime address for upscale living and future investment.



The project presents a refined collection of studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments, meticulously designed to blend contemporary luxury with serene coastal living. Each apartment features thoughtfully planned layouts with generous living spaces, high ceilings, and expansive floor-to-ceiling windows that flood the interiors with natural light while offering sweeping views of the sea. The design palette embodies understated elegance, featuring soft neutral tones, premium finishes, and the incorporation of natural materials like stone to create a calm, organic ambiance. Residences come with fully fitted kitchens equipped with high-quality white goods, as well as built-in wardrobes that maximize storage while maintaining sleek, modern aesthetics. Spacious balconies extend the living areas outdoors, enhancing the connection to nature and creating private sanctuaries for relaxation. The interiors are a harmonious balance of functionality and style, crafted to deliver comfort, sophistication, and a lifestyle rooted in both beauty and practicality.

RKT-00021