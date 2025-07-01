Residential complex Seaside Sophistication at Mina Al Arab / RAK Mirasol

Mirasol by RAK Properties – Seaside Sophistication at Mina Al Arab.

Waterfront Luxury Living in Ras Al Khaimah’s Most Prestigious Community.

1, 2, & 3 Bedroom Apartments and Penthouses | Handover: Q2 2028

Project Overview:

Mirasol is a new coastal landmark by RAK Properties, located in the heart of Mina Al Arab – a tranquil, master-planned waterfront community in Ras Al Khaimah. Offering a limited collection of luxurious beachfront apartments and penthouses, Mirasol blends sleek architecture with open sea views, resort-style amenities, and proximity to the upcoming Wynn Integrated Resort.

With generous layouts, contemporary design, and direct access to the beach promenade, Mirasol is ideal for discerning homeowners and investors seeking both lifestyle and long-term value.

Prices Starting From:

1 Bedroom ~ 56 m² from 372.000€

2 Bedroom ~ 110 m² from 580.000€

3 Bedroom ~ 258 m² from 1.255.000€

3 Bedroom Penthouses ~ 354 m² from 3.000.000€

📆 Payment Plan: Flexible options available

📅 Completion: Q2 2028

📈 High ROI potential with Ras Al Khaimah’s luxury boom

Residences & Interiors:

Spacious open-plan layouts with sea or boulevard views.

Floor-to-ceiling glass for natural light.

Fitted kitchens with European appliances.

Elegant bathrooms with high-end fixtures.

Large balconies or terraces (some units with private plunge pools).

Smart-home ready infrastructure.

Mirasol Amenities:

Infinity-edge pool with waterfront views.

State-of-the-art gym & wellness center.

Kids' play areas & shaded family zones.

Landscaped gardens and walkways.

Ground-floor retail, cafés & fine dining.

24/7 security, concierge & covered parking.

Marina access and beachfront promenade.

📍 Location – Mina Al Arab, Ras Al Khaimah

5 min to InterContinental Mina Al Arab Resort

10 min to Wynn Resort & Casino (2027)

15 min to Al Hamra Mall & Golf Club

45 min to Dubai via E311

Close to schools, nurseries, medical centers

Ideal For: