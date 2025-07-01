  1. Realting.com
  2. United Arab Emirates
  3. Mina Al arab
  4. Residential complex Seaside Sophistication at Mina Al Arab / RAK Mirasol

Residential complex Seaside Sophistication at Mina Al Arab / RAK Mirasol

Mina Al arab, United Arab Emirates
from
$435,006
BTC
5.1743075
ETH
271.2075789
USDT
430 083.5042934
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
9
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 26776
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 14/07/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Ras al-Khaimah
  • City
    Mina Al arab

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Brick
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2028
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Heating:

  • Individual heating

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

About the complex

Mirasol by RAK Properties – Seaside Sophistication at Mina Al Arab.

Waterfront Luxury Living in Ras Al Khaimah’s Most Prestigious Community.

1, 2, & 3 Bedroom Apartments and Penthouses | Handover: Q2 2028

Project Overview:

Mirasol is a new coastal landmark by RAK Properties, located in the heart of Mina Al Arab – a tranquil, master-planned waterfront community in Ras Al Khaimah. Offering a limited collection of luxurious beachfront apartments and penthouses, Mirasol blends sleek architecture with open sea views, resort-style amenities, and proximity to the upcoming Wynn Integrated Resort.

With generous layouts, contemporary design, and direct access to the beach promenade, Mirasol is ideal for discerning homeowners and investors seeking both lifestyle and long-term value.

Prices Starting From:

  • 1 Bedroom ~ 56 m² from 372.000€

  • 2 Bedroom ~ 110 m² from 580.000€

  • 3 Bedroom ~  258 m² from 1.255.000€

  • 3 Bedroom Penthouses ~ 354 m² from 3.000.000€

📆 Payment Plan: Flexible options available
📅 Completion: Q2 2028
📈 High ROI potential with Ras Al Khaimah’s luxury boom

Residences & Interiors:

  • Spacious open-plan layouts with sea or boulevard views.

  • Floor-to-ceiling glass for natural light.

  • Fitted kitchens with European appliances.

  • Elegant bathrooms with high-end fixtures.

  • Large balconies or terraces (some units with private plunge pools).

  • Smart-home ready infrastructure.

Mirasol Amenities:

  • Infinity-edge pool with waterfront views.

  • State-of-the-art gym & wellness center.

  • Kids' play areas & shaded family zones.

  • Landscaped gardens and walkways.

  • Ground-floor retail, cafés & fine dining.

  • 24/7 security, concierge & covered parking.

  • Marina access and beachfront promenade.

📍 Location – Mina Al Arab, Ras Al Khaimah

  • 5 min to InterContinental Mina Al Arab Resort

  • 10 min to Wynn Resort & Casino (2027)

  • 15 min to Al Hamra Mall & Golf Club

  • 45 min to Dubai via E311

  • Close to schools, nurseries, medical centers

Ideal For:

  • UAE & international investors seeking early entry into RAK’s luxury sector.

  • Residents seeking peaceful beachfront living away from the city bustle.

  • Buyers looking for capital appreciation & strong rental demand.

  • Vacation home seekers or digital nomads looking for luxury coastal living.

Location on the map

Mina Al arab, United Arab Emirates

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex ORLA
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$7,77M
Residential complex Residential complex Maya 3 with a swimming pool in the heart of Dubailand Residence Complex, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$441,647
Apartment building Aqua Flora Vincitore
Ajman, United Arab Emirates
from
$200,067
Residential complex New residence Mag 777 with modern premium infrastructure, Dubai Sports City, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$213,807
Apartment building Vela by Omniyat Dorchester Collection
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$15,85M
You are viewing
Residential complex Seaside Sophistication at Mina Al Arab / RAK Mirasol
Mina Al arab, United Arab Emirates
from
$435,006
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex New residence Natuzzi with a swimming pool close to beaches, Dubai Islands Front, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New residence Natuzzi with a swimming pool close to beaches, Dubai Islands Front, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$716,524
The new project from Peace Homes in the Dubai Islands Front area is a residential complex with semi-furnished apartments. Apartments with 1-3 bedrooms are offered for purchase; each apartment also comes with an office. Residents also have a private pool at their disposal. Completion - 2025. …
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Balqis Residence Penthouse
Residential complex Balqis Residence Penthouse
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$16,44M
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
Luxurious penthouse in the Balqis Residence Penthouse complex! Palm Jumeirah area! The penthouse is fully furnished! Profitability - from 5.74%! Suitable for living and investment! Interest-free installments! Infrastructure: landscaped green area, swimming pools for adults and children, sun…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex Townhouses in a new residence LIV Maritime with swimming pools, a mini golf course and panoramic views, Dubai Maritime City, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Townhouses in a new residence LIV Maritime with swimming pools, a mini golf course and panoramic views, Dubai Maritime City, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$1,63M
LIV Maritime by Liv Developers is the unique project, embodying the essence of modern luxury and exceptional comfort. The complex is located in the prestigious area of Dubai Maritime City and offers the impressive range of spacious apartments, elegant townhouses, and refined duplexes. Every …
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in United Arab Emirates
How to Sell an Apartment in the UAE: A Step-by-Step Guide for Individuals
01.07.2025
How to Sell an Apartment in the UAE: A Step-by-Step Guide for Individuals
Dubai Launches Prypco Mint Real Estate Tokenization Platform on XRP Blockchain
03.06.2025
Dubai Launches Prypco Mint Real Estate Tokenization Platform on XRP Blockchain
UAE Real Estate Investments: 5 Promising New Developments Across the Country
20.05.2025
UAE Real Estate Investments: 5 Promising New Developments Across the Country
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
05.05.2025
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
21.03.2025
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
26.02.2025
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
30.01.2025
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
29.01.2025
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
Show all publications