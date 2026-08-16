Residential properties for sale in Adana, Turkey

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Residential property for sale in Adana, Turkey

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Ceyhan
3
5 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Ceyhan, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Ceyhan, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 133 m²
Located in one of the fastest-growing and most central areas on the European side of Istanbu…
$1,19M
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2 bedroom apartment in Ceyhan, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Ceyhan, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 133 m²
In the heart of Istanbul, turn your dreams into reality with this exceptional project. Offer…
$1,15M
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6 bedroom house in Akarca, Turkey
6 bedroom house
Akarca, Turkey
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 360 m²
Fethiye, one of Mugla's most iconic holiday destinations, is renowned for its breathtaking n…
$1,25M
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5 bedroom house in Akarca, Turkey
5 bedroom house
Akarca, Turkey
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 233 m²
Located in the picturesque district of Fethiye, Mugla, this luxurious villa offers a harmoni…
$1,49M
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1 bedroom apartment in Ceyhan, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Ceyhan, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
$128,000
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Property types in Adana

apartments

Properties features in Adana, Turkey

with Garden
Cheap
Luxury
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