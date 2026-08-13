Residential properties for sale in Yenisehir, Turkey

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Residential property for sale in Yenişehir, Turkey

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apartments
22
24 properties total found
3 room apartment in Yenişehir, Turkey
3 room apartment
Yenişehir, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Floor 9/10
$2,20M
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3 room apartment in Yenişehir, Turkey
3 room apartment
Yenişehir, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Floor 9/10
$1,97M
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5 room apartment in Yenişehir, Turkey
5 room apartment
Yenişehir, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Floor 4/15
$12,09M
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4 room apartment in Yenişehir, Turkey
4 room apartment
Yenişehir, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Floor 12/14
$6,86M
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2 bedroom apartment in Yenişehir, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Yenişehir, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
Floor 25/25
Stylish Apartments Close to the Social Amenities in Mersin Yenişehir The Yenişehir district …
$288,656
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4 bedroom apartment in Yenişehir, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Yenişehir, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 17
Apartments for Sale in a Stylish Project with a Pool in Mersin Yenişehir Mersin stands out a…
$262,100
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2 bedroom apartment in Yenişehir, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Yenişehir, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Number of floors 10
Modern Apartments in an Advantageous Location in Yenişehir Mersin Yenişehir, one of the most…
$150,248
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3 bedroom apartment in Yenişehir, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Yenişehir, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 265 m²
Floor 25/25
Stylish Apartments Close to the Social Amenities in Mersin Yenişehir The Yenişehir district …
$445,685
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4 room apartment in Yenişehir, Turkey
4 room apartment
Yenişehir, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 148 m²
Floor 16/25
$8,37M
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4 room apartment in Yenişehir, Turkey
4 room apartment
Yenişehir, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
Floor 9/10
$3,66M
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3 bedroom apartment in Yenişehir, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Yenişehir, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Number of floors 13
New Apartments in a Complex with Rich Amenities in Mersin Yenişehir These newly built apartm…
$280,439
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3 room apartment in Yenişehir, Turkey
3 room apartment
Yenişehir, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 2/4
$4,07M
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4 room apartment in Yenişehir, Turkey
4 room apartment
Yenişehir, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 190 m²
Floor 14/18
$4,13M
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5 room apartment in Yenişehir, Turkey
5 room apartment
Yenişehir, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 202 m²
Floor 2/13
$5,13M
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2 room apartment in Yenişehir, Turkey
2 room apartment
Yenişehir, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 75 m²
Квартира 1+1Этаж 9 из 15ти.Площадь 75м2ОБЩИЕ ХАРАКТЕРИСТИКИИспользуемая термостойкая пемзаЛи…
$92,054
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Yenişehir, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Yenişehir, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 3
Stylish Garden Villas for Sale in a Prestigious Project in Yenişehir, Mersin The villas for …
$800,924
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Villa 6 rooms in Yenişehir, Turkey
Villa 6 rooms
Yenişehir, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 480 m²
Number of floors 3
$23,84M
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3 bedroom apartment in Yenişehir, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Yenişehir, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 169 m²
Number of floors 7
Apartments in a Prestigious Project Near the Sea in Mersin Yenişehir These new apartments ar…
$372,764
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3 room apartment in Yenişehir, Turkey
3 room apartment
Yenişehir, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 115 m²
Floor 1/4
$4,48M
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2 bedroom apartment in Yenişehir, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Yenişehir, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 7
Apartments in a Prestigious Project Near the Sea in Mersin Yenişehir These new apartments ar…
$315,520
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3 room apartment in Yenişehir, Turkey
3 room apartment
Yenişehir, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 4/10
$5,00M
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2 bedroom apartment in Yenişehir, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Yenişehir, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Floor 12/14
2+1, MERSIN, Yenishekhir.   ? On university?   (opposite Migros, Starbax) ✅ Vo ✅ …
$92,165
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1 bedroom apartment in Insu, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Insu, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 62 m²
Number of floors 12
Small residential complex with swimming pool, next to shopping centre, Yenisehir, Mersin, Tu…
$83,683
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2 bedroom apartment in Yenişehir, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Yenişehir, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/15
✅ Area: Enishehir ✅ Delivery date: August 2022 ✅ Number of bathrooms: 1 ✅ Kitchen: American …
$97,984
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