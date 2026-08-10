Residential properties for sale in Finike, Turkey

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Residential property for sale in Finike, Turkey

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apartments
9
10 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Finike, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Finike, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 2
Area 68 m²
We designed a life beyond your dreams…These high-rise apartments and the private pools on th…
$180,099
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Apartment in Finike, Turkey
Apartment
Finike, Turkey
Area 255 m²
$18,60M
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2 bedroom apartment in Finike, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Finike, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 2
Area 71 m²
The Prestige Villas project consists of 5 detached villas with private pool built on 4000 m2…
Price on request
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
2 bedroom apartment in Finike, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Finike, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1
The complex is located in Antalya/Finike, the complex was completed in the 2nd quarter of 20…
$157,567
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2 room apartment in Finike, Turkey
2 room apartment
Finike, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Floor 1/5
$2,67M
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1 bedroom apartment in Finike, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Finike, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 55 m²
The Prestige Villas project consists of 5 detached villas with private pool built on 4000 m2…
Price on request
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Finike, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Finike, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/6
Apartments with Sea and Mountain Views in a Complex in Antalya Finike The apartments for sal…
$171,846
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2 bedroom apartment in Finike, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Finike, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 1/6
The complex was built in Antalya/Finike in the 3rd quarter of 2024. The complex is located o…
$153,987
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1 bedroom apartment in Finike, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Finike, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
$56,319
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Finike, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Finike, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 290 m²
? Karghydzhak   Sea, Kale and mountains   A separate villa with its territory   3+1…
$448,285
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