Residential properties for sale in Mut, Turkey

apartments
17
17 properties total found
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Mut, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Mut, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 1/15
NSM-107203   Complex for investment and life in Mersin We present to your attention a new …
€55,000
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Mut, Turkey
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Mut, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Floor 2/4
Срочная продажа!!! квартира 1+1 Коджахасанлы 43/67 м2 Готовность к заселению через 1,5 мес…
€41,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Mut, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Mut, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 1/14
NSM-111340     New investment complex in Erdemli We present to your attention a new inve…
€58,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with sea view in Mut, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with sea view
Mut, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Floor 1/11
NSM-102853   a new multi-storey complex with its own infrastructure, located in Mezitli in …
€59,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view in Mut, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
Mut, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 1/14
1 + 1 65m2- down payment 50% -36500 Euro 2 + 1 100m2-first installment 50% -49000 Euro Fur…
€36,500
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Mut, Turkey
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Mut, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/12
Apartments for rent: Studio 1 + 0, with an area of 43 m2 Apartment Information: Clea…
€43,000
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Mut, Turkey
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Mut, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 251 m²
Floor 3/7
Turkish citizenship through investment ADVANTAGES Being a Turkish citizen brings man…
€550,000
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Mut, Turkey
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Mut, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 1/10
NEW PROJECT This is a full-fledged apartment of 41 m located near the Mediterranean Sea!!!!…
€19,500
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, in city center in Mut, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, in city center
Mut, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 3/6
€42,500
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Mut, Turkey
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Mut, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
€31,500
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Mut, Turkey
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Mut, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 1/10
New complex in Mezitli in the Cesmely area We present to your attention a new complex with …
€16,500
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Mut, Turkey
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Mut, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Floor 9/12
€75,000
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Mut, Turkey
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Mut, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Floor 2/10
€25,200
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Mut, Turkey
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Mut, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 1/11
This is a full-fledged apartment of 43 m located on the shores of the Mediterranean Sea!!!!!…
€22,500
Studio apartment 1 bathroom with double glazed windows, with elevator, with sea view in Mut, Turkey
Studio apartment 1 bathroom with double glazed windows, with elevator, with sea view
Mut, Turkey
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 3/8
€35,000
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Mut, Turkey
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Mut, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 5/8
🔥 Super-price from 32.000 € 🔥 Price below the general level in the Mersin market, keep up! …
€36,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view in Mut, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
Mut, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 1/14
€109,000
