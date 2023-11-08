Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Ceyhan

Residential properties for sale in Ceyhan, Turkey

1 property total found
1 room apartment in Ceyhan, Turkey
1 room apartment
Ceyhan, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
€119,730

Properties features in Ceyhan, Turkey

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir