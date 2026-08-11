Residential properties for sale in Ceyhan, Turkey

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Residential property for sale in Ceyhan, Turkey

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apartments
3
3 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Ceyhan, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Ceyhan, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 133 m²
In the heart of Istanbul, turn your dreams into reality with this exceptional project. Offer…
$1,15M
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Ceyhan, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Ceyhan, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 133 m²
Located in one of the fastest-growing and most central areas on the European side of Istanbu…
$1,19M
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Ceyhan, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Ceyhan, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
$128,000
Leave a request
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