  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Akseki
  4. Residential

Residential property for sale in Akseki, Turkey

apartments
42
houses
3
45 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Kepez, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 138 m²
Number of floors 4
Apartments in a Prestigious Project Close to the Airport in Antalya Apartments in the projec…
$648,771
1 bedroom apartment in Kepez, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Number of floors 6
Investment Flats in a Complex Near the Airport in Antalya Kepez The stylish flats are situat…
$110,026
1 bedroom apartment in Kepez, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Number of floors 3
Apartments for Sale in New Building in Antalya Kepez Apartments are situated in Yenimahalle,…
$77,988
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Kepez, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
Number of floors 4
Centrally Located Flats for Sale within Walking Distance of Tram Kepez, one of the central d…
$110,201
2 bedroom apartment in Kepez, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 4
Apartments in a Complex with Pool in Kepez Çankaya Antalya continues to be a top location fo…
$124,047
3 bedroom apartment in Kepez, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 4
3 Bedroom Apartments in a Complex with a Pool in Kepez Antalya Kepez is one of the central d…
$151,455
3 bedroom apartment in Kepez, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
Number of floors 12
Mountain and Sea View Apartments within a Complex in Kepez Antalya Apartments are situated i…
$378,638
2 bedroom apartment in Kepez, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
Number of floors 3
Stylish Design Middle-Floor Flats in Antalya Kepez Middle-floor flats are located in the Düd…
$135,416
2 bedroom apartment in Kepez, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 97 m²
Number of floors 5
2 Bedroom Apartments for Sale in Antalya Kepez Close to Transport Facilities The apartments …
$129,980
2 bedroom apartment in Kepez, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
Number of floors 5
2-Bedroom Apartments Within Walking Distance of Tram in Antalya Kepez The spacious apartment…
$145,804
2 bedroom apartment in Kepez, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 6
Flats with En-Suite Bathrooms in Baraj Neighborhood in Kepez The flats are located in the Ba…
$229,443
2 bedroom apartment in Kepez, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 3
Apartments in Gazi Neighborhood Within Walking Distance to Daily Amenities One of the most c…
$162,758
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Kepez, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 4
Apartments in a Complex with Pool in Kepez Çankaya Antalya continues to be a top location fo…
$259,960
1 bedroom apartment in Kepez, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Number of floors 4
Flats 250 m from Public Transportation in Ayanoglu Neighborhood in Kepez, Antalya The flats …
$76,858
1 bedroom apartment in Kepez, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Number of floors 6
Flats with En-Suite Bathrooms in Baraj Neighborhood in Kepez The flats are located in the Ba…
$169,539
2 bedroom apartment in Kepez, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Number of floors 5
Chic Apartments in a Complex with a Pool and Parking in Antalya Kepez Apartments for sale ar…
$175,191
2 bedroom apartment in Kepez, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 4
Apartments in a Complex with Pool near Amenities in Kepez Antalya Kepez is one of Antalya's …
$143,422
2 bedroom apartment in Kepez, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Number of floors 4
Flats 250 m from Public Transportation in Ayanoglu Neighborhood in Kepez, Antalya The flats …
$105,680
3 bedroom apartment in Kepez, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 4
Chic Apartments Near Tram Station in Sütçüler Kepez The apartments are located in the Sütçül…
$165,885
2 bedroom apartment in Kepez, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
Number of floors 3
Apartments for Sale in New Building in Antalya Kepez Apartments are situated in Yenimahalle,…
$97,891
2 bedroom apartment in Kepez, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
Number of floors 6
Stylish Apartments in a Project with Rich Amenities and an Advantageous Location in Kepez, A…
$169,602
1 bedroom apartment in Kepez, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Number of floors 6
Flats with En-Suite Bathrooms in Baraj Neighborhood in Kepez The flats are located in the Ba…
$169,539
3 bedroom apartment in Kepez, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 3
Apartments in Gazi Neighborhood Within Walking Distance to Daily Amenities One of the most c…
$192,145
2 bedroom apartment in Kepez, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 6
Flats with En-Suite Bathrooms in Baraj Neighborhood in Kepez The flats are located in the Ba…
$214,750
4 bedroom apartment in Kepez, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 4
Apartments in a Complex with Pool in Kepez Çankaya Antalya continues to be a top location fo…
$259,960
2 bedroom apartment in Kepez, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
Number of floors 4
Apartments in a Prestigious Project Close to the Airport in Antalya Apartments in the projec…
$223,792
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Kepez, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Elite Apartments 800 M from the Hospital and Tram Station in Kepez Antalya Apartments for sa…
$189,884
3 bedroom apartment in Kepez, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 5
3-Bedroom Apartments with Pool near the Hospital in Kepez Antalya The Kepez region of Antaly…
$169,602
3 bedroom apartment in Kepez, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 115 m²
Elite Apartments 800 M from the Hospital and Tram Station in Kepez Antalya Apartments for sa…
$160,496
3 bedroom apartment in Kepez, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 4
Chic Apartments Near Tram Station in Sütçüler Kepez The apartments are located in the Sütçül…
$93,907
