Residential properties for sale in Doesemealti, Turkey

apartments
54
houses
109
163 properties total found
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Doesemealti, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Doesemealti, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Dosemealti. Dosemealti is a small town in the Antalya r…
€369,500
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Doesemealti, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Doesemealti, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Dosemealti. Dosemealti is a small town in the Antalya r…
€111,800
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Doesemealti, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Doesemealti, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Properties for Sale with Flexible Payment Plan in Dosemealti Properties for sale in Antalya …
€112,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking in Doesemealti, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking
Doesemealti, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Number of floors 2
Apartments with Dressing Room in Boutique Project in Antalya Dosemealti The apartments are s…
€128,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking in Doesemealti, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking
Doesemealti, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Floor 1/2
Apartments with Dressing Room in Boutique Project in Antalya Dosemealti The apartments are s…
€163,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with parking in Doesemealti, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with parking
Doesemealti, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 167 m²
Floor 2/2
Apartments with Dressing Room in Boutique Project in Antalya Dosemealti The apartments are s…
€271,000
Villa 5 rooms with balcony, with parking in Doesemealti, Turkey
Villa 5 rooms with balcony, with parking
Doesemealti, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 2
Spacious Detached House with Ideal Location in Tranquil Area of Antalya Dosemealti The detac…
€1,12M
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with basement in Doesemealti, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with basement
Doesemealti, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Dosemealti. Dosemealti is a small town in the Antalya r…
€127,700
4 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with basement in Doesemealti, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with basement
Doesemealti, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 167 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Dosemealti. Dosemealti is a small town in the Antalya r…
€271,500
4 room house with balcony, with surveillance security system, with parking in Doesemealti, Turkey
4 room house with balcony, with surveillance security system, with parking
Doesemealti, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
The villa for sale is located in Dosemealti. Dosemealti is a small town in the Antalya regio…
€1,12M
5 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with basement in Doesemealti, Turkey
5 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with basement
Doesemealti, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
The villa for sale is located in Dosemealti. Dosemealti is a small town in the Antalya regio…
€531,100
Villa 6 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Doesemealti, Turkey
Villa 6 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Doesemealti, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 2
Detached Property with Private Garden and Swimming Pool in Antalya Dosemealti The property h…
€529,000
4 room house with balcony, with surveillance security system, with parking in Doesemealti, Turkey
4 room house with balcony, with surveillance security system, with parking
Doesemealti, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
The villa for sale is located in Dosemealti. Dosemealti is a small town in the Antalya regio…
€862,300
Villa 5 rooms with balcony, with parking in Doesemealti, Turkey
Villa 5 rooms with balcony, with parking
Doesemealti, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 2
Detached Houses with Winter Garden and Private Pool in Antalya Dosemealti The detached house…
€860,000
4 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with basement in Doesemealti, Turkey
4 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with basement
Doesemealti, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
The villa for sale is located in Dosemealti. Dosemealti is a small town in the Antalya regio…
€471,700
4 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Doesemealti, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Doesemealti, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Dosemealti. Dosemealti is a small town in the Antalya r…
€623,500
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Doesemealti, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Doesemealti, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Dosemealti. Dosemealti is a small town in the Antalya r…
€115,000
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Doesemealti, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Doesemealti, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 3
Real Estate with Smart Home System in Exclusive Residential Project Terra Icon in Antalya Do…
€621,000
4 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Doesemealti, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Doesemealti, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Dosemealti. Dosemealti is a small town in the Antalya r…
€319,400
Penthouse 6 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Doesemealti, Turkey
Penthouse 6 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Doesemealti, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Floor 3/3
Brand New Apartments with Nature Views in Döşemealtı Antalya The new apartments are in the …
€319,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning in Doesemealti, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning
Doesemealti, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Number of floors 3
Flats in a Complex with Swimming Pool in Central Antalya Döşemealtı The flats are situated i…
€85,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning in Doesemealti, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning
Doesemealti, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 3
Flats in a Complex with Swimming Pool in Central Antalya Döşemealtı The flats are situated i…
€120,000
4 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with basement in Doesemealti, Turkey
4 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with basement
Doesemealti, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 435 m²
The villa for sale is located in Dosemealti. Dosemealti is a small town in the Antalya regio…
€2,25M
5 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with appliances in Doesemealti, Turkey
5 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with appliances
Doesemealti, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 380 m²
The villa for sale is located in Dosemealti. Dosemealti is a small town in the Antalya regio…
€574,800
4 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Doesemealti, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Doesemealti, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Dosemealti. Dosemealti is a small town in the Antalya r…
€164,500
4 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with surveillance security system in Doesemealti, Turkey
4 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with surveillance security system
Doesemealti, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 320 m²
The villa for sale is located in Dosemealti. Dosemealti is a small town in the Antalya regio…
€1,02M
4 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Doesemealti, Turkey
4 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Doesemealti, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 312 m²
The villa for sale is located in Dosemealti. Dosemealti is a small town in the Antalya regio…
€680,000
5 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with surveillance security system in Doesemealti, Turkey
5 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with surveillance security system
Doesemealti, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 271 m²
The villa for sale is located in Dosemealti. Dosemealti is a small town in the Antalya regio…
€1,14M
3 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with basement in Doesemealti, Turkey
3 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with basement
Doesemealti, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
The villa for sale is located in Dosemealti. Dosemealti is a small town in the Antalya regio…
€558,900
4 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with basement in Doesemealti, Turkey
4 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with basement
Doesemealti, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 280 m²
The villa for sale is located in Dosemealti. Dosemealti is a small town in the Antalya regio…
€718,600
