Residential properties for sale in Doesemealti, Turkey

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Residential property for sale in Dosemealti, Turkey

;
apartments
40
houses
62
102 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Biyikli, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Biyikli, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 1
Furnished Detached Home with a Pool in Döşemealtı, Antalya Kovanlık Neighborhood, located in…
$287,639
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Dosemealti, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dosemealti, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 489 m²
Forest-View Villas in a Complex in Düzlerçamı Döşemealtı The villas with panic rooms are loc…
$913,324
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5 room apartment in Dosemealti, Turkey
5 room apartment
Dosemealti, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 185 m²
Floor 2/2
$14,53M
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
House in Dosemealti, Turkey
House
Dosemealti, Turkey
Bathrooms count 4
Area 500 m²
Discover the charm of this elegant detached villa situated in the desirable Altınkale neighb…
$723,840
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4 bedroom apartment in Dosemealti, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Dosemealti, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 2
4-Bedroom Apartments in a Complex with Pool in Altınkale Döşemealtı The apartments are locat…
$327,178
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Dosemealti, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dosemealti, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
The construction of the villa located in the Doshmealti district of Antalya was completed in…
$239,204
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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Dosemealti, Turkey
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Dosemealti, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 251 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury Villas with Sauna and Winter Garden in Altinkale in Döşemealtı The villas with a loca…
$521,243
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1 bedroom apartment in Dosemealti, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Dosemealti, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 1/5
Brand-New Investment Friendly Apartments with Pool in Döşemealtı Antalya Located in one of A…
$95,145
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Dosemealti, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Dosemealti, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 2
Detached Villa with Winter Garden and Private Pool in Döşemealtı, Antalya Döşemealtı is one …
$2,31M
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Apartment in Dagbeli, Turkey
Apartment
Dagbeli, Turkey
Area 408 m²
$4,07M
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4 bedroom house in Dosemealti, Turkey
4 bedroom house
Dosemealti, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 2
4-Bedroom Semi-Detached Villa with a Pool and BBQ Area in Döşemealtı Antalya This semi-detac…
$398,857
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Villa 5 rooms in Dosemealti, Turkey
Villa 5 rooms
Dosemealti, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 254 m²
Number of floors 3
$20,35M
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Apartment in Dosemealti, Turkey
Apartment
Dosemealti, Turkey
Bathrooms count 4
Area 500 m²
2 km from the center of Deschemalti and close to all social amenities. It is located 4 km fr…
$722,821
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Villa 5 rooms in Dosemealti, Turkey
Villa 5 rooms
Dosemealti, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 395 m²
Number of floors 2
$45,34M
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Apartment in Asagioba, Turkey
Apartment
Asagioba, Turkey
Area 680 m²
$4,65M
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Villa 5 rooms in Dosemealti, Turkey
Villa 5 rooms
Dosemealti, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 225 m²
Number of floors 2
$24,19M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Dosemealti, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Dosemealti, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 2
Detached Villa with Private Garden in a Complex in Döşemealtı Antalya The villa is located i…
$517,808
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Apartment 7 bedrooms in Dosemealti, Turkey
Apartment 7 bedrooms
Dosemealti, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 450 m²
We present to you a luxury villa with enriched social facilities and high investment value, …
$1,73M
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1 bedroom apartment in Dosemealti, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Dosemealti, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Floor 2/4
Spacious 1-Bedroom Apartment with Nature Views in Döşemealtı Antalya The apartment is locate…
$59,990
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4 bedroom house in Dosemealti, Turkey
4 bedroom house
Dosemealti, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Floor 1/2
Homes in Tranquil and Peaceful Area in Antalya Altinkale The semi-detached homes are located…
$632,390
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2 bedroom apartment in Dosemealti, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Dosemealti, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/3
The building, completed in 2024, is located in the Doshemalti district of Antalya. The apart…
$93,012
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Dosemealti, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dosemealti, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 293 m²
Number of floors 2
4-Bedroom Villa with a Private Swimming Pool and a Garden in Antalya Döşemealtı Altınkale Ne…
$542,214
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4 bedroom house in Dosemealti, Turkey
4 bedroom house
Dosemealti, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 462 m²
Forest-View Villas in a Complex in Düzlerçamı Döşemealtı The villas with panic rooms are loc…
$838,177
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Ayanlar, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Ayanlar, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 2
Price listVilla, 5+1Floor: 1, , 250m², €956,989Welcome to an unparalleled living experience …
$1,10M
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3 bedroom apartment in Dosemealti, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Dosemealti, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 385 m²
$612,573
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1 bedroom apartment in Dosemealti, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Dosemealti, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 3
The building was built in June 2024 in Antalya/Döşemealtı region. The apartment, which is fa…
$109,933
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Dosemealti, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dosemealti, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 330 m²
Number of floors 2
Spacious Villas with Private Pool in Antalya Dosemealti The spacious villas are located in A…
$1,00M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Dosemealti, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dosemealti, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 330 m²
Number of floors 2
4-Bedroom Detached Villa with Mountain View with Garden and Pool Döşemealtı offers a peacefu…
$752,626
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4 bedroom apartment in Dosemealti, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Dosemealti, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 296 m²
Located in the rising star of Istanbul, Kartal district, Island Dreams increases the value o…
Price on request
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Apartment 6 bedrooms in Dosemealti, Turkey
Apartment 6 bedrooms
Dosemealti, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 6
Area 390 m²
$1,02M
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