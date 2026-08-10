Residential properties for sale in Tarsus, Turkey

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Residential property for sale in Tarsus, Turkey

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apartments
14
14 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Tarsus, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Tarsus, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Hill Star Halkalı is the new brand of Istanbul with its contemporary quality living space in…
$230,159
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3 bedroom apartment in Tarsus, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Tarsus, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
In Beylikdüzü, Istanbul's new center, you can create a welcoming and convenient home for you…
$103,571
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1 bedroom apartment in Gocuk, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Gocuk, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 3/12
For sale finished apartment 1 + 1.Advantages of purchasing:Payment is possible in any curren…
$75,725
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
1 bedroom apartment in Tarsus, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Tarsus, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Hill Star Halkalı is the new brand of Istanbul with its contemporary quality living space in…
$65,595
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3 bedroom apartment in Tarsus, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Tarsus, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 15
Spacious Flats for Sale in Mersin Tarsus Spacious flats for sale in Mersin are situated in t…
$76,516
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3 room apartment in Takbas, Turkey
3 room apartment
Takbas, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
$2,99M
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2 bedroom apartment in Tarsus, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Tarsus, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Hill Star Halkalı is the new brand of Istanbul with its contemporary quality living space in…
$93,214
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2 room apartment in Takbas, Turkey
2 room apartment
Takbas, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 12/12
$2,87M
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1 bedroom apartment in Tarsus, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Tarsus, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 15
Centrally-Located and Spacious Flats for Sale in Mersin Mersin, known as the "Pearl of the M…
$78,498
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5 room apartment in Kaleburcu, Turkey
5 room apartment
Kaleburcu, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
Floor 15/15
$7,85M
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2 bedroom apartment in Tarsus, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Tarsus, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 15
Centrally-Located and Spacious Flats for Sale in Mersin Mersin, known as the "Pearl of the M…
$95,397
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3 bedroom apartment in Tarsus, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Tarsus, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
Floor 9/15
ID MR 1108 ✅ Area: Tarsus, Kawakly ✅ Date of delivery of the property: 30.09.2022 ✅ Sales pl…
$85,986
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1 bedroom apartment in Tarsus, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Tarsus, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 49 m²
Number of floors 15
Residential complex with cafes, restaurants, basketball court, 10 minutes to the sea, Tarsus…
$57,600
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3 bedroom apartment in Tarsus, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Tarsus, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 15
Ready-for-rent residential complex with sports grounds, Tarsus, Mersin, Turkey Gated reside…
$97,811
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