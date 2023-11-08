Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Tarsus

Residential properties for sale in Tarsus, Turkey

apartments
13
13 properties total found
1 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with terrace in Tarsus, Turkey
1 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with terrace
Tarsus, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 49 m²
Number of floors 15
Residential complex with cafes, restaurants, basketball court, 10 minutes to the sea, Tarsus…
€53,000
3 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with terrace in Tarsus, Turkey
3 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with terrace
Tarsus, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 15
Ready-for-rent residential complex with sports grounds, Tarsus, Mersin, Turkey Gated reside…
€90,000
2 room apartment in Tarsus, Turkey
2 room apartment
Tarsus, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 3
New modern residence in Tarsus We present to your attention a new modern complex, the const…
€54,000
3 room apartment in Tarsus, Turkey
3 room apartment
Tarsus, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Floor 2
New modern residence in Tarsus We present to your attention a new modern complex, the const…
€70,000
4 room apartment in Tarsus, Turkey
4 room apartment
Tarsus, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
Floor 3
New residence in Mersin in the Tarsus area We present to your attention a new residence wit…
€90,000
3 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Bolatli, Turkey
3 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Bolatli, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 140 m²
Area of the complex: 31346 m ². The complex provides a central heating and hot water supply …
€90,000
3 room apartment in Tarsus, Turkey
3 room apartment
Tarsus, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Floor 2
New modern residence in Tarsus We present to your attention a new modern complex, the const…
€70,000
2 room apartment in Tarsus, Turkey
2 room apartment
Tarsus, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 3
New modern residence in Tarsus We present to your attention a new modern complex, the const…
€54,000
4 room apartment in Tarsus, Turkey
4 room apartment
Tarsus, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
Floor 3
New residence in Mersin in Tarsus We present to your attention a new residence with its own…
€90,000
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with Pool in Tarsus, Turkey
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with Pool
Tarsus, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Why exactly this LCD: The project has high investment indicators, because will be locate…
€72,000
1 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with Pool in Tarsus, Turkey
1 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with Pool
Tarsus, Turkey
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Why exactly this LCD: The project has high investment indicators, because will be locate…
€54,000
2 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with swimming pool in Tarsus, Turkey
2 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with swimming pool
Tarsus, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 52 m²
Floor 15/15
"Zera Homes" offers 1+1 and 2+1 apartments ranging from 52 m2 to 70 m2 with mountain and nat…
€53,000
4 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with garden in Bolatli, Turkey
4 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with garden
Bolatli, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 105 m²
Floor 15/15
"Zera Homes" offers 3 + 1 apartments of 105m2 with a view of the mountains and nature in the…
€90,000
