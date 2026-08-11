Residential properties for sale in Kas, Turkey

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Residential property for sale in Kaş, Turkey

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apartments
13
houses
65
78 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Kaş, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kaş, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 330 m²
Number of floors 2
Prestigious Villa with Private Pool and Panoramic Sea View in Kaş Peninsula This stunning vi…
$2,57M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Kaş, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kaş, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 290 m²
Number of floors 2
Furnished 5-Bedroom Sea View House with Private Pool in Kaş Kalkan Kalkan is a beautiful tow…
$2,00M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Kaş, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kaş, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury Sea-View Villa with Private Pool on a 710 m² Plot in Kalkan Located on the western si…
$1,49M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Kaş, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kaş, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 4
Luxury Sea View Villa with Exclusive Amenities in Kalkan Antalya Located west of Antalya, Ka…
$1,33M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Kalkan, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kalkan, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 3
Some homes impress. And then there are those you fall in love with at first sight. This l…
$1,37M
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3 bedroom apartment in Kaş, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Kaş, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 1/3
2 & 3-Bedroom Sea View Luxurious Apartments in a Complex with a Pool in Kalkan Turkey Kalkan…
$522,539
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Kaş, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kaş, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 3
Houses Offering Customizable Interior Design Options in the Center of Kalkan The nature and …
$1,63M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Kaş, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kaş, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 2
Furnished 3-Bedroom Villa with Investment Potential in Kaş Çukurbağ Peninsula is one of the …
$712,597
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Kaş, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kaş, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 340 m²
Floor 1/3
Villas in a Social Complex with Sea Views in Antalya Kalkan Kalkan is a wonderful residentia…
$1,28M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Kaş, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kaş, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 4
Villa for Sale in Kalkan with Turkish Bath, Sauna, Three Pools, and Private Office With its …
$1,69M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Kaş, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kaş, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 4
Luxury Villa with Sea View and Indoor & Outdoor Pools in Kaş Kalkan Kalamar area, one of Kaş…
$1,08M
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2 bedroom house in Kaş, Turkey
2 bedroom house
Kaş, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 3
Villa for Sale in Sea View Project in Kaş Kalkan Kalkan, a charming town in the Kaş distric…
$319,035
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2 bedroom house in Kaş, Turkey
2 bedroom house
Kaş, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 174 m²
Number of floors 3
Houses Offering Customizable Interior Design Options in the Center of Kalkan The nature and …
$759,070
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2 room apartment in Kaş, Turkey
2 room apartment
Kaş, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
$9,88M
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Villa in Kalkan, Turkey
Villa
Kalkan, Turkey
$3,62M
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kaş, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kaş, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 2
Sea-View Houses with High Rental-Income Guarantee in Kalkan Kaş Antalya The sea-view houses …
$1,68M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Kaş, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kaş, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 2
Sea-View Villas in a Rewarded Project in Antalya Kaş The villas are situated in Kaş, in the …
$952,632
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House in Kaş, Turkey
House
Kaş, Turkey
$640,822
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Villa 2 bedrooms in Kaş, Turkey
Villa 2 bedrooms
Kaş, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Floor 1
Townhouse with a Large Garden Space in Kaş Kalkan Kalkan is a popular district of Antalya, b…
$757,456
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Kaş, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kaş, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 290 m²
Floor 1/2
4-Bedroom Villas with Sea Views in Kaş Kalkan Kalkan, Kaş is the bordering town of globally-…
$798,870
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Kaş, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kaş, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
Number of floors 2
Sea View Villas for Sale with Flexible Payment Plan in Kalkan Kalkan, home to one of the Med…
$580,591
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2 bedroom house in Kaş, Turkey
2 bedroom house
Kaş, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 175 m²
Number of floors 3
2-Bedroom Triplex Villa with a Garden in a Central Location in Kalkan Kaş, Kalkan is one of …
$384,865
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4 bedroom house in Kalkan, Turkey
4 bedroom house
Kalkan, Turkey
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Located in the heart of Kalkan, a charming resort town on the southwestern coast of Turkey, …
$2,63M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Kaş, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kaş, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 2
Detached Villa with Pool Across from Patara Beach in Kaş Antalya Gelemiş, regarded as the he…
$337,583
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Kaş, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Kaş, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 3
2-Bedroom Duplex Apartment with Sea View in Antalya Kaş Center Kaş, located on the western c…
$292,206
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Kaş, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kaş, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 3
Uninterrupted Sea View Villa with Indoor and Outdoor Swimming Pool in Kalkan Kalkan is locat…
$1,21M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Kaş, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kaş, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 4
Sea View Villa with Exclusive Amenities in Kalkan, Kaş Located west of Antalya, Kalkan is on…
$1,54M
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5 bedroom house in Kalkan, Turkey
5 bedroom house
Kalkan, Turkey
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 515 m²
Experience unparalleled luxury in these exquisite 5+1 villas in Kalkan, Kas, boasting 460 m2…
$1,69M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Kaş, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kaş, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury Villa with Uninterrupted Sea Views on Kaş Peninsula Kaş is a peaceful and charming co…
$1,12M
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Villa in Kalkan, Turkey
Villa
Kalkan, Turkey
$6,10M
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
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