Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Kas

Residential properties for sale in Kas, Turkey

apartments
11
houses
29
38 properties total found
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Kalkan, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kalkan, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 290 m²
Floor 1/2
Detached Houses with Spacious Design and Private Pool in Antalya Kalkan Each detached house …
€931,000
Leave a request
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Kalkan, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Kalkan, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 2
The villa is an amazingly beautiful new home in a modern style, located on a hillside overlo…
€1,45M
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+905392540445 inna@inesthomes.org
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Kalkan, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Kalkan, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 2
Imagine a chic villa with a full panorama of the sea. This villa has breathtaking views of t…
€1,68M
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+905392540445 inna@inesthomes.org
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Ulugoel, Turkey
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Ulugoel, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa with two swimming pools, a garden and a kids' playground, Kalkan, Turkey We offer a h…
€900,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with sea view in Ulugoel, Turkey
2 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with sea view
Ulugoel, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 3
Furnished villas with swimming pools, fitness rooms and cinemas, Kalkan, Turkey We offer se…
€650,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with terrace in Bezirgan, Turkey
2 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with terrace
Bezirgan, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 2
Furnished villa with swimming pools abd a spa area, Kalkan, Turkey We offer a modern villa …
€750,000
Leave a request
5 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with sea view in Kalkan, Turkey
5 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with sea view
Kalkan, Turkey
Rooms 6
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 3
Furnished villa with swimming pools and a panoramic sea view, Kalkan, Turkey We offer a vil…
€1,20M
Leave a request
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Ulugoel, Turkey
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Ulugoel, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 379 m²
Number of floors 3
New complex of villas with swimming pools and sea views, Kalkan, Turkey We offer villas wit…
€1,10M
Leave a request
5 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Ulugoel, Turkey
5 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Ulugoel, Turkey
Rooms 6
Area 427 m²
Number of floors 4
Luxury villas with a view of the sea in the center of Kalkan, Turkey We offer furnished vil…
€1,20M
Leave a request
4 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Ulugoel, Turkey
4 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Ulugoel, Turkey
Rooms 6
Area 431 m²
Number of floors 3
Complex of villas with a panoramic view and swimming pools, Kalkan, Turkey We offer villas …
€800,000
Leave a request
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Kalkan, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kalkan, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 515 m²
Floor 1/3
5-Bedroom Luxury Villas with Interrupted Sea View in Antalya Kalkan The villas are in a luxu…
€1,25M
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Kas, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kas, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Floor 1/2
4-Bedroom Villa with Panoramic View in Kalkan Antalya The villa is in one of the western di…
€630,000
Leave a request
Villa 2 room villa with swimming pool, with Gartennutzung, with kabel_sat_tv in Gelemis, Turkey
Villa 2 room villa with swimming pool, with Gartennutzung, with kabel_sat_tv
Gelemis, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
€1,750
Leave a request
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with with repair in Kalkan, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with with repair
Kalkan, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 2/3
2-Bedroom Apartments in a Central Location Near the Beach in Kas Kalkan The apartments are l…
€249,000
Leave a request
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Kalkan, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kalkan, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 486 m²
Floor 1/3
Detached Villas with Investment Opportunity in Antalya Kalkan The villas with high rental in…
€1,30M
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Kalkan, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kalkan, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 3
Fully Furnished Luxury Villa with Rental Guarantee in Kalkan Antalya 4+1 detached villa in K…
€860,000
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Kalkan, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kalkan, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 352 m²
Number of floors 3
Well-Equipped House with High Privacy in Antalya Kalkan The house is located in the Mediterr…
€826,000
Leave a request
Villa 2 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Bezirgan, Turkey
Villa 2 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Bezirgan, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Floor 1
Spacious Full Furnished Detached Home with Large Garden in Kas Kalkan, Antalya Kalkan is loc…
€800,000
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Kalkan, Turkey
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kalkan, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Floor 3/3
Sea View Penthouse Apartment in a Central Location in Kalkan Kalkan is a Mediterranean settl…
€209,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Kalkan, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kalkan, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Floor 2
2-Bedroom Furnished Apartment with High Rental Income in Kas Kalkan Kalkan is located in the…
€241,000
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Kalkan, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kalkan, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Floor 1/3
4-Bedroom Villa with Indoor and Outdoor Pools in Extensive Garden in the Center of Antalya K…
€1,25M
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Kalkan, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kalkan, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Floor 1/3
Detached Villa with Private Pool in Antalya Kalkan Kalkan is a popular holiday city located …
€2,25M
Leave a request
Villa 2 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Kalkan, Turkey
Villa 2 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kalkan, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 175 m²
Floor 1/2
Villas with Indoor and Outdoor Pools and Large Gardens in Kas Kalkan Sea view villas are loc…
€1,70M
Leave a request
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Kalkan, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Kalkan, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 564 m²
Floor 1/3
Central Villas with High Rental Guarantee in Kalkan, Antalya The nature and sea view villas …
€1,50M
Leave a request
4 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Kalkan, Turkey
4 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Kalkan, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 3
Central Villas with High Rental Guarantee in Kalkan, Antalya The nature and sea view villas …
€800,000
Leave a request
3 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Kalkan, Turkey
3 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Kalkan, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 125 m²
Floor 1/3
Chic Villas Near the Sea in Kalkan Antalya The chic villas are situated in an advantageous l…
€745,000
Leave a request
Villa 2 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Kalkan, Turkey
Villa 2 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Kalkan, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 235 m²
Floor 1/2
Luxurious Houses with High Rental Income Guarantee in Kaş, Kalkan The houses are located in …
€650,000
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with Gartennutzung, with kabel_sat_tv in Kalkan, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with Gartennutzung, with kabel_sat_tv
Kalkan, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
€220
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with Gartennutzung, with kabel_sat_tv in Kalkan, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with Gartennutzung, with kabel_sat_tv
Kalkan, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
€285
Leave a request
4 room house with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with garden in Kas, Turkey
4 room house with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with garden
Kas, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 3
Area 600 m²
 Create your special lifestyle with villa for sale in Antalya. You can use the villa with ho…
Price on request
Leave a request

Properties features in Kas, Turkey

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir