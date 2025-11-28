Show property on map Show properties list
Apartment in Buyuk Gokceli, Turkey
Apartment
Buyuk Gokceli, Turkey
Area 496 m²
$1,07M
Apartment in Isparta, Turkey
Apartment
Isparta, Turkey
Area 400 m²
$13,91M
Apartment in Isparta, Turkey
Apartment
Isparta, Turkey
Area 489 m²
$8,17M
Duplex 6 rooms in Isparta, Turkey
Duplex 6 rooms
Isparta, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 158 m²
$5,74M
Apartment in Keciborlu, Turkey
Apartment
Keciborlu, Turkey
Area 2 m²
$1
4 room apartment in Isparta, Turkey
4 room apartment
Isparta, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
$2,72M
4 room apartment in Isparta, Turkey
4 room apartment
Isparta, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
$4,14M
4 room apartment in Isparta, Turkey
4 room apartment
Isparta, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
$3,23M
3 room apartment in Isparta, Turkey
3 room apartment
Isparta, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
$2,03M
4 room apartment in Isparta, Turkey
4 room apartment
Isparta, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
$4,23M
Apartment in Isparta, Turkey
Apartment
Isparta, Turkey
Area 440 m²
$7,54M
Apartment in Akpinar, Turkey
Apartment
Akpinar, Turkey
Area 354 m²
$7,54M
Apartment in Islamkoy, Turkey
Apartment
Islamkoy, Turkey
Area 510 m²
$2,09M
Apartment in Sav, Turkey
Apartment
Sav, Turkey
Area 365 m²
$2,32M
4 room apartment in Isparta, Turkey
4 room apartment
Isparta, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
$3,48M
4 room apartment in Isparta, Turkey
4 room apartment
Isparta, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
$4,99M
4 room apartment in Atabey, Turkey
4 room apartment
Atabey, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
$4,10M
