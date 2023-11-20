Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Toroslar

Residential properties for sale in Toroslar, Turkey

apartments
63
64 properties total found
2 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with terrace in Toroslar, Turkey
2 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with terrace
Toroslar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 89 m²
Number of floors 14
Residential complex with swimming pool, parking, barbecue area, Kocahasanli, Mersin, Turkey …
€76,000
1 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Toroslar, Turkey
1 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Toroslar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 71 m²
Number of floors 16
New residence with swimming pools, restaurants and an equestrian club, Mersin, Turkey The r…
€91,761
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Toroslar, Turkey
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Toroslar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 61 m²
Number of floors 14
New residence with an aquapark, swimming pools and a tennis court at 150 meters from the bea…
€168,000
1 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Toroslar, Turkey
1 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Toroslar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 52 m²
Number of floors 14
New residence with an aquapark and swimming pools at 500 meters from the beach, Mersin, Turk…
€104,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Toroslar, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Toroslar, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 1/13
Investment Flats in Complex with Aquapark in Mersin Tece Situated on a 2,370 sqm plot, this …
€39,000
2 room apartment in Toroslar, Turkey
2 room apartment
Toroslar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 3
A new complex in Mersin in the Enisehir area We are glad to present a new complex with its …
€76,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Toroslar, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Toroslar, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Number of floors 13
Investment Flats in Complex with Aquapark in Mersin Tece Situated on a 2,370 sqm plot, this …
€39,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Toroslar, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Toroslar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Number of floors 13
Investment Flats in Complex with Aquapark in Mersin Tece Situated on a 2,370 sqm plot, this …
€60,000
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Toroslar, Turkey
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Toroslar, Turkey
€101,823
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Toroslar, Turkey
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Toroslar, Turkey
€376,102
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Yalinayak, Turkey
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Yalinayak, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Floor 2/12
€32,500
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Yalinayak, Turkey
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Yalinayak, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 1/11
NEW DRAFT!!!! Hurry up to raise the price!!!! This is a full-fledged apartment of 41 m loc…
€19,500
4 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Toroslar, Turkey
4 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Toroslar, Turkey
Rooms 5
Area 240 m²
Apartments in a new residential complex in Mersin, Enishehir district. Premium complex. The …
€410,000
1 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Toroslar, Turkey
1 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Toroslar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 45 m²
 A new well-maintained premium residential complex near the largest shopping center in Mersi…
€137,000
1 room apartment with elevator, in city center, with with repair in Yalinayak, Turkey
1 room apartment with elevator, in city center, with with repair
Yalinayak, Turkey
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 5/8
🔥 Super-price from 32.000 € 🔥 Price below the general level in the Mersin market, keep up! …
€36,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with surveillance security system in Yalinayak, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with surveillance security system
Yalinayak, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Floor 1/10
A complex with its own infrastructure, located in the popular area of Erdemli, Cesmely distr…
€27,300
1 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with sea view in Yalinayak, Turkey
1 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with sea view
Yalinayak, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 3/14
NSM-102804 New complex in Mezitli in the Cesmely area We present to your attention a ne…
€50,000
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Yalinayak, Turkey
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Yalinayak, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 7/11
Apartment in Teja 2 + 1 with sea views, with a large green area, The apartment has all the f…
€92,000
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Yalinayak, Turkey
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Yalinayak, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 6/15
€26,000
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Yalinayak, Turkey
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Yalinayak, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 3/8
Studio apartments by the sea 1 + 0 and 1 + 1 and 2 + 1 and in nettle! Just collect in the o…
€28,000
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, with surveillance security system in Yalinayak, Turkey
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, with surveillance security system
Yalinayak, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Number of floors 10
1 + 0 18250 Euro-50% down payment 1 + 1 31500 Euro-50% down payment Further installments w…
€18,250
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Yalinayak, Turkey
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Yalinayak, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 1/11
NEW PROJECT This is a full-fledged apartment of 41 m located near the Mediterranean Sea!!!!…
€19,500
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Yalinayak, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Yalinayak, Turkey
Rooms 3
Floor 14/15
Apartments in the popular Mersin, in the Tarus area. Apartments are rented with high-qualit…
€62,378
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Toroslar, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Toroslar, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Number of floors 10
Flats with En-Suite Bathroom in Tece Mersin The flats are situated in the neighborhood of Te…
€137,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Toroslar, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Toroslar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 10
Flats with En-Suite Bathroom in Tece Mersin The flats are situated in the neighborhood of Te…
€116,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Toroslar, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Toroslar, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 11
Apartments for Sale with Terrace and En-Suite Bathrooms in Mezitli Mersin The stylish apartm…
€115,000
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Toroslar, Turkey
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Toroslar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
Number of floors 14
2-Bedroom Flats in a Residential Complex with Swimming Pool and Security in Mersin Mersin is…
€83,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Toroslar, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Toroslar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 14
Sea View Apartments in a Complex with Aquapark in Mersin The apartments are located in Mersi…
€98,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Toroslar, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Toroslar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Number of floors 14
Sea View Apartments in a Complex with Aquapark in Mersin The apartments are located in Mersi…
€73,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Toroslar, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Toroslar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
Number of floors 14
Sea View Apartments in a Complex Within Walking Distance of the Beach in Mersin Tece The sty…
€155,000
