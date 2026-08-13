Residential properties for sale in Kumluca, Turkey

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Residential property for sale in Kumluca, Turkey

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apartments
5
houses
3
8 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Kumluca, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Kumluca, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Area 58 m²
We are pleased to present you with a unique opportunity to purchase housing that will not on…
$156,171
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3 bedroom apartment in Kumluca, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Kumluca, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Area 58 m²
Luxury apartment on the first line of the sea in Finica is the perfect investment!We want to…
$159,642
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2 room apartment in Kumluca, Turkey
2 room apartment
Kumluca, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 1/5
$1,69M
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TekceTekce
Villa 4 rooms in Kumluca, Turkey
Villa 4 rooms
Kumluca, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 3
$23,25M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Kumluca, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kumluca, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 2
A villa with a soul in Karayoz – a heavenly place to live and relax. A spacious 310 m² vi…
$525,000
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1 bedroom apartment in Kumluca, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Kumluca, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 2/6
$163,968
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3 bedroom apartment in Kumluca, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Kumluca, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Area 60 m²
An investment project is being built 300 meters from the sea in a new area in Finique, where…
$186,022
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Kumluca, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kumluca, Turkey
Bedrooms 4
Area 220 m²
We present to your attention a complex of private villas, located ALL 200 meters from the Me…
$1,05M
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