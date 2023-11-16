Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Kumluca

Residential properties for sale in Kumluca, Turkey

apartments
62
houses
4
66 properties total found
1 room apartment in Kumluca, Turkey
1 room apartment
Kumluca, Turkey
Bedrooms 1
Area 60 m²
€89,358
2 room apartment in Kumluca, Turkey
2 room apartment
Kumluca, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
Area 57 m²
€154,000
2 room apartment in Kumluca, Turkey
2 room apartment
Kumluca, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
Area 125 m²
€221,750
1 room apartment in Yenbey, Turkey
1 room apartment
Yenbey, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 2/6
€153,000
1 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with swimming pool in Yenbey, Turkey
1 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Yenbey, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Newly under-construction apartments for sale in Antalya are an ideal opportunity for first-t…
Price on request
1 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with swimming pool in Yenbey, Turkey
1 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Yenbey, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
İdeally located in one of the most attractive locations in the city with easy access to amen…
Price on request
1 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with swimming pool in Yenbey, Turkey
1 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Yenbey, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Would you like to have a happy life with apartments for sale in Altıntaş?  Then you will be …
Price on request
1 room apartment with elevator, with swimming pool, with garden in Yenbey, Turkey
1 room apartment with elevator, with swimming pool, with garden
Yenbey, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Altıntaş is among the options where many investments have been made in the field of real est…
Price on request
2 room apartment with elevator, with swimming pool, with garden in Yenbey, Turkey
2 room apartment with elevator, with swimming pool, with garden
Yenbey, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Altıntaş is one of the most preferred regions for investment with its first class residentia…
Price on request
2 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with swimming pool in Yenbey, Turkey
2 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Yenbey, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Experience the beauties of Turkey with apartments for sale in Antalya!  We introduce you to …
Price on request
1 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with swimming pool in Yenbey, Turkey
1 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Yenbey, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Lucrative Real Estate Investment is ideal for investors looking for a vacation atmosphere an…
Price on request
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Yenbey, Turkey
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Yenbey, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2/10
Our project, which has 2 separate blocks with a two-sided view consisting of 788 apartments,…
€147,000
1 room apartment with elevator, with swimming pool, with garden in Yenbey, Turkey
1 room apartment with elevator, with swimming pool, with garden
Yenbey, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Time is one of the most precious things in life, spend your time in an impressive and chic h…
Price on request
1 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with swimming pool in Yenbey, Turkey
1 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Yenbey, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Will leave you breathless, an incredible opportunity to rent out or live in an attractive lo…
Price on request
1 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with air conditioning in Yenbey, Turkey
1 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with air conditioning
Yenbey, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Space meticulously designed to provide a modern living by the sea. The location is ideal for…
Price on request
4 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with swimming pool in Kumluca, Turkey
4 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Kumluca, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
The entrance custom gate door drawn with an olive tree logo at the center welcomes you and y…
Price on request
1 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with swimming pool in Yenbey, Turkey
1 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Yenbey, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
High-class development nestled in an advantageous location with easy access to amenities and…
Price on request
2 room apartment with elevator, with swimming pool, with garden in Yenbey, Turkey
2 room apartment with elevator, with swimming pool, with garden
Yenbey, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
This magnific development is within a serene neighborhood, you will benefit from a top-of-th…
Price on request
1 room apartment with elevator, with swimming pool, with garden in Yenbey, Turkey
1 room apartment with elevator, with swimming pool, with garden
Yenbey, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
You will feel like a luxurious resort with endless entertainment throughout the building. Th…
Price on request
6 room house with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with garage in Yenbey, Turkey
6 room house with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with garage
Yenbey, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 6
Area 350 m²
Invest and move into a stupendous development conveniently close to beaches and minutes away…
Price on request
2 room house with elevator, with swimming pool, with sauna in Yenbey, Turkey
2 room house with elevator, with swimming pool, with sauna
Yenbey, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
Color your life with investment property for sale in Antalya!  In this project, which offers…
Price on request
1 room apartment with elevator, with swimming pool, with sauna in Yenbey, Turkey
1 room apartment with elevator, with swimming pool, with sauna
Yenbey, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Catch the biggest opportunity of your life with apartments for sale in Altıntaş!  Within the…
Price on request
1 room apartment with garage, with sauna, with security in Yenbey, Turkey
1 room apartment with garage, with sauna, with security
Yenbey, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
We offer you a luxurious life with apartments for sale in Altıntaş.  The area of ​​the proje…
Price on request
1 room apartment with elevator, with swimming pool, with garage in Yenbey, Turkey
1 room apartment with elevator, with swimming pool, with garage
Yenbey, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
İt is not a mere coincidence you’ve ended up here, the modern apartments for sale in Antalya…
Price on request
1 room apartment with elevator, with swimming pool, with garden in Yenbey, Turkey
1 room apartment with elevator, with swimming pool, with garden
Yenbey, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Potential Real estate apartments for sale in Antalya offering profitable units in a serene a…
Price on request
1 room apartment with elevator, with security, with city view in Yenbey, Turkey
1 room apartment with elevator, with security, with city view
Yenbey, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
I see that you've come so far here, to be right where you are, and to live a fulfilling life…
Price on request
1 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with swimming pool in Yenbey, Turkey
1 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Yenbey, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
Welcome to one of the best new development neighborhoods nestled a few blocks to the stunnin…
Price on request
1 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with swimming pool in Yenbey, Turkey
1 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Yenbey, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Are you ready to be the first owners of apartments for sale in Altıntaş?  There are many apa…
Price on request
1 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with security in Yenbey, Turkey
1 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with security
Yenbey, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Reimagine your life with breezeless, sunny, and dreamy beaches, warm and inviting apartments…
Price on request
1 room apartment with elevator, with swimming pool, with garden in Yenbey, Turkey
1 room apartment with elevator, with swimming pool, with garden
Yenbey, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Welcome to your brand new Real estate investment. We know that investing requires thinking t…
Price on request

Properties features in Kumluca, Turkey

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir