  3. New residence with a swimming pool and a spa center close to a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey

New residence with a swimming pool and a spa center close to a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey

About the complex

The residence features a swimming pool, a fitness center, a Turkish bath, a sauna, a spa center, a garden, a kids' playground, a bike path.

Completion - December, 2024.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Metro station - 900 meters (7 minutes walk)
  • Bus stop - 500 meters (2 minutes walk)
  • Coastal road - 2 km (5 minutes drive)
  • Nearest airport - 29 km (30 minutes drive)
  • Istanbul Airport - 59 km (50 minutes drive)
  • Euroasia Tunnel - 24 km (40 minutes drive)
  • Shopping mall - 3 minutes
  • Hospital - 3 minutes
  • School - 6 minutes
Similar complexes
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pools and water park, in a green and quiet area of Oba, Alanya, Turkey
Alanya, Turkey
from
€174,000
Residential quarter A luxury Alanya Apartment with full of Luxury Amenities
Yaylali, Turkey
from
€103,000
Apartment building Investicionnyy proekt v Mersine Erdemli
Merdivenlikuyu, Turkey
from
€50,000
Residential complex Apartamenty v stroyaschemsya komplekse - rayon Demirtash
Avanos, Turkey
from
€93,000
Residential complex Novyy sovremennyy kompleks v rayone Oba - Alaniya
Alanya, Turkey
from
€145,000
Other complexes
Residential complex Residential complex with sea and mountain views, in a resort area with developed infrastructure, Payallar, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with sea and mountain views, in a resort area with developed infrastructure, Payallar, Alanya, Turkey
Konakli, Turkey
from
€129,000
Agency: TRANIO
The project includes modern flats and two-storey penthouses made of high quality materials. The residential complex with sea and mountain views is an ideal place for a comfortable life. The project is on a closed territory with security and video surveillance, with recreation areas, gazebos, swimming pool with aqua hills. Location and nearby infrastructure It is located in a promising area of Payallar, with developed infrastructure, shops, hotels, water attractions and with easy access to the airports of Antalya and Gazipasa. The beaches of Payallar are different: sandy, pebble. The distance from the complex to the sea is 1.5 km.
Residential complex Novyy proekt v prestizhnoy lokacii goroda - centr Alanii
Residential complex Novyy proekt v prestizhnoy lokacii goroda - centr Alanii
Alanya, Turkey
from
€225,000
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
We bring to your attention new apartments in the center of Alanya.The residential complex presents apartments with a layout of 1+1, with a total area of 45 m2. In the central part of Alanya, real estate has the highest investment potential and is always liquid. The center has the most comfortable living and recreation conditions. Here is the heart of the popular Mediterranean resort, and even out of season a large flow of tourists. If we talk about infrastructure, then there is everything: many shops, there are several markets, chain supermarkets, shopping malls, hypermarkets, boutiques of famous brands, tourist shops, salons, offices, banks, government agencies. Transportation to any other areas is active. New modern real estate in the center of Alanya is not common, dense construction is found in all quarters. Often these are renovation projects of the housing stock or obsolete hotels. The houses in the center are distinguished by a compact area, but it also presents resort infrastructure such as swimming pool, sauna, hammam, recreation areas and barbecue. There are also few construction projects and new complexes on the fortress itself, the views are luxurious! 
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools and gardens at 300 meters from the beach, Izmir, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools and gardens at 300 meters from the beach, Izmir, Turkey
Cesme, Turkey
from
€943,000
Agency: TRANIO
The residence features a parking, swimming pools, gardens, kids' playgrounds, a fitness center, a spa. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located close to a school, a kindergarten, a supermarket, a hospital. Beach - 300 meters Hospital - 6 km Port - 9 km
