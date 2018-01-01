New residence with a swimming pool and a spa center close to a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey

Alanya, Turkey

from €225,000

Completion date: 2024

We bring to your attention new apartments in the center of Alanya.The residential complex presents apartments with a layout of 1+1, with a total area of 45 m2. In the central part of Alanya, real estate has the highest investment potential and is always liquid. The center has the most comfortable living and recreation conditions. Here is the heart of the popular Mediterranean resort, and even out of season a large flow of tourists. If we talk about infrastructure, then there is everything: many shops, there are several markets, chain supermarkets, shopping malls, hypermarkets, boutiques of famous brands, tourist shops, salons, offices, banks, government agencies. Transportation to any other areas is active. New modern real estate in the center of Alanya is not common, dense construction is found in all quarters. Often these are renovation projects of the housing stock or obsolete hotels. The houses in the center are distinguished by a compact area, but it also presents resort infrastructure such as swimming pool, sauna, hammam, recreation areas and barbecue. There are also few construction projects and new complexes on the fortress itself, the views are luxurious!