Residential complex Apartments in a complex with infrastructure in the Maltepe area.

We present to your attention our new complex located in the Maltape area.

The residential complex consists of two blocks, apartments with layouts from 0+1 to 2+1 are for sale.

Block B - 9 floors, hotel concept with 24-hour reception, apartments 1+0 and 1+1.

Block A - 26 floors, most apartments 1+1 and 2+1 with views of the sea and the Princes' Islands.

Complex location in Maltepe (12 walk to the promenade, 3 minutes walk to Cevizli Marmaray station, 13 minutes walk to Esenkent metro station (M4, connected to Sabiha Gokcen airport)

Nearby shops, cafes and restaurants, universities, schools, hospitals.

No% installments for Block A up to 18 months in TL and up to 36 months in USD!

Completion date:

Block B - completed

Block A - June 2025

Infrastructure:

Outdoor swimming pool

Pool bar

Sauna

Turkish hamam

Sports hall

Gardens and walking paths

Children's playground

Social areas

Conference room

Game room

Billiard room

Cinema

For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.