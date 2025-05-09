Residential complex Apartments in a complex with infrastructure in the Maltepe area.

  1. Realting.com
Apartments in a complex with infrastructure in the Maltepe area.

Maltepe, Turkey
Last update: 27/05/2025

Location

  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Marmara Region
  • Town
    Maltepe

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  Class
    Class
    Business class
  The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2025
  Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Granting of citizenship
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

We present to your attention our new complex located in the Maltape area.

The residential complex consists of two blocks, apartments with layouts from 0+1 to 2+1 are for sale.

Block B - 9 floors, hotel concept with 24-hour reception, apartments 1+0 and 1+1.
Block A - 26 floors, most apartments 1+1 and 2+1 with views of the sea and the Princes' Islands.

Complex location in Maltepe (12 walk to the promenade, 3 minutes walk to Cevizli Marmaray station, 13 minutes walk to Esenkent metro station (M4, connected to Sabiha Gokcen airport)

Nearby shops, cafes and restaurants, universities, schools, hospitals.

No% installments for Block A up to 18 months in TL and up to 36 months in USD!

Completion date:

Block B - completed
Block A - June 2025

Infrastructure:

Outdoor swimming pool
Pool bar
Sauna
Turkish hamam
Sports hall
Gardens and walking paths
Children's playground
Social areas
Conference room
Game room
Billiard room
Cinema

For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.

Location on the map

Maltepe, Turkey

You are viewing
