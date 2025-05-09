Residential complex Apartments in a complex with infrastructure in the Maltepe area.

We present to your attention our new complex located in the Maltape area.
The residential complex consists of two blocks, apartments with layouts from 0+1 to 2+1 are for sale.
Block B - 9 floors, hotel concept with 24-hour reception, apartments 1+0 and 1+1.
Block A - 26 floors, most apartments 1+1 and 2+1 with views of the sea and the Princes' Islands.
Complex location in Maltepe (12 walk to the promenade, 3 minutes walk to Cevizli Marmaray station, 13 minutes walk to Esenkent metro station (M4, connected to Sabiha Gokcen airport)
Nearby shops, cafes and restaurants, universities, schools, hospitals.
No% installments for Block A up to 18 months in TL and up to 36 months in USD!
Completion date:
Block B - completed
Block A - June 2025
Infrastructure:
Outdoor swimming pool
Pool bar
Sauna
Turkish hamam
Sports hall
Gardens and walking paths
Children's playground
Social areas
Conference room
Game room
Billiard room
Cinema
