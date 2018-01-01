  1. Realting.com
  Sea view apartments in a new residential complex, Maltepe district, Istanbul, Turkey



About the complex

A leading Turkish developer has launched the sale of a new project overlooking the sea, the Princes' Islands and the forest. The projects of this developer always have high quality, perfect locations and the best materials on the market.

The residential project consists of 3 blocks, a covered parking, social and green areas. Delivery date - September 2023.

Advantages

Suitable for obtaining Turkish citizenship.

While the project is under construction, you can purchase apartments at a reduced price.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The residential complex is located in Istanbul, Anatolian side, Maltepe district.

  • Istanbul Main Highway E5 connecting European and Asian parts - 1.6 km
  • Huzur metro station - 1.9 km
  • Maltepe metro station - 2 km
  • Hilltown Mall - 4.8 km
  • Piazza AVM shopping center - 5 km
