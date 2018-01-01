  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. New residence with parks and a swimming pool close to a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey

New residence with parks and a swimming pool close to a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey

Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€303,239
;
7
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

The residence features large green areas, an outdoor swimming pool, a parking, a kids' playground, a security system.

Completion - September, 2023.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located close to all necessary infrastructure, within a 3-minute walk from E-5 highway and a metro station.

  • Hospital - 5 minutes
  • Airport - 25 minutes
New building location
Marmara Region, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Novyy investicionnyy kompleks v Erdemli
Erdemli, Turkey
from
€49,000
Residential complex Kvartiry v novom komplekse - rayon Kargydzhak Alaniya
Avanos, Turkey
from
€160,000
Residential quarter Nordic Life Residence
Karakocali, Turkey
from
€120,000
Residential complex Kompleks premium-klassa na 2 beregovoy linii v Mahmutlare
Yaylali, Turkey
from
€187,000
Residential quarter 2+1 APARTMENT , CLOSE TO THE BEACH IN PAYALLAR,ALANYA
Payallar, Turkey
from
€126,000
You are viewing
New residence with parks and a swimming pool close to a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€303,239
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex CROSS FORCES
Residential complex CROSS FORCES
Yesilkoey, Turkey
from
€230,347
Area 63–71 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2024
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! Cross Forces - a new residential complex in the area of Altintash, Antalya. The Altyntash district, which is characterized by its location near Antalya Airport and the Mediterranean Coast, as well as the famous Lara region, is now very popular among investors. Since 2020, when the construction of residential facilities was officially allowed here, the district began to be actively built up with modern residences. The rapidly developing infrastructure and convenient location of the area make the purchase of real estate in the area the right investment. Infrastructure: - Parking; - 24/7 Security; - Pool; - Water park; - Tennis court; - Barbecue zone; - Basketball platform; - Zone for sports; - Children's playground; - VİP pool relaxation area. Call or write! We will select for you the accommodation of your dreams! Guaranteed legal support.
Residential complex Kvartiry v novom komplekse s infrastrukturoy - Mahmutlar
Residential complex Kvartiry v novom komplekse s infrastrukturoy - Mahmutlar
Yaylali, Turkey
from
€150,000
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in the Mahmutlar-Alania area. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 55 to 160 square meters. The distance to the sea is 800 meters. We immediately note that Mahmutlar is the most popular area. According to new data, the population of Mahmutlar is growing the fastest, and is more than 53 thousand people, and in the season 3-4 times more. This area is as built up as possible, the most popular among foreigners and always № 1 in the Alanya real estate market in demand for apartments. And the explanation for this is simple: in Mahmutlar, the perfect combination of price, quality, as well as a large number of offers for any budget.  At the same time, one should not forget that in the new houses of Mahmutlar excellent infrastructure, as well as the infrastructure of the district as a whole, is at the highest level. Mahmutlar infrastructure: in addition to a huge number of restaurants, shops, supermarkets, two farm markets, in Mahmutlar, soon the large Mahmutlar AVM shopping center with an area of 20,000 m2 will operate on the site of the Saturday market, a cultural center on a plot of 10 thousand m2, MahmutlarSpor sports complex and another project, including a basketball court, tennis court, locker rooms and social zones, as well as various commercial facilities on the actively built-up part of Ataturk Street.
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool near international schools, in a prestigious area of Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool near international schools, in a prestigious area of Antalya, Turkey
Caglarca, Turkey
from
€240,753
Agency: TRANIO
We offer apartments with terraces. The residence features a covered parking, a swimming pool, a garden, a security system, a fitness center, a sauna, gazeboes. Completion - April, 2024. Facilities and equipment in the house Air conditioning Satellite TV Electric blinds Underfloor heating PVC windows SIEMENS/FRANKE/BOSCH kitchen appliances (built-in oven, extractor hood) Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in one of the most prestigious areas of Antalya, near beaches, the city center, shopping malls, international schools. Beach - 1.7 km International school - 500 meters Shopping mall - 500 meters Hospital - 400 meters Old town - 11 km Airport - 25 km Kemer - 30 km Water park - 6 km
Realting.com
Go