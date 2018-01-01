Brand new Modern 2 Bed Apartment For Sale in Didim – Great Site Facilities

We at Turkish Home Office are delighted to present the Polat Life Complex which is our own development located in Didim near Marina Road.

Brand new, modern and luxury 2 bedroom with fully furnished apartment overlooking the pool. We are offering two double size bedrooms, a family bathroom, light and bright spacious open plan lounge. Lounge and kitchen has acces to a good size balcony. Offered to Didim real estate market with furniture as seen on the pictures, with electric shutters, mosquito nets, modern fitted kitchen and bathrooms.

Ideal both for a holiday home or year-round living home in Didim Turkey. Too good to be missed. Great site facilities. These modern apartments and duplexes in Didim for sale are approximately 3.5km from the Altinkum beach. Although the area, you will find ample local shops, bars and restaurants within walking distance along with the town’s minibus service to the beaches, resort centre and other areas around the beautiful Aegean Peninsula for those that like to get out and about to explore the local area in more depth. The 50 apartments set in a walled and gated environment, 2 individual modern blocks to be surrounded by vast landscaped gardens that offer,

Vast landscaped gardens

An outdoor pool, Children’s pool

Wheelchair accessible

Ample sun terraces

Turkish Bath

Sauna

GYM

Juice bar

Electric shutters and mosquito nets at all Windows and sliding doors

Close to local shops, super markets, cafe and resteurants mini bus route

Lifts in both blocks

Ideal both for holiday home or year-round living home. You will feel privileged in this complex designed with your comfort and priorities in mind with its living space.

All-in-all, this modern apartment will make the perfect home for a family looking to relocate or holiday home with a large shared pool, great for holidays for families or an ideal investment in Didim, close to local amenities, a short drive to the beach and town centre, with ample outdoor living space, a great location.

We can provide a subsidised Inspection Trip for anyone who is seriously interested in purchassing a property within the regions we sell properties…

With a wonderful climate, hospitable people and fabulous properties, Turkey has to be your first choice for your home in the sun. Although you can view the properties in the through our internet site and information packs, nothing can be compared to seeing the quality and lifestyle that you are buying into. Generally speaking, the Inspection Trip are for 3 or 4 days which is usually long enough for one of our dedicated advisors will guide you through the whole process, from viewing the properties to assisting you with the legalities. We will be there to greet you from the airport until you leave. Your inspection trips are fully escorted and we pride ourselves on looking after our clients. To see what this country has to offer you, book your inspection trip through one of our advisors.

As Polat Group / Turkish Home Office; With 25 years of experience in the construction and project development sectors since our establishment, we are building high quality living spaces. We have designed and implemented projects of more than 20 living spaces, mainly residences and villas. We aimed to realize our new projects rapidly by blending our experience with all the innovations and technologies required by our age. We continue to implement new projects that will add value to our customers and business partners, especially to our country, and to work and produce more.

With our ever-increasing experience, when designing a project, we always make the future of you, who will benefit from that project, our top priority.

ABOUT ALTINKUM

Arriving into the resort of Altinkum you will see straight away where it gets its name from. Altinkum means golden sands and has several gloriously sandy beaches which gently shelve in the warm Aegean Sea .Located about 70km form Bodrum airport this up and coming resort has everything to offer the holiday maker or resident whilst maintaining its definite Turkish feel.



Altinkum is situated between two International Airports for easy access and surrounded by 55km/34 miles of coastline, 11 Blue Flagged Beaches with English spoken widely. Didim is a lively and popular resort on the Aegean coast with its wonderful golden beaches.

The climate is fabulous between April to October, there is a growing ex-patriot community resident year round, and the government are supporting tourism in the area by ongoing improvements to local infrastructure like providing pedestrian walkways by the beach, new roads, drainage and community buildings.



The new D-Marin built to the West of Altinkum is the largest marina on the Aegean coast. Include mooring for 623 yachts, a shopping mall, customs and heliport it has created increased interest in the area and continues to push land and property prices up making this the ideal time to buy in the areas of Didim , Altinkum and Akbuk.



NEARBY ATTRACTIONS

Boat trips, snorkelling, diving,

Fishing, Horse riding, water park and water sports.



LOCAL FACILITIES

Banking/cashpoints, Doctors, chemist, supermarkets.

Local Pazar supplying fresh produce.

Internet cafe, restaurants, bars and cafes.

Beach clubs for your relaxation.

Marina, car hire and many more amenities.

Reliable taxi service.

Frequent inexpensive local bus service.



SIGHT SEEING



Temple of Apollo

Miletus ancient city

House of Virgin Mery

Ephesus



