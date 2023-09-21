Mayfair Complex

Affordable Holiday Home in Turkey-2-Bedroom Duplex Apartment For Sale in Didim

Affordable 2 bedroom duplex apartment for sale in Didim Turkey. This investment property where you can get your money’s worth in a special complex concept close to Mavisehir. We offer 2 bedroom duplex apartment with pool and nature view. You can easily reach the center of Mavişehir and Didim with your car from the site. It has 2 large bedrooms, a bathroom, and an open-plan living room and kitchen opening onto a large balcony overlooking the pool area. There is also a large private roof terrace on the top floor. This wonderful summer property, which is offered for sale as furnished, is quite ideal for buyers in terms of price. Ideal for both holiday home and purchase and rental investment.

Mavisehir, which is quiet and peaceful in Didim, where small local businesses and the neighborhood market are concentrated, is a small beach area consisting of various houses and detached villas. The interest in the region has increased considerably in recent years, and it has become the focus of attention of domestic and foreign investors.

Didim, one of the favorite districts of Aydin province, stands out with its historical and natural beauties, from the Aegean region to the most beautiful beaches. Didim, which draws attention with its historical places, hosts many local and foreign tourists in the summer months with its long beaches, sparkling sea and plenty of oxygen. Recently, the number of foreigners who want to live in Didim during the summer and winter months has been increasing and it has become one of the most preferred holiday centers.

Didim, which is a little bit within the coastal region of the Aegean Sea, is easily accessible by means of transportation or walking to the sea, beaches and beaches, and offers many opportunities to state hospitals, pharmacies, banks, private hospitals and schools, supermarkets and restaurants.

ABOUT ALTINKUM

Arriving into the resort of Altinkum you will see straight away where it gets its name from. Altinkum means golden sands and has several gloriously sandy beaches which gently shelve in the warm Aegean Sea .Located about 70km form Bodrum airport this up and coming resort has everything to offer the holiday maker or resident whilst maintaining its definite Turkish feel.



Altinkum is situated between two International Airports for easy access and surrounded by 55km/34 miles of coastline, 11 Blue Flagged Beaches with English spoken widely. Didim is a lively and popular resort on the Aegean coast with its wonderful golden beaches.

The climate is fabulous between April to October, there is a growing ex-patriot community resident year round, and the government are supporting tourism in the area by ongoing improvements to local infrastructure like providing pedestrian walkways by the beach, new roads, drainage and community buildings.



The new D-Marin built to the West of Altinkum is the largest marina on the Aegean coast. Include mooring for 623 yachts, a shopping mall, customs and heliport it has created increased interest in the area and continues to push land and property prices up making this the ideal time to buy in the areas of Didim , Altinkum and Akbuk.



NEARBY ATTRACTIONS

Boat trips, snorkelling, diving,

Fishing, Horse riding, water park and water sports.



LOCAL FACILITIES

Banking/cashpoints, Doctors, chemist, supermarkets.

Local Pazar supplying fresh produce.

Internet cafe, restaurants, bars and cafes.

Beach clubs for your relaxation.

Marina, car hire and many more amenities.

Reliable taxi service.

Frequent inexpensive local bus service.



SIGHT SEEING



Temple of Apollo

Miletus ancient city

House of Virgin Mery

Ephesus



