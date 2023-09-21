Mayfair Complex

  1. Realting.com
About the complex

Affordable Holiday Home in Turkey-2-Bedroom Duplex Apartment For Sale in Didim

Affordable 2 bedroom duplex apartment for sale in Didim Turkey. This investment property where you can get your money’s worth in a special complex concept close to Mavisehir. We offer 2 bedroom duplex apartment with pool and nature view. You can easily reach the center of Mavişehir and Didim with your car from the site. It has 2 large bedrooms, a bathroom, and an open-plan living room and kitchen opening onto a large balcony overlooking the pool area. There is also a large private roof terrace on the top floor. This wonderful summer property, which is offered for sale as furnished, is quite ideal for buyers in terms of price. Ideal for both holiday home and purchase and rental investment.

Mavisehir, which is quiet and peaceful in Didim, where small local businesses and the neighborhood market are concentrated, is a small beach area consisting of various houses and detached villas. The interest in the region has increased considerably in recent years, and it has become the focus of attention of domestic and foreign investors.

Didim, one of the favorite districts of Aydin province, stands out with its historical and natural beauties, from the Aegean region to the most beautiful beaches. Didim, which draws attention with its historical places, hosts many local and foreign tourists in the summer months with its long beaches, sparkling sea and plenty of oxygen. Recently, the number of foreigners who want to live in Didim during the summer and winter months has been increasing and it has become one of the most preferred holiday centers.

Didim, which is a little bit within the coastal region of the Aegean Sea, is easily accessible by means of transportation or walking to the sea, beaches and beaches, and offers many opportunities to state hospitals, pharmacies, banks, private hospitals and schools, supermarkets and restaurants.

Contact Turkish Home Office for more details. Our dedicated team will answer all your Turkey property questions, offer you sincere and objective advice, and assist you through every step of the property Turkey buying process.

Turkish Home Office can provide a subsidised Inspection Trip for anyone who is seriously interested in purchassing a property within the regions we sell properties…
With a wonderful climate, hospitable people and fabulous properties, Turkey has to be your first choice for your home in the sun. Although you can view the properties in the through our internet site and information packs, nothing can be compared to seeing the quality and lifestyle that you are buying into. Generally speaking, the Inspection Trip are for 3 or 4 days which is usually long enough for one of our dedicated advisors will guide you through the whole process, from viewing the properties to assisting you with the legalities. We will be there to greet you from the airport until you leave. Your inspection trips are fully escorted and we pride ourselves on looking after our clients. To see what this country has to offer you, book your inspection trip through one of our advisors.

ABOUT ALTINKUM
Arriving into the resort of Altinkum you will see straight away where it gets its name from. Altinkum means golden sands and has several gloriously sandy beaches which gently shelve in the warm Aegean Sea .Located about 70km form Bodrum airport this up and coming resort has everything to offer the holiday maker or resident whilst maintaining its definite Turkish feel.

Altinkum is situated between two International Airports for easy access and surrounded by 55km/34 miles of coastline, 11 Blue Flagged Beaches with English spoken widely. Didim is a lively and popular resort on the Aegean coast with its wonderful golden beaches.
The climate is fabulous between April to October, there is a growing ex-patriot community resident year round, and the government are supporting tourism in the area by ongoing improvements to local infrastructure like providing pedestrian walkways by the beach, new roads, drainage and community buildings.

The new D-Marin built to the West of Altinkum is the largest marina on the Aegean coast. Include mooring for 623 yachts, a shopping mall, customs and heliport it has created increased interest in the area and continues to push land and property prices up making this the ideal time to buy in the areas of Didim , Altinkum and Akbuk.

NEARBY ATTRACTIONS
Boat trips, snorkelling, diving,
Fishing, Horse riding, water park and water sports.

LOCAL FACILITIES
Banking/cashpoints, Doctors, chemist, supermarkets.
Local Pazar supplying fresh produce.
Internet cafe, restaurants, bars and cafes.
Beach clubs for your relaxation.
Marina, car hire and many more amenities.
Reliable taxi service.
Frequent inexpensive local bus service.

SIGHT SEEING

Temple of Apollo
Miletus ancient city
House of Virgin Mery
Ephesus

Features

  • Security
  • Swimming pool
  • Management company
  • Fenced area
  • Parking
  • Online tour
Property Parametres
Class
Class
Economy class
Type of new building construction
Type of new building construction
Brick
Finishing options
Finishing options
Finished
Number of floors
Number of floors
2
New building location
Didim, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
