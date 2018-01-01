Lifecity Complex

  1. Realting.com
Didim, Turkey
from
€117,500
About the complex

2-Bed Apartment in Complex For Sale in Altinkum-Ideal both for holiday home or Investment in Didim Turkey.. 

This affordable 2 bedroom middle floor apartment for sale is located in a beautiful complex in Didim on the Aegean coastline in western Turkey, a short distance from the popular resort of Altinkum. Ideal property for sale in Didim Altinkum. Altinkum is also known for its affordable price tag and is an ideal area to invest in Turkey for anyone looking for value for money.

When you enter this beautiful complex with pool, gym, hammam and sauna, you will see a large communal sun terrace, a landscaped area decorated with trees and flowers. The 2-bedroom apartment has an open-plan kitchen and the living room is spacious and bright, with access to a large balcony overlooking the pool. There is a fully equipped family bathroom. The flat, which has good conditions, is offered for sale as fully furnished.

Luxury 2 bedoom flat for sale in Didim Efeler neighborhood is in a well maintened complex. It is about 3.5 km from the Altinkum beach of Didim, where there are various shops, supermarkets, pharmacies and other medical facilities, schools, many bars and restaurants, within walking distance to the closer shops, restaurants and supermarkets, and to the traditional center of many other Didim districts.

We can provide a subsidised Inspection Trip for anyone who is seriously interested in purchassing a property within the regions we sell properties…

With a wonderful climate, hospitable people and fabulous properties, Turkey has to be your first choice for your home in the sun. Although you can view the properties in the through our internet site and information packs, nothing can be compared to seeing the quality and lifestyle that you are buying into. Generally speaking, the Inspection Trip are for 3 or 4 days which is usually long enough for one of our dedicated advisors will guide you through the whole process, from viewing the properties to assisting you with the legalities. We will be there to greet you from the airport until you leave. Your inspection trips are fully escorted and we pride ourselves on looking after our clients. To see what this country has to offer you, book your inspection trip through one of our advisors.

ABOUT ALTINKUM
Arriving into the resort of Altinkum you will see straight away where it gets its name from. Altinkum means golden sands and has several gloriously sandy beaches which gently shelve in the warm Aegean Sea .Located about 70km form Bodrum airport this up and coming resort has everything to offer the holiday maker or resident whilst maintaining its definite Turkish feel.

Altinkum is situated between two International Airports for easy access and surrounded by 55km/34 miles of coastline, 11 Blue Flagged Beaches with English spoken widely. Didim is a lively and popular resort on the Aegean coast with its wonderful golden beaches.
The climate is fabulous between April to October, there is a growing ex-patriot community resident year round, and the government are supporting tourism in the area by ongoing improvements to local infrastructure like providing pedestrian walkways by the beach, new roads, drainage and community buildings.

The new D-Marin built to the West of Altinkum is the largest marina on the Aegean coast. Include mooring for 623 yachts, a shopping mall, customs and heliport it has created increased interest in the area and continues to push land and property prices up making this the ideal time to buy in the areas of Didim , Altinkum and Akbuk.

NEARBY ATTRACTIONS
Boat trips, snorkelling, diving,
Fishing, Horse riding, water park and water sports.

LOCAL FACILITIES
Banking/cashpoints, Doctors, chemist, supermarkets.
Local Pazar supplying fresh produce.
Internet cafe, restaurants, bars and cafes.
Beach clubs for your relaxation.
Marina, car hire and many more amenities.
Reliable taxi service.
Frequent inexpensive local bus service.

SIGHT SEEING

Temple of Apollo
Miletus ancient city
House of Virgin Mery
Ephesus

Features

  • Security
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Management company
  • Fenced area
  • Parking
  • Online tour
Property Parametres
Class
Class
Comfort class
Type of new building construction
Type of new building construction
Brick
Finishing options
Finishing options
Finished
Number of floors
Number of floors
3
New building location
Didim, Turkey

