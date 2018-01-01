  1. Realting.com
Sedef Apartments

Didim, Turkey
€135,000
Description
Params
Apartments
Address
Media
About the complex

Stunning Sea View 2-Bed Apartment 100m to the sea – Family Holiday Home in Didim

2-Bedroom  apartment ideal for nature lovers, with a stunning sea view and natural sights in Didim for sale. Part of a complex in Mavisehir with a shared swimming pool and ample outdoor space. You will be able to reach the most beautiful beach of Mavisehir from your doorstep with this perfect apartment, only 100 meters away from the sea. An ideal Didim investment property with a bargain price tag.

A large and spacious apartment with 2 bedrooms, away from the crowd of the city, is offered for sale at an affordable price. This private complex is magnificent with its communal pool and landscaping, large sundeck. This investment property where you can get your money’s worth in a special site concept close to Mavisehir.  It has 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom and an open-plan living room and kitchen. You can enjoy the unique sea view from the living room and balcony.

This beautiful apartment is ready to move in, offered for sale as partially  furnished, ideal for buyers in terms of price. A fantastic opportunity for both a holiday home and rental investment.

Mavisehir is a traditional and locally known place 8 km from Didim, and it is preferred for its cafes and fish restaurants on the beach and famous sunsets. Those who want to watch the sunset can watch it from the beach of Mavisehir, which is the most beautiful, and from the special coastline known as the love ship. Domestic and foreign guests coming to Mavisehir can never give up the beauty of this region’s summer evenings.

Overall, this would make a lovely family home for year-round living in Didim, an ideal holiday home or buy-to-let investment that could offer an annual rental income; it is perfectly located right across the sea with all amenities, and the beach is at the doorstep, whilst offering easy access to all Didim areas.

ABOUT ALTINKUM
Arriving into the resort of Altinkum you will see straight away where it gets its name from. Altinkum means golden sands and has several gloriously sandy beaches which gently shelve in the warm Aegean Sea .Located about 70km form Bodrum airport this up and coming resort has everything to offer the holiday maker or resident whilst maintaining its definite Turkish feel.

Altinkum is situated between two International Airports for easy access and surrounded by 55km/34 miles of coastline, 11 Blue Flagged Beaches with English spoken widely. Didim is a lively and popular resort on the Aegean coast with its wonderful golden beaches.
The climate is fabulous between April to October, there is a growing ex-patriot community resident year round, and the government are supporting tourism in the area by ongoing improvements to local infrastructure like providing pedestrian walkways by the beach, new roads, drainage and community buildings.

The new D-Marin built to the West of Altinkum is the largest marina on the Aegean coast. Include mooring for 623 yachts, a shopping mall, customs and heliport it has created increased interest in the area and continues to push land and property prices up making this the ideal time to buy in the areas of Didim , Altinkum and Akbuk.

NEARBY ATTRACTIONS
Boat trips, snorkelling, diving,
Fishing, Horse riding, water park and water sports.

LOCAL FACILITIES
Banking/cashpoints, Doctors, chemist, supermarkets.
Local Pazar supplying fresh produce.
Internet cafe, restaurants, bars and cafes.
Beach clubs for your relaxation.
Marina, car hire and many more amenities.
Reliable taxi service.
Frequent inexpensive local bus service.

SIGHT SEEING

Temple of Apollo
Miletus ancient city
House of Virgin Mery
Ephesus

Features

  • Swimming pool
  • Management company
  • Fenced area
  • Parking
  • Online tour
Property Parametres
Premium class
Brick
Finished
3
New building location
Didim, Turkey

