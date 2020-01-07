Marina Complex

2-bedroom sea view apartment for sale in Didim with a bargain price tag. Set in a modern complex with a shared pool and ample local amenities. Ideal Didim property investment. 2-bedroom furnished apartment in Didim for sale, located in a lovely modern complex 1.6km to the centre of Didim Town.

Didim peninsula is found on the southwestern coastline of Turkey, known for its popular seaside holiday resort of Altinkum, where you can enjoy a vibrant nightlife and beautiful soft sandy beaches. The peninsula’s main centre is Didim Town, which sits around 2km from Altinkum and offers a more traditional atmosphere with quiet, relaxing bars and restaurants.

You can find a wide range of everyday amenities for year-round living in Didim town centre, shops, schools, a hospital and much more; it is also home to the ancient Temple of Apollo, one of Didim’s main historical attractions. Didim town is mostly preferred by locals and Didim’s ex-pats, who prefer easy access to amenities and a relaxing life. Didim also offers easy links to various beaches that are dotted around the peninsula.

This 2-bedroom sea view apartment for sale in Didim is part of a complex within a 1.6km distance of Didim Town centre. The famous main beach of Altinkum sits 4.8km south.

The local area offers ample daily amenities, including various shops, big supermarkets, schools, banks, cafes, bars and restaurants within easy access.

The walled and gated complex offers a large communal swimming pool, a pool bar/café, and a playground for the use of residents. All these are watched 24/7 by CCTV cameras for your peace of mind.

The apartment is located on the second floor and accessed from a shared lobby with stairs to reach all floors. Upon entry, you find a closed hallway with ceramic tile flooring that flows throughout the apartment and hosts doors of all rooms.

The hallway leads into an open-plan living area that offers a fully fitted and equipped kitchen to the side. The living area hosts patio doors that open onto a large balcony with sea views in the distance. The lounge is furnished with a comfortable sofa set.

Through the hallway, you find the bedrooms, both spacious double rooms furnished with double beds. Both bedrooms share a fully tiled family bathroom with a shower off the hallway.

This affordable apartment is offered to the Didim real estate market fully furnished with the price including the air conditioning units, white goods, kitchen households and furniture.

Overall, this modern Didim property for sale is ideal for holidays, year-round living, or a very affordable choice for investment in Turkey that could offer an annual rental income, close to ample local amenities, easy access to the beach, Didim Town, and other local areas.

ABOUT ALTINKUM

Arriving into the resort of Altinkum you will see straight away where it gets its name from. Altinkum means golden sands and has several gloriously sandy beaches which gently shelve in the warm Aegean Sea .Located about 70km form Bodrum airport this up and coming resort has everything to offer the holiday maker or resident whilst maintaining its definite Turkish feel.



Altinkum is situated between two International Airports for easy access and surrounded by 55km/34 miles of coastline, 11 Blue Flagged Beaches with English spoken widely. Didim is a lively and popular resort on the Aegean coast with its wonderful golden beaches.

The climate is fabulous between April to October, there is a growing ex-patriot community resident year round, and the government are supporting tourism in the area by ongoing improvements to local infrastructure like providing pedestrian walkways by the beach, new roads, drainage and community buildings.



The new D-Marin built to the West of Altinkum is the largest marina on the Aegean coast. Include mooring for 623 yachts, a shopping mall, customs and heliport it has created increased interest in the area and continues to push land and property prices up making this the ideal time to buy in the areas of Didim , Altinkum and Akbuk.



