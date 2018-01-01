  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Mavisehir Villa

Mavisehir Villa

Didim, Turkey
from
€265,000
;
42 1
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

Key Ready Modern 4-Bed Semi-detached Villa – Holiday Home in Turkey

Brand new modern and luxury 4 bedroom semi-detached villa with private pool in Mavisehir Didim. This newly completed 4 bedroom villa is located very close to the sea and within walking distance to the Mavisehir market place, also known as the famous night market.

Located in Mavisehir, which is known and loved for its sunset view, quiet lifestyle, local and traditional restaurants, the villa can be the right investment that protects the value of your money and can be your ideal holiday home.

When you enter through the wide garden gate, you will be greeted by a private car park and garden. There is a private pool located at the front of the villa, which can receive the sun’s rays all day long.

When you enter through the steel door, there is a large hall area. The large open-plan kitchen and lounge, which provides access to the pool and sunbathing area, are located on this ground floor. There is also a guest toilet on this floor.

When you take the stairs to the upper floor, you will find 3 spacious bedrooms, each of which is double in size. One of the rooms has a balcony with city and greenery views. On the same floor, there is a family bathroom for the use of 3 bedrooms.

On the top floor is the master bedroom of the villa. The master bedroom has an en-suite bathroom. On this floor, there is a private terrace area with a very large partial sea view.

The villa we offer for sale has been completed with quality materials and workmanship in accordance with all construction standards.

We can provide a subsidised Inspection Trip for anyone who is seriously interested in purchassing a property within the regions we sell properties…

With a wonderful climate, hospitable people and fabulous properties, Turkey has to be your first choice for your home in the sun. Although you can view the properties in the through our internet site and information packs, nothing can be compared to seeing the quality and lifestyle that you are buying into. Generally speaking, the Inspection Trip are for 3 or 4 days which is usually long enough for one of our dedicated advisors will guide you through the whole process, from viewing the properties to assisting you with the legalities. We will be there to greet you from the airport until you leave. Your inspection trips are fully escorted and we pride ourselves on looking after our clients. To see what this country has to offer you, book your inspection trip through one of our advisors.

TO ARRANGE A VIEWING OF THIS PROPERTY AND OTHER SIMILAR PROPERTY OPTIONS, CALL US NOW

ABOUT ALTINKUM
Arriving into the resort of Altinkum you will see straight away where it gets its name from. Altinkum means golden sands and has several gloriously sandy beaches which gently shelve in the warm Aegean Sea .Located about 70km form Bodrum airport this up and coming resort has everything to offer the holiday maker or resident whilst maintaining its definite Turkish feel.

Altinkum is situated between two International Airports for easy access and surrounded by 55km/34 miles of coastline, 11 Blue Flagged Beaches with English spoken widely. Didim is a lively and popular resort on the Aegean coast with its wonderful golden beaches.
The climate is fabulous between April to October, there is a growing ex-patriot community resident year round, and the government are supporting tourism in the area by ongoing improvements to local infrastructure like providing pedestrian walkways by the beach, new roads, drainage and community buildings.

The new D-Marin built to the West of Altinkum is the largest marina on the Aegean coast. Include mooring for 623 yachts, a shopping mall, customs and heliport it has created increased interest in the area and continues to push land and property prices up making this the ideal time to buy in the areas of Didim , Altinkum and Akbuk.

NEARBY ATTRACTIONS
Boat trips, snorkelling, diving,
Fishing, Horse riding, water park and water sports.

LOCAL FACILITIES
Banking/cashpoints, Doctors, chemist, supermarkets.
Local Pazar supplying fresh produce.
Internet cafe, restaurants, bars and cafes.
Beach clubs for your relaxation.
Marina, car hire and many more amenities.
Reliable taxi service.
Frequent inexpensive local bus service.

SIGHT SEEING

Temple of Apollo
Miletus ancient city
House of Virgin Mery
Ephesus

TO ARRANGE A VIEWING OF THIS PROPERTY AND OTHER SIMILAR PROPERTY OPTIONS, CALL US NOW

Features

  • Swimming pool
  • Individual heating
  • Fenced area
  • Parking
  • Online tour
Property Parametres
Class
Class
Comfort class
Type of new building construction
Type of new building construction
Brick
Finishing options
Finishing options
Finished
Number of floors
Number of floors
3
New building location
Didim, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex ZhK na zavreshayuschey stadii stroitelstva v Mahmutlare
Yaylali, Turkey
from
€150,000
Apartment building Panorama Demirtas
Seki, Turkey
from
€99,000
Residential complex Uyutnyy butik-proekt v rayone Dzhikdzhilli
Avanos, Turkey
from
€163,000
Residential complex ZhK biznes klassa v aziatskoy chasti Stambula
Kadikoey, Turkey
from
€350,000
Residential complex SUMMER HOUSE
Korukoey, Turkey
from
€85,172
You are viewing
Mavisehir Villa
Didim, Turkey
from
€265,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request Call Call
Other complexes
Residential complex STINGRAY
Residential complex STINGRAY
Demirtas, Turkey
Price on request
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Zera Homes
Own project of the company "Zera Homes" Apartments by installments directly from the developer We bring to your attention a new project of our company in the Demirtash area, which offers for sale comfortable apartments with a layout 1 + 1 with an area of 44 m ² and duplexes with a layout of 2 + 1 with an area of 80 m ², as well as 2 stores with an area of 138 m ² - 232 m ². The complex consists of one block, the distinguishing feature of which is its unusual and, at the same time, modern design. The construction of the complex will begin in November 2022. The deadline for delivery is March 2024.  The infrastructure of the complex will include : • Pool • Video surveillance system • Recreation area • Parking for bicycles • Elevator • Lobby Features of apartments in STINGRAY: • Steel door • Interior doors designed to concept • Kitchen headset • Kitchen sink – mixer • Granite worktop in the kitchen • Central satellite system • Video Intercom • PVC windows and balcony doors ( double glazing ) • Granite floor • Ceramic wall cover in the bathroom • Furniture in the bathroom • Sink in the bathroom – mixer • Point and LED lighting • Wiring for air conditioning • Wardrobe under the stairs in duplexes STINGRAY Location • Distance to the sea – 750 m • Antalya Airport – 145 km • Gazipasha Airport – 20 km • Alanya Center – 20 km • Antalya Center – 155 km • Distance to the center of Demirtash – 1.4 km • Distance to the medical center – 1 km • Distance to the veterinarian – 2 km Payment Options and Benefits of STINGRAY • 4% discount at 100% payment • 2% discount when paying 65% of the cost • Interest-free installment for 12 months with an initial contribution of 35% of cost We will be very pleased to share with you more detailed information about the project and help you choose the perfect apartment for life! Contact us on all issues! Our managers are always ready to help you!
Residential complex v centre Demirtasha
Residential complex v centre Demirtasha
Demirtas, Turkey
from
€109,000
Completion date: 2025
The new residence in Demirtash offers you the easy to purchase real estate by the sea and earn money from it! Affordable luxury, developed internal infrastructure and maximum comfort - all this characterizes a residential complex that will be built on an area of 3050 square meters. This is a chance to be surrounded by nature and enjoy a mild Mediterranean climate in a prestigious suburb. A large selection of leisure areas on the territory is ideal for family pastime and everyday affairs. The total built-up area is 3050 square meters. The total number of apartments is 52. In total, the complex has 10 duplexes 2 + 1 with a total area of 118 sq. Kv. and 42 apartments 1 + 1 with a total area of 49 sq.m. A high-yield project for those who want to invest in real estate. Transfer to the beach.
Residential quarter Modern apartment in the center of Mahmutlar, Alanya
Residential quarter Modern apartment in the center of Mahmutlar, Alanya
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
€119,000
  If you want to live in a quite place and also easy access to the urban infrastructure, this can be your dream apartment We present to your attenttion to this modern apartment in the center of Mahmutlar in a new residential complex under construction just 1 km from the beach  
Realting.com
Go