Mavisehir Villa

Key Ready Modern 4-Bed Semi-detached Villa – Holiday Home in Turkey

Brand new modern and luxury 4 bedroom semi-detached villa with private pool in Mavisehir Didim. This newly completed 4 bedroom villa is located very close to the sea and within walking distance to the Mavisehir market place, also known as the famous night market.

Located in Mavisehir, which is known and loved for its sunset view, quiet lifestyle, local and traditional restaurants, the villa can be the right investment that protects the value of your money and can be your ideal holiday home.

When you enter through the wide garden gate, you will be greeted by a private car park and garden. There is a private pool located at the front of the villa, which can receive the sun’s rays all day long.

When you enter through the steel door, there is a large hall area. The large open-plan kitchen and lounge, which provides access to the pool and sunbathing area, are located on this ground floor. There is also a guest toilet on this floor.

When you take the stairs to the upper floor, you will find 3 spacious bedrooms, each of which is double in size. One of the rooms has a balcony with city and greenery views. On the same floor, there is a family bathroom for the use of 3 bedrooms.

On the top floor is the master bedroom of the villa. The master bedroom has an en-suite bathroom. On this floor, there is a private terrace area with a very large partial sea view.

The villa we offer for sale has been completed with quality materials and workmanship in accordance with all construction standards.

We can provide a subsidised Inspection Trip for anyone who is seriously interested in purchassing a property within the regions we sell properties…

With a wonderful climate, hospitable people and fabulous properties, Turkey has to be your first choice for your home in the sun. Although you can view the properties in the through our internet site and information packs, nothing can be compared to seeing the quality and lifestyle that you are buying into. Generally speaking, the Inspection Trip are for 3 or 4 days which is usually long enough for one of our dedicated advisors will guide you through the whole process, from viewing the properties to assisting you with the legalities. We will be there to greet you from the airport until you leave. Your inspection trips are fully escorted and we pride ourselves on looking after our clients. To see what this country has to offer you, book your inspection trip through one of our advisors.

TO ARRANGE A VIEWING OF THIS PROPERTY AND OTHER SIMILAR PROPERTY OPTIONS, CALL US NOW

ABOUT ALTINKUM

Arriving into the resort of Altinkum you will see straight away where it gets its name from. Altinkum means golden sands and has several gloriously sandy beaches which gently shelve in the warm Aegean Sea .Located about 70km form Bodrum airport this up and coming resort has everything to offer the holiday maker or resident whilst maintaining its definite Turkish feel.



Altinkum is situated between two International Airports for easy access and surrounded by 55km/34 miles of coastline, 11 Blue Flagged Beaches with English spoken widely. Didim is a lively and popular resort on the Aegean coast with its wonderful golden beaches.

The climate is fabulous between April to October, there is a growing ex-patriot community resident year round, and the government are supporting tourism in the area by ongoing improvements to local infrastructure like providing pedestrian walkways by the beach, new roads, drainage and community buildings.



The new D-Marin built to the West of Altinkum is the largest marina on the Aegean coast. Include mooring for 623 yachts, a shopping mall, customs and heliport it has created increased interest in the area and continues to push land and property prices up making this the ideal time to buy in the areas of Didim , Altinkum and Akbuk.



NEARBY ATTRACTIONS

Boat trips, snorkelling, diving,

Fishing, Horse riding, water park and water sports.



LOCAL FACILITIES

Banking/cashpoints, Doctors, chemist, supermarkets.

Local Pazar supplying fresh produce.

Internet cafe, restaurants, bars and cafes.

Beach clubs for your relaxation.

Marina, car hire and many more amenities.

Reliable taxi service.

Frequent inexpensive local bus service.



SIGHT SEEING



Temple of Apollo

Miletus ancient city

House of Virgin Mery

Ephesus



