  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Ezgi Apartments

Ezgi Apartments

Didim, Turkey
from
€135,000
;
29 1
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

2-Bedroom duplex apartment for sale on a  with fully furnished in Didim Turkey.

Didim is one of the holiday centers located on the long coastline of the Aegean region, known for its many award-winning beaches and containing many natural beauties, Miletus Museum, Apollon Temple, Priene Ancient City, Akbuk Beach and just a few of them.

Didim, which is one of the very old settlements, is an interesting holiday resort where there are traces of those civilizations by hosting many civilizations. It continues to be the focus of attention of holidaymakers with its natural beauties, both with its natural beauties and history.

The 2 bedroom duplex apartment in a great location, walking distance to Altinkum beach in close to Ataturk Boulevard, is within walking distance to all local amenities, shops, markets, bars and restaurants, without the need for public transport such as buses and minibuses. The affordable duplex apartment with an seperate kitchen plan and spacious 2 bedrooms is located in the popular central location of Didim. It has 2 family bathroom, 1 balcony and a large terrace.

The spacious 2 bedroom duplex apartment is offered to real estate market fully furnished and ready to move in. It is sideal both for a holiday home or buy to let investment.

We can provide a subsidised Inspection Trip for anyone who is seriously interested in purchassing a property within the regions we sell properties…

With a wonderful climate, hospitable people and fabulous properties, Turkey has to be your first choice for your home in the sun. Although you can view the properties in the through our internet site and information packs, nothing can be compared to seeing the quality and lifestyle that you are buying into. Generally speaking, the Inspection Trip are for 3 or 4 days which is usually long enough for one of our dedicated advisors will guide you through the whole process, from viewing the properties to assisting you with the legalities. We will be there to greet you from the airport until you leave. Your inspection trips are fully escorted and we pride ourselves on looking after our clients. To see what this country has to offer you, book your inspection trip through one of our advisors.

TO ARRANGE A VIEWING OF THIS PROPERTY AND OTHER SIMILAR PROPERTY OPTIONS, CALL US NOW

ABOUT ALTINKUM
Arriving into the resort of Altinkum you will see straight away where it gets its name from. Altinkum means golden sands and has several gloriously sandy beaches which gently shelve in the warm Aegean Sea .Located about 70km form Bodrum airport this up and coming resort has everything to offer the holiday maker or resident whilst maintaining its definite Turkish feel.

Altinkum is situated between two International Airports for easy access and surrounded by 55km/34 miles of coastline, 11 Blue Flagged Beaches with English spoken widely. Didim is a lively and popular resort on the Aegean coast with its wonderful golden beaches.
The climate is fabulous between April to October, there is a growing ex-patriot community resident year round, and the government are supporting tourism in the area by ongoing improvements to local infrastructure like providing pedestrian walkways by the beach, new roads, drainage and community buildings.

The new D-Marin built to the West of Altinkum is the largest marina on the Aegean coast. Include mooring for 623 yachts, a shopping mall, customs and heliport it has created increased interest in the area and continues to push land and property prices up making this the ideal time to buy in the areas of Didim , Altinkum and Akbuk.

NEARBY ATTRACTIONS
Boat trips, snorkelling, diving,
Fishing, Horse riding, water park and water sports.

LOCAL FACILITIES
Banking/cashpoints, Doctors, chemist, supermarkets.
Local Pazar supplying fresh produce.
Internet cafe, restaurants, bars and cafes.
Beach clubs for your relaxation.
Marina, car hire and many more amenities.
Reliable taxi service.
Frequent inexpensive local bus service.

SIGHT SEEING

Temple of Apollo
Miletus ancient city
House of Virgin Mery
Ephesus

TO ARRANGE A VIEWING OF THIS PROPERTY AND OTHER SIMILAR PROPERTY OPTIONS, CALL US NOW

Features

  • Fenced area
  • Parking
  • Online tour
Property Parametres
Class
Class
Comfort class
Type of new building construction
Type of new building construction
Brick
Finishing options
Finishing options
Finished
Number of floors
Number of floors
2
New building location
Didim, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Exodus Nature Residence
Alanya, Turkey
from
€137,000
Residential complex 3-Bedroom duplex apartments with Large Terrace in Cikcilli, Alanya
Ciplakli, Turkey
from
€350,000
Residential complex Residential complex with rich infrastructure
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
€171,300
Residential complex Mutlu Apartments
Didim, Turkey
from
€110,800
Apartment building Esenyurt residentional complex
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€173,058
You are viewing
Ezgi Apartments
Didim, Turkey
from
€135,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request Call Call
Other complexes
Apartment building NOVA GARDEN
Apartment building NOVA GARDEN
Ciplakli, Turkey
from
€88,000
Area 45–130 m²
4 properties 4
Completion date: 2023
Developer: IKY GROUP ALANYA
NOVA GARDEN This project will be finished ın june 2023 Total area of the facility : 2800 м2 Total number of apartments : 63 apartments The facilites of this project include: -Outdoor swimming pool -Indoor swimming pool -Jaccuzi -Sauna -Steam room -Fitness salon -Cinema room -Children's playground -Children's play room -Barbecue space -Lobby -Private beach in Oba Distance to the sea 2.15 km +shuttle to the beach Distance to the Alanya center 4 km Interior design of the apartment: -60×120 Granite floors -Lacquered kitchen cabinets -Black Star Galexi color granite countertops -Insulated windows -Specially designed steel door with peephole -Specially designed lacquered inner doors -Tempered glass shower cabin -Hilton bathroom sink +Floor heating One bedroom units 45m² and a price of 88000 euros Two bedroom units 60m² and a price of 120000euros Two bedroom unit with private swimming poll 73 m² and a price of 187000 Three bedroom units 130 m² and a price of 207000 NOTE:You can pay in installments and 30% down payment
Residential complex Residential complex in the city center and 600 meters from the beach, close to the chain stores, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex in the city center and 600 meters from the beach, close to the chain stores, Alanya, Turkey
Alanya, Turkey
from
€225,000
Agency: TRANIO
The complex consists of two blocks which have 88 apartments with different layouts: 1-bedroom apartments - 45 units 2-bedroom apartments - 34 units Duplex apartments with 2 bedrooms - 9 units There is possibility of 40% installment payments until construction completed. Facilities and equipment in the house Other amenities: mini water park, sauna, generator. Location and nearby infrastructure Alanya, full of magnificent nature and traces of history, is one of the busiest resorts in Turkey. With its world-famous beaches and climatic conditions, it attracts many tourists from all over the world. Affordable prices, great weather, sandy beaches, history, which is why people spend their vacations in Alanya all year round. Tourists are attracted to the region because of the places and quality food. The complex is located in the center of Alanya and 600 meters away from the beach. In addition, the project is within walking distance of chain stores such as Bim Migros, Carrefour, and A101.
Residential quarter Alanya real estate in a peaceful neighborhood
Residential quarter Alanya real estate in a peaceful neighborhood
Karakocali, Turkey
from
€83,000
With an amazing exterior design, this real estate in Alanya is filled with architectonic features of nature and its green surroundings. These apartments with its beautiful terraces overlooking the swimming pool or green surroundings. Why Buy this Real Estate in Alanya?-In a good neighborhood -Rich residential features -A good investment opportunity   Modernly designed Real Estate located in Oba, AlanyaThis new-Built real estate is located in Oba, Alanya, one of the liveliest neighborhoods in Alanya. Oba offers great investment offers for real estate buyers. Oba is just 4 Km far from Alanya center and it's becoming the new center in Alanya with its shopping mall, nice boulevard, and social amenities. Alanya offers quality and peaceful life standards with its beautiful beaches, mountains and  city life New real estate in Alanya Turkey is just 1 km from the beach, close to the bus stop, local bazaar, football stadium, hospital, international school, restaurants, and cafes. Alanya real estate for sale 4 km to Alanya center, 40 km to Gazipaşa Airport and 130 Km to Antalya Airport   New real estate in Alanya with breathtaking views over the city in the sought after area of Alanya, with rich residential facilities like swimming pool, Gym, sauna, steam room Outdoor features of Alanya Real EstateIndoor swimming pooloutdoor swimming poolTurkish BathFitness centerPool BarPergolasSurveillance camerasGame roomMini-ClubCaretakerWi-fiChildren playgroundRelax room            Apartment Type and Features of New Real estate 1+1 and 2+1 apartments available in the residential complex.  in a One-bedroom apartment, the accommodation is distributed into the entrance hall, terrace with pool and garden views, one bedroom and one open plan living room with fully fitted kitchen, and shower.
Realting.com
Go