Aydin Apartments

Nazilli, Turkey
€39,000
About the complex

Affordable Modern 1 and 2-Bed Apartment For Sale in Aydin with Guaranteed Rent Income – Bargain Investment Property in Turkey. 

Affordable Investment Property with Rental Income… Stunning Aydin Properties For Sale – Luxury Aegean Apartments With City Views. Rent guaranteed apartments in city center. COMPLATION END OF DECEMBER 2023.

Turkish Home Office team are delighted to offer these under constraction modern apartments in Aydin for sale, located a few minutes drive from Univercity and 90minutes drive away from Izmir Airport in the district of Aydin on the Aegan Coast of Turkey.

Attractive prices and undergoing lots of development, providing luxury homes for the growing population and numerous overseas investors. Shopping malls, universities and many other facilities in the region allow you to get a return on your investment in a very short time with high and guaranteed rental income. Real estate prices in Aydin is still lower than on the other side of the Aegean Coast.

This under contraction development of stylish apartments for sale in Aydin, sits a mere 3km from the Adnan Menderes Univercity and shopping port, 90 minutes drive away from Izmir Airport and approximately 1 hour drive away from Kusadasi.

It is an area that offers many everyday amenities for a year-round life in the city with many shops and supermarkets, chemist and medical centres, schools for all ages, banks, post offices and various dining/social options that are all accessible on foot.

A modern complex with under construction will be complete end of December 2023, sitting on a private land by a leading and reliable Aydin developer. It consists of one modern apartment blocks of 3 floors, offering 23 homes. 1 bedroom apartments and 2 bedroom penthouse duplexes.

All meet the latest Turkish government building regulations for the safety and insulation of all newly built homes. The developer assures that all homes have been finished to a high standard.
The residential area is walled and gated.

It is offers a secure entrance lobby with stairs and lifts to access all floors. Homes are fitted with steel doors and connected to the lobby doors with a video intercom system.

All floor plans offer spacious open-plan living areas, a fully fitted modern kitchen with ample cabinet storage units, quality worktops, and all installed with necessary built-in white goods – Oven, hob and an extractor fan.

Floor-to-ceiling double-glazed windows and patio doors provide all rooms with plenty of natural daylight; some host balconies to enjoy the beautiful views of nature or the city, depending on the chosen apartment and floor level. Bathrooms are fully tiled from floor to ceiling and installed with modern fittings.

Each home hosts a full gas central heating system, and all rooms will have the infrastructure for air conditioning units to be fitted at your additional cost.

1 Bedroom Apartments From €39.000
2 Bedroom Penthouse Duplexes From €75,000

In summary, these beautiful city-view apartments will be ideal for regular city visits, year-round homes or excellent buy-to-let investments in Aydin. Located a short distance from the city center, shapping hall, offering ample local amenities, accessible city and airport links, on-site facilities and a city views for a high annual rental income.

We can provide a subsidised Inspection Trip for anyone who is seriously interested in purchassing a property within the regions we sell properties…

With a wonderful climate, hospitable people and fabulous properties, Turkey has to be your first choice for your home in the sun. Although you can view the properties in the through our internet site and information packs, nothing can be compared to seeing the quality and lifestyle that you are buying into. Generally speaking, the Inspection Trip are for 3 or 4 days which is usually long enough for one of our dedicated advisors will guide you through the whole process, from viewing the properties to assisting you with the legalities. We will be there to greet you from the airport until you leave. Your inspection trips are fully escorted and we pride ourselves on looking after our clients. To see what this country has to offer you, book your inspection trip through one of our advisors.

TO ARRANGE A VIEWING OF THIS PROPERTY AND OTHER SIMILAR PROPERTY OPTIONS, CALL US NOW 

Features

  • House leased
  • Individual heating
  • Fenced area
  • Parking
Business class
Brick
2023
Finished
3
New building location
Nazilli, Turkey

