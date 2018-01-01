  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Akbuk Sea View Complex

Akbuk Sea View Complex

Didim, Turkey
from
€117,500
About the complex

Amazing Sea View Three Bed Duplex in Akbuk – Sea View Didim Property For Sale

Three-bedroom sea-view duplex apartment in Didim for sale. Part of a desirable complex in Akbuk with pools and ample outdoor space. Ideal Didim property investment.

Modern duplex apartment in Didim for sale. It is located in the desirable holiday resort of Akbuk, in a secluded bay a short driving distance from the centre of Didim and the lively resort of Altinkum in western Turkey.

Didim Akbuk, which has approximately 15 km of coastline, is surrounded by mountains. The most popular coves are Saplı Ada, Kazıklı Bay and Sahte Cennet. There is also a community that calls False Paradise the real Maldives of Didim. The most important feature of Didim Akbuk is that it is windy and has low humidity. Akbuk is known to be a therapeutic place especially for asthma patients with its oxygen-rich air and iodine breeze from the sea, covered with pine trees.

The sea is not wavy and many coves has received dark blue flags which it means water is very clean. You can swim until the end of October. 8 months of the year are sunny in Akbuk Town, as the humidity is ideal, it allows us to spend the summer heat comfortably. When you depart from Akbuk in the morning, you can make daily visits to locations such as Izmir, Mugla, Denizli, Aydin and coastal resorts such as Bodrum, Marmaris and Cesme in this region.

Akbuk nightlife is not as lively as Altinkum’s. However, there are still many bars and restaurants to chill in the evenings.

This three-bedroom duplex apartment for sale in Akbuk is part of a modern complex that sits slightly elevated in a lush green area of the resort, located around 1.5km from the beach, 5km from the town centre and approximately 24km around the bay from the busy town centre of Didim.

The local area offers a wide range of stores, supermarkets, bars and restaurants, which can be found within walking distance; a short drive finds more, with the weekly Friday market to grab locally grown fruit and vegetables and other fresh produce.

There are regular bus services from the centre of Akbuk offering access to the centre of Didim, the lively beach resort of Altinkum, peaceful Mavisehir, which is known for its evening market, several other local beaches and villages, and the nearest international airport in Milas is reached within just over 50-minutes.

This popular and long-established complex offers a stunning forest backdrop and beautiful sea views over Akbuk Bay; it is securely walled and gated, hosting low-rise apartment blocks surrounded by landscaped gardens. The complex also offers 3 large communal pools, one with a pool bar and café, a playground, a basketball court, and a sports area. Homeowners are provided on-site parking, and the complex is watched over 24/7 by cameras and security services to keep you and your family safe and secure.

We offer a three-bedroom duplex apartment, accessed from a communal lobby and entered through a steel security door through the ground floor.

The entrance door opens to the open plan living and dining area with ceramic tile flooring that flows through and boasts huge windows leading to the extra large balcony offering unrivalled sea views.

This spacious living area with a comfortable sofa set offers a fully fitted and equipped modern kitchen with ample units, granite work surfaces and a dining area with a table for 4. The living area enjoys lots of natural light through the patio doors, giving access to the stunning balcony with perfect sea views and a great space for alfresco dining.

A lovely Akbuk property offered to the Didim real estate market is fully furnished to a very good standard and well-presented, with the price tag including all white goods.

Overall, a beautiful home in Akbuk that is perfect for relaxing holidays, ideal for year-round living or a bargain buy-to-let investment in Akbuk, close to local amenities and public transport for easy access to the other areas, easy access to the beach and centre, ample outdoor living space and a beautiful sea and nature views.

We can provide a subsidised Inspection Trip for anyone who is seriously interested in purchassing a property within the regions we sell properties…

With a wonderful climate, hospitable people and fabulous properties, Turkey has to be your first choice for your home in the sun. Although you can view the properties in the through our internet site and information packs, nothing can be compared to seeing the quality and lifestyle that you are buying into. Generally speaking, the Inspection Trip are for 3 or 4 days which is usually long enough for one of our dedicated advisors will guide you through the whole process, from viewing the properties to assisting you with the legalities. We will be there to greet you from the airport until you leave. Your inspection trips are fully escorted and we pride ourselves on looking after our clients. To see what this country has to offer you, book your inspection trip through one of our advisors.

ABOUT AKBUK
Akbuk is one of the hidden gems of Turkey, located on the south west coast of the Aegean. The town is perfectly located in a beautiful bay surrounded by protected pine forests and olive groves. Akbuk is a small town which has continued to develop due to careful planning and has got an amazing bay where you can listen to the silence and watch the sunset. Its Just a 20 minute drive from well know holiday resort Altinkum, and under 90 minutes from Bodrum Airport.

Akbuk is also have the highest oxygen ratio and lowest humidity rate in Turkey. This would make Akbuk the perfect location for buying property for people suffering from health problems such as Asthma, Rheumatism & Diabetes. As the doctor's recommend tol ive in Akbuk area. The sea and mountain views surrounding Akbuk are breathtaking and the sea breezes and soft sandy beaches are perfect for a hot summer's day. Combined with the local cuisine available and the never failing hospitality from the locals, Akbuk will leave a lasting impression on those who visit.


NEARBY ATTRACTIONS
Boat trips, snorkelling, diving,
Fishing, Horse riding, water park and water sports.

LOCAL FACILITIES
Banking/cashpoints, Doctors, chemist, supermarkets.
Local Pazar supplying fresh produce.
Internet cafe, restaurants, bars and cafes.
Beach clubs for your relaxation.
Marina, car hire and many more amenities.
Reliable taxi service.
Frequent inexpensive local bus service.

SIGHT SEEING

Temple of Apollo
Miletus ancient city
House of Virgin Mery
Ephesus

Features

  • Security
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Management company
  • House leased
  • Fenced area
  • Parking
  • Online tour
Property Parametres
Premium class
Brick
Finished
3
New building location
Didim, Turkey

