Ekiz Complex

Didim, Turkey
€149,000
Description
Params
Apartments
Address
Media
About the complex

Spacious 3 bedroom apartment for sale on complex with a large shared swimming pool, located in a central location in between Ege Street and Marina Road where you can find plenty of supermarkets, local shops, cafe and restaurant as well as an open pazaar.. It is also close to the minibus route.

Didim has been a highly popular holiday resort for a number of years, with a host of resorts located on the peninsula’s shores, small traditional fishing villages to elite yachting resorts, with the main hub of the area being Didim Altinkum which has a wonderful cosmopolitan feel.

Didim town centre revolves around the marina which is lined with cosmopolitan bars, exclusive quality restaurants and traditional shops that are all watched over by the dominance of the ancient Temple of Apollon.

This boutique complex comprises a spacious 3 bed apartment for sale in Didim, designed by an architect, found just 1km to the city center, a  3 km from the beach, also located in Efeler district of Didim, the apartment is within walking distance of all local amenities.

The 3-bedroom apartment with an open-plan kitchen and living room has a balcony with pool and street views. Kitchen cabinets are high quality and light colored. There is a fully fitted family bathroom and 2 double bedrooms plus one single bedroom. The bedrooms are bright, spacious and useful. There is another balcony in one of the rooms. This excellent apartment has 2 balconies and the balconies are useful and spacious. The bathroom sink, shower cabin, bathroom cabinets and wall paints of the 3-bedroom apartment, which has one en-suite bathroom and one family bathroom, have been completely renewed. The fully furnished apartment in this well kept complex with a pool, sun terrace, landscaping and garden is the preferred real estate investment in Didim, where you will surely get your money’s worth.

ABOUT ALTINKUM
Arriving into the resort of Altinkum you will see straight away where it gets its name from. Altinkum means golden sands and has several gloriously sandy beaches which gently shelve in the warm Aegean Sea .Located about 70km form Bodrum airport this up and coming resort has everything to offer the holiday maker or resident whilst maintaining its definite Turkish feel.

Altinkum is situated between two International Airports for easy access and surrounded by 55km/34 miles of coastline, 11 Blue Flagged Beaches with English spoken widely. Didim is a lively and popular resort on the Aegean coast with its wonderful golden beaches.
The climate is fabulous between April to October, there is a growing ex-patriot community resident year round, and the government are supporting tourism in the area by ongoing improvements to local infrastructure like providing pedestrian walkways by the beach, new roads, drainage and community buildings.

The new D-Marin built to the West of Altinkum is the largest marina on the Aegean coast. Include mooring for 623 yachts, a shopping mall, customs and heliport it has created increased interest in the area and continues to push land and property prices up making this the ideal time to buy in the areas of Didim , Altinkum and Akbuk.

NEARBY ATTRACTIONS
Boat trips, snorkelling, diving,
Fishing, Horse riding, water park and water sports.

LOCAL FACILITIES
Banking/cashpoints, Doctors, chemist, supermarkets.
Local Pazar supplying fresh produce.
Internet cafe, restaurants, bars and cafes.
Beach clubs for your relaxation.
Marina, car hire and many more amenities.
Reliable taxi service.
Frequent inexpensive local bus service.

SIGHT SEEING

Temple of Apollo
Miletus ancient city
House of Virgin Mery
Ephesus

Features

  • Security
  • Swimming pool
  • Management company
  • Fenced area
  • Parking
  • Online tour
