Sea View Residance

Ideal real estate investment for those who want to live in private luxury with 3 bedrooms duplex in Didim Altinkum. It is within walking distance to the Altinkum beach, market, cafe, restaurant and street market. 3 bedroom duplex apartment for sale in a central location within walking distance to everywhere in a spacious and useful living area.

The open-plan kitchen and living room lead to the terrace and have a barbecue area on the terrace. Modern and luxurious duplex apartment is spacious, bright and has stunning sea views. The furniture of the 3-bedroom duplex apartment, which are offered for sale fully furnished, good quality and ready to move. The materials used in a ensuite bathroom and family bathroom are of high quality and the workmanship is first class.

There are cafes and local restaurants with good neighborly relations. Domestic and foreign real estate owners reside. There is also a parking area on the street where you can park your car. It is close to all the amenities of the city and is highly preffered for those who want to experience the fun nightlife of Altinkum.

If you want to live in Altinkum, the center of Didim, all year round, if you want to have a summer holiday home or earn high rental income, do not miss the 3-bedroom duplex apartment.

We can provide a subsidised Inspection Trip for anyone who is seriously interested in purchassing a property within the regions we sell properties…

With a wonderful climate, hospitable people and fabulous properties, Turkey has to be your first choice for your home in the sun. Although you can view the properties in the through our internet site and information packs, nothing can be compared to seeing the quality and lifestyle that you are buying into. Generally speaking, the Inspection Trip are for 3 or 4 days which is usually long enough for one of our dedicated advisors will guide you through the whole process, from viewing the properties to assisting you with the legalities. We will be there to greet you from the airport until you leave. Your inspection trips are fully escorted and we pride ourselves on looking after our clients. To see what this country has to offer you, book your inspection trip through one of our advisors.

ABOUT ALTINKUM

Arriving into the resort of Altinkum you will see straight away where it gets its name from. Altinkum means golden sands and has several gloriously sandy beaches which gently shelve in the warm Aegean Sea .Located about 70km form Bodrum airport this up and coming resort has everything to offer the holiday maker or resident whilst maintaining its definite Turkish feel.



Altinkum is situated between two International Airports for easy access and surrounded by 55km/34 miles of coastline, 11 Blue Flagged Beaches with English spoken widely. Didim is a lively and popular resort on the Aegean coast with its wonderful golden beaches.

The climate is fabulous between April to October, there is a growing ex-patriot community resident year round, and the government are supporting tourism in the area by ongoing improvements to local infrastructure like providing pedestrian walkways by the beach, new roads, drainage and community buildings.



The new D-Marin built to the West of Altinkum is the largest marina on the Aegean coast. Include mooring for 623 yachts, a shopping mall, customs and heliport it has created increased interest in the area and continues to push land and property prices up making this the ideal time to buy in the areas of Didim , Altinkum and Akbuk.



NEARBY ATTRACTIONS

Boat trips, snorkelling, diving,

Fishing, Horse riding, water park and water sports.



LOCAL FACILITIES

Banking/cashpoints, Doctors, chemist, supermarkets.

Local Pazar supplying fresh produce.

Internet cafe, restaurants, bars and cafes.

Beach clubs for your relaxation.

Marina, car hire and many more amenities.

Reliable taxi service.

Frequent inexpensive local bus service.



SIGHT SEEING



Temple of Apollo

Miletus ancient city

House of Virgin Mery

Ephesus



