Meltem Complex

About the complex

Affordable Apartment In Altinkum For Sale – Didim Investment Property 850m To The Beach

2-bedroom traditional apartment for sale in Didim. Located 850m from the beach in Altinkum with a shared swimming pool. Ideal Didim investment property with a bargain price tag.

This traditional 2-bedroom apartment for sale in Altinkum is found just 850m from the golden sand of Altinkum Beach.

Altinkum offers a wide range of local amenities within walking distance, several supermarkets, an array of restaurants, bars, various shops, and much more, along with the local area also providing schools and medical clinics, thus a great central area for holidays and year-round living.

The apartment is part of a long-established residential complex, walled and gated with a shared swimming pool and children’s pool. However, you can also easily reach the beach within a ten minutes to swim in the clear Aegean Sea.

We present a first-floor apartment accessed from a shared secure lobby with stairs and a lift to reach all floors. Entered from a steel door that opens to a hallway laid with ceramic tile flooring that flows throughout the apartment and hosts doors to access each room.

The door at the end of the hallway opens to an open-plan living area with lots of natural light; the living area offers a modern kitchen with ample storage units for your culinary needs, workspaces. The lounge is furnished with a comfortable sofa and features an air-conditioning unit. There is also access to the large balcony overlooking the pool.

Through the hallway, you find the 2 bedrooms good-sized double bedrooms. They share a fully tiled family bathroom with a shower off the hallway.

The affordable apartment is offered to the Didim real estate market fully furnished and equipped with all white goods, an air-conditioning unit and an electric water heater.

Overall, an ideal family holiday home, a year-round home, or an ideal low-budget investment property in Didim, offering a great location with all amenities and the beach within 850m, easy access to other areas and a shared swimming pool.

We can provide a subsidised Inspection Trip for anyone who is seriously interested in purchassing a property within the regions we sell properties…

With a wonderful climate, hospitable people and fabulous properties, Turkey has to be your first choice for your home in the sun. Although you can view the properties in the through our internet site and information packs, nothing can be compared to seeing the quality and lifestyle that you are buying into. Generally speaking, the Inspection Trip are for 3 or 4 days which is usually long enough for one of our dedicated advisors will guide you through the whole process, from viewing the properties to assisting you with the legalities. We will be there to greet you from the airport until you leave. Your inspection trips are fully escorted and we pride ourselves on looking after our clients. To see what this country has to offer you, book your inspection trip through one of our advisors.

ABOUT ALTINKUM
Arriving into the resort of Altinkum you will see straight away where it gets its name from. Altinkum means golden sands and has several gloriously sandy beaches which gently shelve in the warm Aegean Sea .Located about 70km form Bodrum airport this up and coming resort has everything to offer the holiday maker or resident whilst maintaining its definite Turkish feel.

Altinkum is situated between two International Airports for easy access and surrounded by 55km/34 miles of coastline, 11 Blue Flagged Beaches with English spoken widely. Didim is a lively and popular resort on the Aegean coast with its wonderful golden beaches.
The climate is fabulous between April to October, there is a growing ex-patriot community resident year round, and the government are supporting tourism in the area by ongoing improvements to local infrastructure like providing pedestrian walkways by the beach, new roads, drainage and community buildings.

The new D-Marin built to the West of Altinkum is the largest marina on the Aegean coast. Include mooring for 623 yachts, a shopping mall, customs and heliport it has created increased interest in the area and continues to push land and property prices up making this the ideal time to buy in the areas of Didim , Altinkum and Akbuk.

NEARBY ATTRACTIONS
Boat trips, snorkelling, diving,
Fishing, Horse riding, water park and water sports.

LOCAL FACILITIES
Banking/cashpoints, Doctors, chemist, supermarkets.
Local Pazar supplying fresh produce.
Internet cafe, restaurants, bars and cafes.
Beach clubs for your relaxation.
Marina, car hire and many more amenities.
Reliable taxi service.
Frequent inexpensive local bus service.

SIGHT SEEING

Temple of Apollo
Miletus ancient city
House of Virgin Mery
Ephesus

Features

  • Swimming pool
  • Management company
  • Fenced area
  • Parking
  • Online tour
Property Parametres
Comfort class
Brick
Finished
3
New building location
Didim, Turkey

