Moonlight Complex

Bargain 3 bedroom, fully furnished duplex apartment is for sale with an open plan kitchen and 2 fully fitted family bathroom, it is located in the popular and developing area of ​​the Efeler area. The bedrooms are spacious and bright, with neutral tones throughout. The communal swimming pool is a key feature of this property as it spans the majority of the outer area. It has a huge private roof terrace perfect for sunbathing or as a serene area to relax with a book and coffee. 3 bedroom duplex apartment in a great location in Didim, in the center of Didim and within walking distance of all local amenities, shops, markets, bars and restaurants.

You can find a wide range of daily amenities in the local area for all-year-round living; you can find much more in the town centre; you can find lively nightlife, a fun fair, a water park and sandy beaches in Altinkum.

Didim town centre sits slightly inland from the coast. However, it has easy access to the sea and the sandy beaches by local transport or a short walk, and it offers a good range of amenities with shops, hospitals, a post office, supermarkets and restaurants. The town centre offers a traditional feel with more relaxing bars and cafes, unlike the lively resort of Altinkum.

Overall, a lovely apartment that is ideally located with easy access to ample amenities, an ideal holiday or a year-round living home with a potential annual rental income.

ABOUT ALTINKUM

Arriving into the resort of Altinkum you will see straight away where it gets its name from. Altinkum means golden sands and has several gloriously sandy beaches which gently shelve in the warm Aegean Sea .Located about 70km form Bodrum airport this up and coming resort has everything to offer the holiday maker or resident whilst maintaining its definite Turkish feel.



Altinkum is situated between two International Airports for easy access and surrounded by 55km/34 miles of coastline, 11 Blue Flagged Beaches with English spoken widely. Didim is a lively and popular resort on the Aegean coast with its wonderful golden beaches.

The climate is fabulous between April to October, there is a growing ex-patriot community resident year round, and the government are supporting tourism in the area by ongoing improvements to local infrastructure like providing pedestrian walkways by the beach, new roads, drainage and community buildings.



The new D-Marin built to the West of Altinkum is the largest marina on the Aegean coast. Include mooring for 623 yachts, a shopping mall, customs and heliport it has created increased interest in the area and continues to push land and property prices up making this the ideal time to buy in the areas of Didim , Altinkum and Akbuk.



NEARBY ATTRACTIONS

Boat trips, snorkelling, diving,

Fishing, Horse riding, water park and water sports.



LOCAL FACILITIES

Banking/cashpoints, Doctors, chemist, supermarkets.

Local Pazar supplying fresh produce.

Internet cafe, restaurants, bars and cafes.

Beach clubs for your relaxation.

Marina, car hire and many more amenities.

Reliable taxi service.

Frequent inexpensive local bus service.



SIGHT SEEING



Temple of Apollo

Miletus ancient city

House of Virgin Mery

Ephesus



