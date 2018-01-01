Tropicana Complex

Amazing Sea View Duplex For Sale in Akbuk – Stunning Second Home in Turkey

Stunning Sea View Duplex For Sale in Akbuk – 4 bedroom duplex apartment for sale on a beautiful complex in Akbuk.

Akbuk continues to be the rising star of the real estate market every day in the Didim region with its air, sea, beach, Akbuk Harbor and planned settlement system. It is the place preferred by those who want to listen to the silence of green and blue in popular places such as Sapli Ada, Sahte Cennet and Kazikli Bay. Akbuk is a home for popular hotels, resorts, bars, restaurants and equipped beach activities.

Located on the ridge of Akbuk hills in an exclusive complex with panoramic sea views. You will be able to live a peaceful and safe life with your family away from the crowds of the city with full sea and nature views. Ideal both for a holiday hoem or yearround home. In this region, which preserves its naturalness with less construction, you will have the opportunity to live in a healthy way with its pine forests and mountain scenery and plenty of oxygenated air.

When you enter the perfect 4-bedroom apartment, the long corridor and the glossy gray floor tiles welcome you. There is a luxurious and stylishly designed family bathroom with shower cabinets, floor and wall ceramics, shower cabin, prepared with quality materials and first-class workmanship. Across the long corridor there is a open plan lounge and kitchen. The L shape kitchen area is on right side of the spacious lounge. The large sliding doors of the living room open to a very good sized balcony with stunning sea and pool view. You can easily create an area where you can eat and sunbathe on the balcony. On this floor you will find a good size large bedroom as well.

At the grouund floor you will find 3 large bedrooms all double size and another family bathroom. The master bedroom has access to large balcony again with stunning sea and pool view.

The complex has a large shared swimming pool, huge communal sunbathing terrace, large communual garden, 24/7 CCTV. It is 2km to beach and town center. The spacious stunning duplex apartment is offered to real estate market fully furnished and ready to move in.

We can provide a subsidised Inspection Trip for anyone who is seriously interested in purchassing a property within the regions we sell properties…

With a wonderful climate, hospitable people and fabulous properties, Turkey has to be your first choice for your home in the sun. Although you can view the properties in the through our internet site and information packs, nothing can be compared to seeing the quality and lifestyle that you are buying into. Generally speaking, the Inspection Trip are for 3 or 4 days which is usually long enough for one of our dedicated advisors will guide you through the whole process, from viewing the properties to assisting you with the legalities. We will be there to greet you from the airport until you leave. Your inspection trips are fully escorted and we pride ourselves on looking after our clients. To see what this country has to offer you, book your inspection trip through one of our advisors.

TO ARRANGE A VIEWING OF THIS PROPERTY AND OTHER SIMILAR PROPERTY OPTIONS, CALL US NOW

ABOUT AKBUK

Akbuk is one of the hidden gems of Turkey, located on the south west coast of the Aegean. The town is perfectly located in a beautiful bay surrounded by protected pine forests and olive groves. Akbuk is a small town which has continued to develop due to careful planning and has got an amazing bay where you can listen to the silence and watch the sunset. Its Just a 20 minute drive from well know holiday resort Altinkum, and under 90 minutes from Bodrum Airport.



Akbuk is also have the highest oxygen ratio and lowest humidity rate in Turkey. This would make Akbuk the perfect location for buying property for people suffering from health problems such as Asthma, Rheumatism & Diabetes. As the doctor's recommend tol ive in Akbuk area. The sea and mountain views surrounding Akbuk are breathtaking and the sea breezes and soft sandy beaches are perfect for a hot summer's day. Combined with the local cuisine available and the never failing hospitality from the locals, Akbuk will leave a lasting impression on those who visit.





NEARBY ATTRACTIONS

Boat trips, snorkelling, diving,

Fishing, Horse riding, water park and water sports.



LOCAL FACILITIES

Banking/cashpoints, Doctors, chemist, supermarkets.

Local Pazar supplying fresh produce.

Internet cafe, restaurants, bars and cafes.

Beach clubs for your relaxation.

Marina, car hire and many more amenities.

Reliable taxi service.

Frequent inexpensive local bus service.



SIGHT SEEING



Temple of Apollo

Miletus ancient city

House of Virgin Mery

Ephesus



TO ARRANGE A VIEWING OF THIS PROPERTY AND OTHER SIMILAR PROPERTY OPTIONS, CALL US NOW