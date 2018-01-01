  1. Realting.com
Sun Complex

Didim, Turkey
from
€185,000
About the complex

4-Bedroom Fully Furnished Duplex Apartment- 600m to the Beach in Didim. 

Didim, which was a small peninsula of the Aegean Sea, was a small fishing village in the past and has become a big holiday town day by day with its peaceful, traditional and fun nightlife with a lively atmosphere.

This affordable 4 bedroom duplex apartment for sale is located in a beautiful complex in Didim on the Aegean coastline in western Turkey, only 600m from the sandy beaches of the popular resort Altinkum. Ideal property for sale in Didim Altinkum. Altinkum is also known for its affordable price tag and is an ideal area to invest in Turkey for anyone looking for value for money.

When you enter this beautiful complex with pool and security, you will see a large communal sun terrace which is a sun trap all day long, a landscaped area decorated with trees and flowers. Roof duplex 4 bedroom apartment for sale, the kitchen is separate from the living room. The kitchen is large and gains access to the balcony. Kitchen cabinets are new, refrigerator, dishwasher and stove are on sale with all white goods. The kitchen also has a dining area with a kitchen table and stool chairs.

The bedrooms are large, spacious and bright, optimal for expressing all kinds of interior design. You can easily pass from the corridor area of ​​the lower and upper floors to the rooms via the well lit up staircase. Ceramics in the 2 bathrooms, shower cabin and bathroom cabinets are newly prepared. You can both sunbathe and dine while watching the city view from the terrace of the 4 bedroom duplex apartment. The terrace has a barbecue area and a large terrace umbrella. The living room has a seating area and a dining area. Roof duplex apartment with 180 square meters of living space is for sale furnished, 600 meters from the sea, in a complex with a pool and a gym area.

We can provide a subsidised Inspection Trip for anyone who is seriously interested in purchassing a property within the regions we sell properties…

With a wonderful climate, hospitable people and fabulous properties, Turkey has to be your first choice for your home in the sun. Although you can view the properties in the through our internet site and information packs, nothing can be compared to seeing the quality and lifestyle that you are buying into. Generally speaking, the Inspection Trip are for 3 or 4 days which is usually long enough for one of our dedicated advisors will guide you through the whole process, from viewing the properties to assisting you with the legalities. We will be there to greet you from the airport until you leave. Your inspection trips are fully escorted and we pride ourselves on looking after our clients. To see what this country has to offer you, book your inspection trip through one of our advisors.

ABOUT ALTINKUM
Arriving into the resort of Altinkum you will see straight away where it gets its name from. Altinkum means golden sands and has several gloriously sandy beaches which gently shelve in the warm Aegean Sea .Located about 70km form Bodrum airport this up and coming resort has everything to offer the holiday maker or resident whilst maintaining its definite Turkish feel.

Altinkum is situated between two International Airports for easy access and surrounded by 55km/34 miles of coastline, 11 Blue Flagged Beaches with English spoken widely. Didim is a lively and popular resort on the Aegean coast with its wonderful golden beaches.
The climate is fabulous between April to October, there is a growing ex-patriot community resident year round, and the government are supporting tourism in the area by ongoing improvements to local infrastructure like providing pedestrian walkways by the beach, new roads, drainage and community buildings.

The new D-Marin built to the West of Altinkum is the largest marina on the Aegean coast. Include mooring for 623 yachts, a shopping mall, customs and heliport it has created increased interest in the area and continues to push land and property prices up making this the ideal time to buy in the areas of Didim , Altinkum and Akbuk.

NEARBY ATTRACTIONS
Boat trips, snorkelling, diving,
Fishing, Horse riding, water park and water sports.

LOCAL FACILITIES
Banking/cashpoints, Doctors, chemist, supermarkets.
Local Pazar supplying fresh produce.
Internet cafe, restaurants, bars and cafes.
Beach clubs for your relaxation.
Marina, car hire and many more amenities.
Reliable taxi service.
Frequent inexpensive local bus service.

SIGHT SEEING

Temple of Apollo
Miletus ancient city
House of Virgin Mery
Ephesus

Features

  • Security
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Management company
  • Fenced area
  • Parking
  • Online tour
