Royal Marina Complex

Family holiday home for sale in Didim. The 2 bedroom duplex apartment is situated in one of Altinkum’s most popular complexes, all walled and gated for privacy and security, with great on-site facilities that include a large shared swimming pool, a shallow children’s section, separated via a very handy poolside cafe bars serving cool soft and alcoholic drinks and snacks throughout the day, the children are also offered an outdoor play area and an indoor games room, so they will never be bored.

Altinkum offers a wide range of local amenities within walking distance, several supermarkets, an array of restaurants, bars, various shops, and much more, along with the local area also providing schools and medical clinics, thus a great central area for holidays and year-round living.

The duplex apartment is part of a long-established residential complex, walled and gated with a shared swimming pool and children’s pool. However, you can also easily reach the beach within a ten minutes to swim in the clear Aegean Sea.

The complex hosts several quite large apartment blocks of five floors, all surrounded by well-kept landscaped gardens with various very neatly trimmed almost topiary trees, palm trees, lawns and various other shrubs an flowering plants, with the complex itself surrounded by large open green landscapes for peaceful relaxing holidays.

Overall, an ideal family holiday home, a year-round home, or an ideal buy-to-let investment property in Didim, offering a great location with all amenities and the beach within 600m, easy access to other areas and a shared swimming pool.

TO ARRANGE A VIEWING OF THIS PROPERTY AND OTHER SIMILAR PROPERTY OPTIONS, CALL US NOW

ABOUT ALTINKUM

Arriving into the resort of Altinkum you will see straight away where it gets its name from. Altinkum means golden sands and has several gloriously sandy beaches which gently shelve in the warm Aegean Sea .Located about 70km form Bodrum airport this up and coming resort has everything to offer the holiday maker or resident whilst maintaining its definite Turkish feel.



Altinkum is situated between two International Airports for easy access and surrounded by 55km/34 miles of coastline, 11 Blue Flagged Beaches with English spoken widely. Didim is a lively and popular resort on the Aegean coast with its wonderful golden beaches.

The climate is fabulous between April to October, there is a growing ex-patriot community resident year round, and the government are supporting tourism in the area by ongoing improvements to local infrastructure like providing pedestrian walkways by the beach, new roads, drainage and community buildings.



The new D-Marin built to the West of Altinkum is the largest marina on the Aegean coast. Include mooring for 623 yachts, a shopping mall, customs and heliport it has created increased interest in the area and continues to push land and property prices up making this the ideal time to buy in the areas of Didim , Altinkum and Akbuk.



NEARBY ATTRACTIONS

Boat trips, snorkelling, diving,

Fishing, Horse riding, water park and water sports.



LOCAL FACILITIES

Banking/cashpoints, Doctors, chemist, supermarkets.

Local Pazar supplying fresh produce.

Internet cafe, restaurants, bars and cafes.

Beach clubs for your relaxation.

Marina, car hire and many more amenities.

Reliable taxi service.

Frequent inexpensive local bus service.



SIGHT SEEING



Temple of Apollo

Miletus ancient city

House of Virgin Mery

Ephesus



