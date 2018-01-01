  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Royal Marina Complex

Royal Marina Complex

Didim, Turkey
from
€180,000
About the complex

Family holiday home for sale in Didim. The 2 bedroom duplex  apartment is situated in one of Altinkum’s most popular complexes, all walled and gated for privacy and security, with great on-site facilities that include a large shared swimming pool, a shallow children’s section, separated via a very handy poolside cafe bars serving cool soft and alcoholic drinks and snacks throughout the day, the children are also offered an outdoor play area and an indoor games room, so they will never be bored.

Altinkum offers a wide range of local amenities within walking distance, several supermarkets, an array of restaurants, bars, various shops, and much more, along with the local area also providing schools and medical clinics, thus a great central area for holidays and year-round living.

The duplex apartment is part of a long-established residential complex, walled and gated with a shared swimming pool and children’s pool. However, you can also easily reach the beach within a ten minutes to swim in the clear Aegean Sea.

The complex hosts several quite large apartment blocks of five floors, all surrounded by well-kept landscaped gardens with various very neatly trimmed almost topiary trees, palm trees, lawns and various other shrubs an flowering plants, with the complex itself surrounded by large open green landscapes for peaceful relaxing holidays.

Overall, an ideal family holiday home, a year-round home, or an ideal buy-to-let investment property in Didim, offering a great location with all amenities and the beach within 600m, easy access to other areas and a shared swimming pool.

We can provide a subsidised Inspection Trip for anyone who is seriously interested in purchassing a property within the regions we sell properties…

With a wonderful climate, hospitable people and fabulous properties, Turkey has to be your first choice for your home in the sun. Although you can view the properties in the through our internet site and information packs, nothing can be compared to seeing the quality and lifestyle that you are buying into. Generally speaking, the Inspection Trip are for 3 or 4 days which is usually long enough for one of our dedicated advisors will guide you through the whole process, from viewing the properties to assisting you with the legalities. We will be there to greet you from the airport until you leave. Your inspection trips are fully escorted and we pride ourselves on looking after our clients. To see what this country has to offer you, book your inspection trip through one of our advisors.

ABOUT ALTINKUM
Arriving into the resort of Altinkum you will see straight away where it gets its name from. Altinkum means golden sands and has several gloriously sandy beaches which gently shelve in the warm Aegean Sea .Located about 70km form Bodrum airport this up and coming resort has everything to offer the holiday maker or resident whilst maintaining its definite Turkish feel.

Altinkum is situated between two International Airports for easy access and surrounded by 55km/34 miles of coastline, 11 Blue Flagged Beaches with English spoken widely. Didim is a lively and popular resort on the Aegean coast with its wonderful golden beaches.
The climate is fabulous between April to October, there is a growing ex-patriot community resident year round, and the government are supporting tourism in the area by ongoing improvements to local infrastructure like providing pedestrian walkways by the beach, new roads, drainage and community buildings.

The new D-Marin built to the West of Altinkum is the largest marina on the Aegean coast. Include mooring for 623 yachts, a shopping mall, customs and heliport it has created increased interest in the area and continues to push land and property prices up making this the ideal time to buy in the areas of Didim , Altinkum and Akbuk.

NEARBY ATTRACTIONS
Boat trips, snorkelling, diving,
Fishing, Horse riding, water park and water sports.

LOCAL FACILITIES
Banking/cashpoints, Doctors, chemist, supermarkets.
Local Pazar supplying fresh produce.
Internet cafe, restaurants, bars and cafes.
Beach clubs for your relaxation.
Marina, car hire and many more amenities.
Reliable taxi service.
Frequent inexpensive local bus service.

SIGHT SEEING

Temple of Apollo
Miletus ancient city
House of Virgin Mery
Ephesus

Features

  • Security
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Management company
  • House leased
  • Fenced area
  • Parking
  • Elevator
  • Online tour
Property Parametres
Class
Class
Premium class
Type of new building construction
Type of new building construction
Brick
Finishing options
Finishing options
Finished
Number of floors
Number of floors
3
New building location
Didim, Turkey

