Clower Complex

Didim, Turkey
About the complex

Bargain 3 bedroom duplex apartment for sale in Didim the beautiful Aegean coastline in western Turkey, a short distance from the popular resort Altinkum is only 3 km. Ideal family beach holiday home or buy-to-let investment in Altinkum, Didim.

Altinkum has a good beach, plenty of activities and interesting archaeological sites nearby. The resort have experienced massive development in recent years and particularly popular with buyers looking for the most affordable property, be it apartments or affordable villas. Didim, which was a small peninsula of the Aegean Sea, was a small fishing village in the past and has become a big holiday town day by day with its peaceful, traditional and fun nightlife with a lively atmosphere.

Altinkum is also known for its affordable price tag and is an ideal area to invest in Turkey for anyone looking for value for money.

The fully furnished, 3 bedroom apartment has an open plan lounge and kitchen and a fully fitted family bathroom, it is located in the popular area in Altinkum. The bedrooms are all spacious and bright. It has good size balcony with street view. It is in a centrall location close to super markets, locasl shops, open pazaar and all other amenities are in walking distance.

The private complex, within walking distance of the marina road in Efeler neighbourhood, is secure, has a large swimming pool, camellias and a children’s playground.Magnificent 3-bedroom duplex apartment with sauna and fully furnished is offered for sale. There is 1 family bathroom, 1 sauna and 1 en-suite bathroom.The 2-floor duplex apartment has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and 1 balcony on the ground floor. On the upper floor there is an open kitchen, living room, sauna, 1 bathroom and a terrace.The furnished are useful and in good condition. It is within walking distance to markets, restaurants, cafes, neighborhood markets, health centers and schools and 3.5 km away from Altinkum beach.

Didim has been a highly popular holiday resort for a number of years, with a host of resorts located on the peninsula’s shores, small traditional fishing villages to elite yachting resorts, with the main hub of the area being Didim Altinkum which has a wonderful cosmopolitan feel.

Didim town centre revolves around the marina which is lined with cosmopolitan bars, exclusive quality restaurants and traditional shops that are all watched over by the dominance of the ancient Temple of Apollon.

Overall, an ideal family holiday home, a year-round home, or an ideal low-budget investment property in Didim, offering a great location with all amenities  easy access to other areas and a shared swimming pool.

We can provide a subsidised Inspection Trip for anyone who is seriously interested in purchassing a property within the regions we sell properties…

With a wonderful climate, hospitable people and fabulous properties, Turkey has to be your first choice for your home in the sun. Although you can view the properties in the through our internet site and information packs, nothing can be compared to seeing the quality and lifestyle that you are buying into. Generally speaking, the Inspection Trip are for 3 or 4 days which is usually long enough for one of our dedicated advisors will guide you through the whole process, from viewing the properties to assisting you with the legalities. We will be there to greet you from the airport until you leave. Your inspection trips are fully escorted and we pride ourselves on looking after our clients. To see what this country has to offer you, book your inspection trip through one of our advisors.

ABOUT ALTINKUM
Arriving into the resort of Altinkum you will see straight away where it gets its name from. Altinkum means golden sands and has several gloriously sandy beaches which gently shelve in the warm Aegean Sea .Located about 70km form Bodrum airport this up and coming resort has everything to offer the holiday maker or resident whilst maintaining its definite Turkish feel.

Altinkum is situated between two International Airports for easy access and surrounded by 55km/34 miles of coastline, 11 Blue Flagged Beaches with English spoken widely. Didim is a lively and popular resort on the Aegean coast with its wonderful golden beaches.
The climate is fabulous between April to October, there is a growing ex-patriot community resident year round, and the government are supporting tourism in the area by ongoing improvements to local infrastructure like providing pedestrian walkways by the beach, new roads, drainage and community buildings.

The new D-Marin built to the West of Altinkum is the largest marina on the Aegean coast. Include mooring for 623 yachts, a shopping mall, customs and heliport it has created increased interest in the area and continues to push land and property prices up making this the ideal time to buy in the areas of Didim , Altinkum and Akbuk.

NEARBY ATTRACTIONS
Boat trips, snorkelling, diving,
Fishing, Horse riding, water park and water sports.

LOCAL FACILITIES
Banking/cashpoints, Doctors, chemist, supermarkets.
Local Pazar supplying fresh produce.
Internet cafe, restaurants, bars and cafes.
Beach clubs for your relaxation.
Marina, car hire and many more amenities.
Reliable taxi service.
Frequent inexpensive local bus service.

SIGHT SEEING

Temple of Apollo
Miletus ancient city
House of Virgin Mery
Ephesus

Features

  • Security
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Management company
  • Fenced area
  • Parking
  • Elevator
  • Online tour
Property Parametres
Premium class
Brick
Finished
3
New building location
Didim, Turkey

