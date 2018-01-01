Bodrum Residence

Magnificent apartment project in Ortakent, surrounded by the fascinating beauties of Bodrum. A luxurious and comfortable life in Bodrum. It is within walking distance to the shopping centre, public hospital, pharmacy, medical center, school, market, street market and bazaar.

There are apartment offered for sale with 1+1 and 2+1 options. The advantage of these apartments is panoramic nature and sea views. You will watch the magnificent view from the window of your house all day long. There is a comfortable and safe outdoor parking area. It has a common swimming pool and large landscaping area.

Features;

– Smart home systems

– Shared Swimming Pool

– Lift

– Open Car Park

– Heat, Sound and Water Insulation

– Automatic Opening and Closing Window

– Steel Safe in Every Apartment

– LED Lighting System

– Air Conditioning System

– Floor Heating Installation

– Independent Central TV and Internet in Each Room

– Security and Camera Systems

– Large Landscape Areas

-Nature and Sea View

Property prices and availability

This new luxury properties is offered to the Bodrum real estate market unfurnished and key ready, with the infrastructure in place to fit the following systems, central heating, air conditioning units, and solar hot water, whilst all are fitted.

Overall new luxury Bodrum property, ideal as a holiday home, perfectly suited and located for tranquil year-round living or an ideal and Bodrum investment property, walking distance to amenities, easy access to the town centre, beaches, and all Bodrum areas.

We can provide a subsidised Inspection Trip for anyone who is seriously interested in purchassing a property within the regions we sell properties…

With a wonderful climate, hospitable people and fabulous properties, Turkey has to be your first choice for your home in the sun. Although you can view the properties in the through our internet site and information packs, nothing can be compared to seeing the quality and lifestyle that you are buying into. Generally speaking, the Inspection Trip are for 3 or 4 days which is usually long enough for one of our dedicated advisors will guide you through the whole process, from viewing the properties to assisting you with the legalities. We will be there to greet you from the airport until you leave. Your inspection trips are fully escorted and we pride ourselves on looking after our clients. To see what this country has to offer you, book your inspection trip through one of our advisors.

