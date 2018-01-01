  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Bodrum Residence

Bodrum Residence

Didim, Turkey
from
€750,000
;
31
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

Magnificent apartment project in Ortakent, surrounded by the fascinating beauties of Bodrum. A luxurious and comfortable life in Bodrum. It is within walking distance to the shopping centre, public hospital, pharmacy, medical center, school, market, street market and bazaar.

There are apartment offered for sale with 1+1 and 2+1 options. The advantage of these apartments is panoramic nature and sea views. You will watch the magnificent view from the window of your house all day long. There is a comfortable and safe outdoor parking area. It has a common swimming pool and large landscaping area.

Features;

– Smart home systems

– Shared Swimming Pool

– Lift

– Open Car Park

– Heat, Sound and Water Insulation

– Automatic Opening and Closing Window

– Steel Safe in Every Apartment

– LED Lighting System

– Air Conditioning System

– Floor Heating Installation

– Independent Central TV and Internet in Each Room

– Security and Camera Systems

– Large Landscape Areas

-Nature and Sea View

Property prices and availability

This new luxury properties is offered to the Bodrum real estate market unfurnished and key ready, with the infrastructure in place to fit the following systems, central heating, air conditioning units, and solar hot water, whilst all are fitted.

Overall new luxury Bodrum property, ideal as a holiday home, perfectly suited and located for tranquil year-round living or an ideal and Bodrum investment property, walking distance to amenities, easy access to the town centre, beaches, and all Bodrum areas.

We can provide a subsidised Inspection Trip for anyone who is seriously interested in purchassing a property within the regions we sell properties…

With a wonderful climate, hospitable people and fabulous properties, Turkey has to be your first choice for your home in the sun. Although you can view the properties in the through our internet site and information packs, nothing can be compared to seeing the quality and lifestyle that you are buying into. Generally speaking, the Inspection Trip are for 3 or 4 days which is usually long enough for one of our dedicated advisors will guide you through the whole process, from viewing the properties to assisting you with the legalities. We will be there to greet you from the airport until you leave. Your inspection trips are fully escorted and we pride ourselves on looking after our clients. To see what this country has to offer you, book your inspection trip through one of our advisors.

TO ARRANGE A VIEWING OF THIS PROPERTY AND OTHER SIMILAR PROPERTY OPTIONS, CALL US NOW 

Features

  • Security
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Management company
  • Individual heating
  • Fenced area
  • Parking
Property Parametres
Class
Class
Business class
Type of new building construction
Type of new building construction
Brick
The year of construction
The year of construction
2024
Finishing options
Finishing options
Finished
Number of floors
Number of floors
2
New building location
Didim, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Life-4
Avsallar, Turkey
from
€185,000
Residential complex Kvartiry v komplekse s razvitoy infrastrukturoy v rayone Oba
Alanya, Turkey
from
€156,000
Residential complex Apartamenty na stadii stroitelstva v Kargydzhake Alanya
Avanos, Turkey
from
€170,000
Residential quarter One bedroom apartment in Elite Life 3, Mahmutlar
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
€135,000
Residential complex Novyy elitnyy proekt v Alanii - rayon Kargydzhak
Avanos, Turkey
from
€140,000
You are viewing
Bodrum Residence
Didim, Turkey
from
€750,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request Call Call
Other complexes
Residential complex Novye apartamenty - rayon Oba Alaniya
Residential complex Novye apartamenty - rayon Oba Alaniya
Alanya, Turkey
from
€135,000
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
New apartments for sale in Oba - Alanya. The house has apartment layouts: 1 + 1, 3 + 1. Area from 52 to 110 square meters. Distance to the sea 2000 meters. The Oba embankment overlooks Ataturk's famous avenue and is equipped for cycling, jogging, outdoor sports, beach sports, and sea walks. From the center of Alanya, the Oba region is separated by the natural border – the Oba Tea river with carbonized and strewn green banks. What is in the Oba area: Alanyum shopping center, Neva Outlet, Kipa, Metro, Turkish Bim, A101, Şok, Migros, etc., Koçtaş hardware supermarket, Vatan technology store, boutiques and company stores of leading brands. Here is the largest state hospital in Alanya. The beaches in Oba are sand and pebble, with infrastructure for recreation and sports. Lower Both by the sea are more active, tourist, there are many hotels and slightly less new projects, for then in Upper Both you can always buy apartments in new houses.
Residential complex New turnkey apartments with views of the sea and the city, Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex New turnkey apartments with views of the sea and the city, Antalya, Turkey
Muratpasa, Turkey
from
€171,625
Agency: TRANIO
The new premium complex under construction in the elite area of Antalya. The residential complex has 70 apartments with different layouts: loft and standard units. The apartments have excellent design and panoramic windows with views of the sea and the city. The area of apartments is ranging from 42 to 234 m2. The apartments are ready to move in; they are equipped with appliances and furniture. Location and nearby infrastructure The new area Altinas (Lara) has a leading position in the real estate market of Antalya and actively attracts foreign investors. Only 15 minutes drive from the international airport. The distance to the sea is 3 km.
Residence Luxury And Riverside Residences In Kağıthane
Residence Luxury And Riverside Residences In Kağıthane
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€520,224
Area 185 m²
1 property 1
The highest potential revenue in the area According to Forbes Turkey Research, it’s a residential project situated on the European side in Kağıthane, one of Istanbul’s fast-growing areas with high investment revenues. Kağıthane includes a Business district with big and famous companies, which made the demand very high from both local and international investors. - Land Area: 27000 sqm² N - Number of bedrooms: 1+0 to 4+1 - Units Number: 440 - Floor Number: 12 - Blocks Number: 12 - Size Range: 41 - 180sqm
Realting.com
Go