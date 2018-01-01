Fener Villa

Traditional 4-Bedroom Semi-Detached Villa For Sale in Didim-2nd Home in Didim

this traditional 4-bedroom semi-detached villa in Didim for sale, peacefully located a short distance from traditional Didim town and the popular Altinkum beach resort on the southwestern coastline of Turkey.

The town sits slightly inland from the coast. However, the sea and sandy beaches are easily reached by local transport. The town offers ample amenities, shops, supermarkets and restaurant. 4-bedroom fully furnished semi-detached villa for sale in Didim is located tranquillity in the developing area of Efeler, around 2km southwest of the traditional Didim town centre, and 4.5km north of the very popular Third Beach and Marina.

On the ground floor there is an open plan lounge and kitchen with access to a good size balcony. On the 1st floor there are 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom and a balcony. On the 2nd floor there is 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom and a large terrace with city view. Has open view.

Altinkum has a good beach, plenty of activities and interesting archaeological sites nearby. The resort have experienced massive development in recent years and particularly popular with buyers looking for the most affordable property, be it apartments or affordable villas. Didim, which was a small peninsula of the Aegean Sea, was a small fishing village in the past and has become a big holiday town day by day with its peaceful, traditional and fun nightlife with a lively atmosphere.

A lovely family home in Didim that needs to be viewed; perfect for relaxing holidays, ideal for year-round living or excellent buy-to-let investment in Didim, close to local amenities and public transport for easy access to all other Didim areas.

ABOUT ALTINKUM

Arriving into the resort of Altinkum you will see straight away where it gets its name from. Altinkum means golden sands and has several gloriously sandy beaches which gently shelve in the warm Aegean Sea .Located about 70km form Bodrum airport this up and coming resort has everything to offer the holiday maker or resident whilst maintaining its definite Turkish feel.



Altinkum is situated between two International Airports for easy access and surrounded by 55km/34 miles of coastline, 11 Blue Flagged Beaches with English spoken widely. Didim is a lively and popular resort on the Aegean coast with its wonderful golden beaches.

The climate is fabulous between April to October, there is a growing ex-patriot community resident year round, and the government are supporting tourism in the area by ongoing improvements to local infrastructure like providing pedestrian walkways by the beach, new roads, drainage and community buildings.



The new D-Marin built to the West of Altinkum is the largest marina on the Aegean coast. Include mooring for 623 yachts, a shopping mall, customs and heliport it has created increased interest in the area and continues to push land and property prices up making this the ideal time to buy in the areas of Didim , Altinkum and Akbuk.



NEARBY ATTRACTIONS

Boat trips, snorkelling, diving,

Fishing, Horse riding, water park and water sports.



LOCAL FACILITIES

Banking/cashpoints, Doctors, chemist, supermarkets.

Local Pazar supplying fresh produce.

Internet cafe, restaurants, bars and cafes.

Beach clubs for your relaxation.

Marina, car hire and many more amenities.

Reliable taxi service.

Frequent inexpensive local bus service.



SIGHT SEEING



Temple of Apollo

Miletus ancient city

House of Virgin Mery

Ephesus



