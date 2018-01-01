  1. Realting.com
  3. Fener Villa

Fener Villa

Didim, Turkey
€158,500
About the complex

Traditional 4-Bedroom Semi-Detached Villa For Sale in Didim-2nd Home in Didim

this traditional 4-bedroom semi-detached villa in Didim for sale, peacefully located a short distance from traditional Didim town and the popular Altinkum beach resort on the southwestern coastline of Turkey.

The town sits slightly inland from the coast. However, the sea and sandy beaches are easily reached by local transport. The town offers ample amenities, shops, supermarkets and restaurant. 4-bedroom fully furnished semi-detached villa  for sale in Didim is located tranquillity in the developing area of Efeler, around 2km southwest of the traditional Didim town centre, and 4.5km north of the very popular Third Beach and Marina.

On the ground floor there is an open plan lounge and kitchen with access to a good size balcony. On the 1st floor there are 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom and a balcony. On the 2nd floor there is 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom and a large terrace with city view. Has open view.

Altinkum has a good beach, plenty of activities and interesting archaeological sites nearby. The resort have experienced massive development in recent years and particularly popular with buyers looking for the most affordable property, be it apartments or affordable villas. Didim, which was a small peninsula of the Aegean Sea, was a small fishing village in the past and has become a big holiday town day by day with its peaceful, traditional and fun nightlife with a lively atmosphere.

A lovely family home in Didim that needs to be viewed; perfect for relaxing holidays, ideal for year-round living or excellent buy-to-let investment in Didim, close to local amenities and public transport for easy access to all other Didim areas.

With a wonderful climate, hospitable people and fabulous properties, Turkey has to be your first choice for your home in the sun. Although you can view the properties in the through our internet site and information packs, nothing can be compared to seeing the quality and lifestyle that you are buying into. Generally speaking, the Inspection Trip are for 3 or 4 days which is usually long enough for one of our dedicated advisors will guide you through the whole process, from viewing the properties to assisting you with the legalities. We will be there to greet you from the airport until you leave. Your inspection trips are fully escorted and we pride ourselves on looking after our clients. To see what this country has to offer you, book your inspection trip through one of our advisors.

ABOUT ALTINKUM
Arriving into the resort of Altinkum you will see straight away where it gets its name from. Altinkum means golden sands and has several gloriously sandy beaches which gently shelve in the warm Aegean Sea .Located about 70km form Bodrum airport this up and coming resort has everything to offer the holiday maker or resident whilst maintaining its definite Turkish feel.

Altinkum is situated between two International Airports for easy access and surrounded by 55km/34 miles of coastline, 11 Blue Flagged Beaches with English spoken widely. Didim is a lively and popular resort on the Aegean coast with its wonderful golden beaches.
The climate is fabulous between April to October, there is a growing ex-patriot community resident year round, and the government are supporting tourism in the area by ongoing improvements to local infrastructure like providing pedestrian walkways by the beach, new roads, drainage and community buildings.

The new D-Marin built to the West of Altinkum is the largest marina on the Aegean coast. Include mooring for 623 yachts, a shopping mall, customs and heliport it has created increased interest in the area and continues to push land and property prices up making this the ideal time to buy in the areas of Didim , Altinkum and Akbuk.

NEARBY ATTRACTIONS
Boat trips, snorkelling, diving,
Fishing, Horse riding, water park and water sports.

LOCAL FACILITIES
Banking/cashpoints, Doctors, chemist, supermarkets.
Local Pazar supplying fresh produce.
Internet cafe, restaurants, bars and cafes.
Beach clubs for your relaxation.
Marina, car hire and many more amenities.
Reliable taxi service.
Frequent inexpensive local bus service.

SIGHT SEEING

Temple of Apollo
Miletus ancient city
House of Virgin Mery
Ephesus

Features

  • Fenced area
  • Parking
  • Online tour
Property Parametres
Class
Class
Comfort class
Type of new building construction
Type of new building construction
Brick
Finishing options
Finishing options
Finished
Number of floors
Number of floors
3
New building location
Didim, Turkey

