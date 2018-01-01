Sunshine Complex

  1. Realting.com
About the complex

4-Bedroom Fully Furnished Duplex Apartment - Ideal both for a holiday home or Investment in Didim Turkey.

4-bedroom duplex in a perfect complex, ready to live, in Didim Efeler Mahallesi. Value for money properties in Didim Turkey. Close to all amenities.

Didim is one of the holiday centers located on the long coastline of the Aegean region, known for its many award-winning beaches and combining many natural beauties. Those who want to have a holiday in Didim and to live in summer and winter will encounter the Miletus Museum, the Temple of Apollo, the Ancient City of Priene, Akbuk Beach and many natural beauties.

There are various trees and bougainvillea flowers in the form of a corridor at the entrance door of the complex. It offers a pleasant life with its common swimming pool, large garden, sitting areas and sunbathing terrace. The duplex apartment 220 m2 living area, 4 bedrooms, living room and kitchen are separate. There are 2 fully fitted family bathrooms. 4 bedroom duplex apartment will be delivered fully furnished in good condition. You will be able to watch the sunset from your home from your 2 balconies with the view of the Temple of Apollo. It is an ideal duplex apartment for those who want to invest in real estate in Didim, both throughout the year and in the summer.

With a wonderful climate, hospitable people and fabulous properties, Turkey has to be your first choice for your home in the sun. Although you can view the properties in the through our internet site and information packs, nothing can be compared to seeing the quality and lifestyle that you are buying into. Generally speaking, the Inspection Trip are for 3 or 4 days which is usually long enough for one of our dedicated advisors will guide you through the whole process, from viewing the properties to assisting you with the legalities. We will be there to greet you from the airport until you leave. Your inspection trips are fully escorted and we pride ourselves on looking after our clients. To see what this country has to offer you, book your inspection trip through one of our advisors.
TO ARRANGE A VIEWING OF THIS PROPERTY AND OTHER SIMILAR PROPERTY OPTIONS, CALL US NOW

ABOUT ALTINKUM
Arriving into the resort of Altinkum you will see straight away where it gets its name from. Altinkum means golden sands and has several gloriously sandy beaches which gently shelve in the warm Aegean Sea .Located about 70km form Bodrum airport this up and coming resort has everything to offer the holiday maker or resident whilst maintaining its definite Turkish feel.

Altinkum is situated between two International Airports for easy access and surrounded by 55km/34 miles of coastline, 11 Blue Flagged Beaches with English spoken widely. Didim is a lively and popular resort on the Aegean coast with its wonderful golden beaches.
The climate is fabulous between April to October, there is a growing ex-patriot community resident year round, and the government are supporting tourism in the area by ongoing improvements to local infrastructure like providing pedestrian walkways by the beach, new roads, drainage and community buildings.

The new D-Marin built to the West of Altinkum is the largest marina on the Aegean coast. Include mooring for 623 yachts, a shopping mall, customs and heliport it has created increased interest in the area and continues to push land and property prices up making this the ideal time to buy in the areas of Didim , Altinkum and Akbuk.

NEARBY ATTRACTIONS
Boat trips, snorkelling, diving,
Fishing, Horse riding, water park and water sports.

LOCAL FACILITIES
Banking/cashpoints, Doctors, chemist, supermarkets.
Local Pazar supplying fresh produce.
Internet cafe, restaurants, bars and cafes.
Beach clubs for your relaxation.
Marina, car hire and many more amenities.
Reliable taxi service.
Frequent inexpensive local bus service.

SIGHT SEEING

Temple of Apollo
Miletus ancient city
House of Virgin Mery
Ephesus

TO ARRANGE A VIEWING OF THIS PROPERTY AND OTHER SIMILAR PROPERTY OPTIONS, CALL US NOW

Features

  • Security
  • Swimming pool
  • Management company
  • Fenced area
  • Parking
  • Online tour
Property Parametres
Class
Class
Comfort class
Type of new building construction
Type of new building construction
Brick
Finishing options
Finishing options
Finished
Number of floors
Number of floors
4
New building location
Didim, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
You are viewing
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request Call Call
