Olive Grove Complex

Didim, Turkey
from
€145,000
About the complex

3-Bedroom Fully Furnished Apartment- Holiday Home For Sale in Altinkum Turkey

this affordably priced apartment for sale in Didim, located a short distance from the centre of the cosmopoleitan Didim Altinkum in southwestern Turkey, 2,5km from the well-known 3rd beach and a short distance from the marina in the desirable Efeler neighbourhood.

The site, which consists of 2 blocks provides an ideal opportunity to create a family home. The property comprises a large communal garden area furnished with various flowers, fruit and palm trees. An on-site children’s playground, communal swimming pool and public park/gym area just across the road. Located on the corner of the complex the apartment also has nature and park views plus many supermarkets nearby.

The apartment is located on the first floor and a long corridor welcomes you upon arrival through the steel door. Two of the bedrooms are spacious, fitting double beds and the third room could be ideal for a study or kid’s room. The living room and kitchen is open-plan and entails a fully fitted kitchen. The property consists of a family bathroom as well as an en-suite bathroom. It also boasts two balconies which can be used as a suntrap or an area for al fresco dining.

Whether as a holiday home or for your permanent residence, the apartment, which has an ideal location and features, is offered for sale fully furnished as seen in the pictures.

We can provide a subsidised Inspection Trip for anyone who is seriously interested in purchassing a property within the regions we sell properties…

With a wonderful climate, hospitable people and fabulous properties, Turkey has to be your first choice for your home in the sun. Although you can view the properties in the through our internet site and information packs, nothing can be compared to seeing the quality and lifestyle that you are buying into. Generally speaking, the Inspection Trip are for 3 or 4 days which is usually long enough for one of our dedicated advisors will guide you through the whole process, from viewing the properties to assisting you with the legalities. We will be there to greet you from the airport until you leave. Your inspection trips are fully escorted and we pride ourselves on looking after our clients. To see what this country has to offer you, book your inspection trip through one of our advisors.

ABOUT ALTINKUM
Arriving into the resort of Altinkum you will see straight away where it gets its name from. Altinkum means golden sands and has several gloriously sandy beaches which gently shelve in the warm Aegean Sea .Located about 70km form Bodrum airport this up and coming resort has everything to offer the holiday maker or resident whilst maintaining its definite Turkish feel.

Altinkum is situated between two International Airports for easy access and surrounded by 55km/34 miles of coastline, 11 Blue Flagged Beaches with English spoken widely. Didim is a lively and popular resort on the Aegean coast with its wonderful golden beaches.
The climate is fabulous between April to October, there is a growing ex-patriot community resident year round, and the government are supporting tourism in the area by ongoing improvements to local infrastructure like providing pedestrian walkways by the beach, new roads, drainage and community buildings.

The new D-Marin built to the West of Altinkum is the largest marina on the Aegean coast. Include mooring for 623 yachts, a shopping mall, customs and heliport it has created increased interest in the area and continues to push land and property prices up making this the ideal time to buy in the areas of Didim , Altinkum and Akbuk.

NEARBY ATTRACTIONS
Boat trips, snorkelling, diving,
Fishing, Horse riding, water park and water sports.

LOCAL FACILITIES
Banking/cashpoints, Doctors, chemist, supermarkets.
Local Pazar supplying fresh produce.
Internet cafe, restaurants, bars and cafes.
Beach clubs for your relaxation.
Marina, car hire and many more amenities.
Reliable taxi service.
Frequent inexpensive local bus service.

SIGHT SEEING

Temple of Apollo
Miletus ancient city
House of Virgin Mery
Ephesus

Features

  • Swimming pool
  • Management company
  • Fenced area
  • Parking
  • Online tour
Comfort class
New building location
Didim, Turkey

