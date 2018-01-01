Sierra Vista Residence

AFFORDABLE HOLIDAY HOME- Key Ready Investment City Centre Apartment in Aydin Turkey high-end investment apartments situated only 1 hour drive away to Kusadasi, city centre for sale.

Key Ready Investment City Centre Apartment near Kusadasi – Turkey high-end investment apartments situated only 1 hour drive away to Kusadasi, city centre for sale.

We at Turkish Home Office are delighted to offer this brand new luxury complex of spa apartments for sale near Kusadasi found in the heart of the city centre in the prestigious neighbourhood, close to all the famous attractions, one of the shoping center Bamboo AVM, and a short distance from the University. It called Vista Residence, It is brand new modern and luxury development. its situated only 90 minutes drive away to Izmir airport and 1 hour drive away to Kusadasi. 5 mint to University and Bamboo AVM shaping centre..

Ku adasi is the one of the famous city of Turkey is a vast city in the , a city of culture and wonderful history, one of the most visited cities in the world. Vista Residences consists of 84 apartments been built on an area of 11 thousand square meters. In the Vista Residences , 1 + 1s were designed between 69 square meters, 2 + 1s of 119 square meters. Vista Residences draws attention with its social facilities. The project meets its buyers with social areas such as indoor and outdoor sports halls, semi-olympic swimming pool, parking, masjid and sauna. All has freehold title deed.

All offering excellent rental yields for property investors from both long rentals and short term holiday rentals for those that enjoy city breaks. This newly built luxury complex of modern apartments for sale is sits in the very central area, prestigious and highly sought after location of the city, just minutes from all the well-known Bamboo AVM and Adnan Menderes University..

Location & Newly Completed Complex Details

A bustling area that offers an array of amenities that can be reached on foot, supermarkets, various shops, schools, chemists, banks, and cafes, coffee shops, restaurants etc, whilst in no more than 3-4 minutes by car or public transport you will find universities, large shopping malls and hospitals, both government and private.

The complex offers both a luxury hotel and spa concept and was constructed to meet all the latest government building regulations for safety and insulations, the well-known developer also completing each home to the very highest of standards.

Three tower blocks of built on a land area of 11,000m2, two residential blocks of 13-floors. The residential units range of spacious 1-3 bedroom luxury apartments, higher floor homes offering stunning nature and city views, all having use of a range of luxury on-site facilities and services, including;

Outdoor swimming pool

Sun terraces

Children’s play area

An equipped gym

Spa centre with Sauna

Landscaped gardens

Residents secure parking garage

24/7 Reception

Power generator

Lifts in each block

Central satellite TV

CCTV

Market

Camellia

Masjid

Residential Units Available and Prices

Great Rental Guarantee

Unit Features

All two blocks offer a secure entrance lobby, each one providing access to all floors via lifts or stairs, each unit is entered through a steel security door and all are connected to the lobby entrance with a video intercom.

1 bedroom apartments offer an open plan layout, all offering a fully fitted modern kitchen with ample units and granite work surfaces and all have installed with a range of built-in white goods -, oven, hob, extractor fan, microwave and a fridge/freezer.

Modern and rather luxurious bathrooms are all fully tiled from floor to ceiling, whilst the remaining floor areas offer a blend of warm laminate and further ceramic floor tiles, whilst each home is fitted with a centrally controlled heating and air conditioning system.

All units offer large balconies for outdoor living space overlooking the city or nature, and all rooms are offered ample natural light and modern evening lighting features.

All-in-all these new luxury apartments for sale near Kusadasi are ticking all the right boxes for regular city visits for leisure or business, ideally located and suited for year-round living in the city centre, or an excellent high-end choice for investment in Turkey, offering a very central location with a prestigious postcode, walking distance to more than ample amenities, very easy access to the attractions of the city, all city areas and airports along with the option of a stunning view of the nature.

