Sunflower Complex

Didim, Turkey
from
€160,000
;
48 1
About the complex

2 Bedroom modern and luxury fully furnished duplex apartment on a complex with a large shared swimming pool, close to all amenities. Open pazaar, super markets, hospital, council office are on 5 minutes walk away. Freehold title deed.

Value for money property... Ideal both for a holiday home or year-round living.... 2-bedroom renovated duplex apartment for sale in Didim Altinkum. The duplex apartment is located in the beautiful and well kept complex with its magnificient landscape area, shared swimming pool and huge sun bathing terrace..

It meets all your expectations from a summer home with its semi olympic shared pool gets sun all day, offering on street parking, a decent site consisting of Turkish and British owners.

It was built by one of Didim’s leading construction companies with the idea of offering wide living spaces in accordance with legal regulations.

The duplex apartment boasts an incredibly large open plan lounge and kitchen with a breakfast bar ideal for additional dining space or hosting guests. Not only is the interior impressively sized, there is also access to a huge terrace which is the perfect area for sunbathing or outdoor dining. There are two well sized bedrooms both have access to a large balcony overlooking the pool and this property is offered to the market fully furnished, in ready to move in condition. There is a family bathroom plus an separate cloeakroom.. The bathrooms and kitchen were all built using the finest quality materials and workmanship was first class. Stylish spotlights illuminate the property throughout and floor parquets plus wall paints were recently renewed.

The dupex apartment offered to real estate market fully furnished as seen, ready to move in. All necesarry paperworks are in pleace.

The complex is close to all amenities, local shops, super market are on your doorstep and is a short 15 minute walk from the Altinkum main beach. Open pazaar, bus station, mosque, schools, hosbital banks branchs are 5 minutes walk away. It is an ideal investment for both holiday home and rental in Didim. We recommend you see this 2-bedroom apartment duplex to appreciate its full potential.

We can provide a subsidised Inspection Trip for anyone who is seriously interested in purchassing a property within the regions we sell properties…

With a wonderful climate, hospitable people and fabulous properties, Turkey has to be your first choice for your home in the sun. Although you can view the properties in the through our internet site and information packs, nothing can be compared to seeing the quality and lifestyle that you are buying into. Generally speaking, the Inspection Trip are for 3 or 4 days which is usually long enough for one of our dedicated advisors will guide you through the whole process, from viewing the properties to assisting you with the legalities. We will be there to greet you from the airport until you leave. Your inspection trips are fully escorted and we pride ourselves on looking after our clients. To see what this country has to offer you, book your inspection trip through one of our advisors.

ABOUT ALTINKUM
Arriving into the resort of Altinkum you will see straight away where it gets its name from. Altinkum means golden sands and has several gloriously sandy beaches which gently shelve in the warm Aegean Sea .Located about 70km form Bodrum airport this up and coming resort has everything to offer the holiday maker or resident whilst maintaining its definite Turkish feel.

Altinkum is situated between two International Airports for easy access and surrounded by 55km/34 miles of coastline, 11 Blue Flagged Beaches with English spoken widely. Didim is a lively and popular resort on the Aegean coast with its wonderful golden beaches.
The climate is fabulous between April to October, there is a growing ex-patriot community resident year round, and the government are supporting tourism in the area by ongoing improvements to local infrastructure like providing pedestrian walkways by the beach, new roads, drainage and community buildings.

The new D-Marin built to the West of Altinkum is the largest marina on the Aegean coast. Include mooring for 623 yachts, a shopping mall, customs and heliport it has created increased interest in the area and continues to push land and property prices up making this the ideal time to buy in the areas of Didim , Altinkum and Akbuk.

NEARBY ATTRACTIONS
Boat trips, snorkelling, diving,
Fishing, Horse riding, water park and water sports.

LOCAL FACILITIES
Banking/cashpoints, Doctors, chemist, supermarkets.
Local Pazar supplying fresh produce.
Internet cafe, restaurants, bars and cafes.
Beach clubs for your relaxation.
Marina, car hire and many more amenities.
Reliable taxi service.
Frequent inexpensive local bus service.

SIGHT SEEING

Temple of Apollo
Miletus ancient city
House of Virgin Mery
Ephesus

Features

  • Security
  • Swimming pool
  • Management company
  • House leased
  • Fenced area
  • Parking
  • Online tour
