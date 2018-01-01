  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Pine Apartments

Pine Apartments

Didim, Turkey
from
€135,500
;
33 1
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

Bargain 3 bedroom apartment for sale in Altinkum the beautiful Aegean coastline in western Turkey, a short distance from the popular resort Altinkum is only 1 km. Ideal family beach holiday home for sale in Altinkum, Didim.

Altinkum has a good beach, plenty of activities and interesting archaeological sites nearby. The resort have experienced massive development in recent years and particularly popular with buyers looking for the most affordable property, be it apartments or affordable villas. Didim, which was a small peninsula of the Aegean Sea, was a small fishing village in the past and has become a big holiday town day by day with its peaceful, traditional and fun nightlife with a lively atmosphere.

Altinkum is also known for its affordable price tag and is an ideal area to invest in Turkey for anyone looking for value for money.

The fully furnished, 3 bedroom apartment has an open plan lounge and kitchen and a fully fitted family bathroom, it is located in the popular area in Altinkum. The bedrooms are all spacious and bright. It has good size balcony with street view. It is in a centrall location close to super markets, locasl shops, open pazaar and all other amenities are in walking distance.

All-in-all affordable, spacious Didim property is perfect for family holidays, ideal for year-round living or investment in Didim, walking distance to local amenities and public transport for easy access to the beaches, resort centre and other areas along with great nature views.

We can provide a subsidised Inspection Trip for anyone who is seriously interested in purchassing a property within the regions we sell properties…

With a wonderful climate, hospitable people and fabulous properties, Turkey has to be your first choice for your home in the sun. Although you can view the properties in the through our internet site and information packs, nothing can be compared to seeing the quality and lifestyle that you are buying into. Generally speaking, the Inspection Trip are for 3 or 4 days which is usually long enough for one of our dedicated advisors will guide you through the whole process, from viewing the properties to assisting you with the legalities. We will be there to greet you from the airport until you leave. Your inspection trips are fully escorted and we pride ourselves on looking after our clients. To see what this country has to offer you, book your inspection trip through one of our advisors.

TO ARRANGE A VIEWING OF THIS PROPERTY AND OTHER SIMILAR PROPERTY OPTIONS, CALL US NOW 

ABOUT ALTINKUM
Arriving into the resort of Altinkum you will see straight away where it gets its name from. Altinkum means golden sands and has several gloriously sandy beaches which gently shelve in the warm Aegean Sea .Located about 70km form Bodrum airport this up and coming resort has everything to offer the holiday maker or resident whilst maintaining its definite Turkish feel.

Altinkum is situated between two International Airports for easy access and surrounded by 55km/34 miles of coastline, 11 Blue Flagged Beaches with English spoken widely. Didim is a lively and popular resort on the Aegean coast with its wonderful golden beaches.
The climate is fabulous between April to October, there is a growing ex-patriot community resident year round, and the government are supporting tourism in the area by ongoing improvements to local infrastructure like providing pedestrian walkways by the beach, new roads, drainage and community buildings.

The new D-Marin built to the West of Altinkum is the largest marina on the Aegean coast. Include mooring for 623 yachts, a shopping mall, customs and heliport it has created increased interest in the area and continues to push land and property prices up making this the ideal time to buy in the areas of Didim , Altinkum and Akbuk.

NEARBY ATTRACTIONS
Boat trips, snorkelling, diving,
Fishing, Horse riding, water park and water sports.

LOCAL FACILITIES
Banking/cashpoints, Doctors, chemist, supermarkets.
Local Pazar supplying fresh produce.
Internet cafe, restaurants, bars and cafes.
Beach clubs for your relaxation.
Marina, car hire and many more amenities.
Reliable taxi service.
Frequent inexpensive local bus service.

SIGHT SEEING

Temple of Apollo
Miletus ancient city
House of Virgin Mery
Ephesus

TO ARRANGE A VIEWING OF THIS PROPERTY AND OTHER SIMILAR PROPERTY OPTIONS, CALL US NOW

Features

  • Fenced area
  • Parking
  • Online tour
Property Parametres
Class
Class
Premium class
Type of new building construction
Type of new building construction
Brick
Finishing options
Finishing options
Finished
Number of floors
Number of floors
3
New building location
Didim, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex TECE PANAROMA
Mersin, Turkey
from
€66,000
Residential complex OXIUM
Yesilkoey, Turkey
from
€147,000
Residential complex Novye apartamenty na prodazhu v aziatskoy chasti Stambula
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€466,000
Residential complex Novyy kompleks kamform klassa v Oba
Karakocali, Turkey
from
€130,000
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a green area close to a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Goektuerk Merkez Mahallesi, Turkey
from
€503,275
You are viewing
Pine Apartments
Didim, Turkey
from
€135,500
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request Call Call
Other complexes
Residential complex Kvartiry v novom proekte - Mahmutlar
Residential complex Kvartiry v novom proekte - Mahmutlar
Yaylali, Turkey
from
€174,000
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in the Mahmutlar-Alania area. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 59 to 176 square meters. The distance to the sea is 1000 meters. We immediately note that Mahmutlar is the most popular area. According to new data, the population of Mahmutlar is growing the fastest, and is more than 53 thousand people, and in the season 3-4 times more. This area is as built up as possible, the most popular among foreigners and always № 1 in the Alanya real estate market in demand for apartments. And the explanation for this is simple: in Mahmutlar, the perfect combination of price, quality, as well as a large number of offers for any budget.  At the same time, one should not forget that in the new houses of Mahmutlar excellent infrastructure, as well as the infrastructure of the district as a whole, is at the highest level. Mahmutlar infrastructure: in addition to a huge number of restaurants, shops, supermarkets, two farm markets, in Mahmutlar, soon the large Mahmutlar AVM shopping center with an area of 20,000 m2 will operate on the site of the Saturday market, a cultural center on a plot of 10 thousand m2, MahmutlarSpor sports complex and another project, including a basketball court, tennis court, locker rooms and social zones, as well as various commercial facilities on the actively built-up part of Ataturk Street.
Residential complex Anka Residence
Residential complex Anka Residence
Boztepe, Turkey
from
€100,000
Completion date: 2023
 5-storey residential complex for 20 apartments is being built in  Okurjalar district, which is opened for a residence permit. 150 meters to the main road It is located 700 meters from the sea. Infrastructure – Hammam, Fitness, Sauna, Outdoor pool, Camellia Technical features of the project 1 All necessary construction works will be carried out in accordance with the regulations on municipal zoning and the legislation in force at the time of obtaining the building permit. In case of changes related to projects and zoning status, appropriate changes will be made to the project.  2 The building will be constructed using a reinforced concrete frame system and materials suitable for earthquake resistance. 3 Apartments will be built using carefully selected and TSE certified materials. 4. Routes for installing air conditioners will be laid in the apartments. 5. The elevators will have sufficient capacity, equipped with ventilation and intercom, assembled using CE and TSE certified materials in accordance with the project. 6. Ceramic or granite tile flooring in public areas (entrance to the building, stairwells). Marble covering of the steps. 7. According to the project, the facade of the building will be partially finished with stone and painted.  8. In each apartment there will be an eyeliner for connecting washing machines and dishwashers. 9. A fitness room, sauna and hammam will be organized in the basement of the building. 10. Central satellite TV will be installed in the apartments 11. Lighting on stairs and stairwells will be tied to sensor devices that respond to movement. 12, Waterproofing of the walls will be done in the basement of the building  Apartment Features 1. PVC windows with double insulated double-glazed windows 2. Steel entrance door. Interior doors with PVC or melamine coating, 3. Laminate flooring and ceramic tiles certified by TSE. 4. Stairs and balcony railings will be aluminum. Decorative glazing will be inserted between some balcony railings. 5. Lighting, electrical, television and telephone sockets certified by TSE Living rooms with American plan kitchen • Laminate flooring • Walls - Water-based silicone plastic paint on gypsum plaster, ceramic coating between kitchen countertops and built-in cabinets • Ceilings - Water-based silicone plastic paint on gypsum plaster, decorative elements made of drywall • Cabinet kitchen furniture made of chipboard Construction started 05,02,2023 Commissioning 01,12,2023
Residential complex Unique Project
Residential complex Unique Project
Catalca, Turkey
from
€351,000
Completion date: 2024
-Surrender 2024 -Apartments 3+1 and 4+1 -134 luxury apartments and villas on the territory of 15000m2 -GYM,Sauna,pool, walking paths,volleyball and basketball court,playgrounds,Children's swimming pool Landscaping throughout the residential complex Closed parking for cars In apartments: kitchen furniture built-in set electric shutters for windows and more
Realting.com
Go