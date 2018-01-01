  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Seahorse Residence

Seahorse Residence

Didim, Turkey
from
€170,000
About the complex

2-Bed Holiday Home For Sale in Yesilkent- High Rent Income in Didim

2-bedroom apartment with shared swimming pool in a private complex in Yesilkent– 2nd Home in Turkey. Beautiful 2nd home in Didim Turkey.  Spacious apartment for sale in Didim, found very centrally in beautiful Yesilkent and a short walk to the beach, Ideal holiday home or investment.

Yesilkent is a little more up-market than Altinkum, yet just a 5-minute drive away, set right in the coastline with beautiful beaches and crystal clear waters.

The Yesilkent apartment  for sale is found in the most popular area and in a very central area of the resort, with everything you may need in the way of bars, restaurants, shops and supermarkets just a stone’s throw away.

The apartment with pool view has a very large open-plan kitchen and living room. There are 2 bedrooms. The furniture in the apartment, which is offered for sale furnished is useful and in good condition. It has 2 balconies. One of the balconies is large and has a view of the pool. The other balcony has a nature view. The 2-bed apartment  is offered the real estate market fully fitted kitchen and fully fitted bathroom, offering privacy.

All-in-all a home for any purpose, perfect for luxury family holidays or year-round living, or a great buy-to-let investment choice, short distance to the beach, local amenities and the town centre, nature views and ample privacy for a very high rental income in a elite and very sought after location.

With a wonderful climate, hospitable people and fabulous properties, Turkey has to be your first choice for your home in the sun. Although you can view the properties in the through our internet site and information packs, nothing can be compared to seeing the quality and lifestyle that you are buying into. Generally speaking, the Inspection Trip are for 3 or 4 days which is usually long enough for one of our dedicated advisors will guide you through the whole process, from viewing the properties to assisting you with the legalities. We will be there to greet you from the airport until you leave. Your inspection trips are fully escorted and we pride ourselves on looking after our clients. To see what this country has to offer you, book your inspection trip through one of our advisors.

ABOUT ALTINKUM
Arriving into the resort of Altinkum you will see straight away where it gets its name from. Altinkum means golden sands and has several gloriously sandy beaches which gently shelve in the warm Aegean Sea .Located about 70km form Bodrum airport this up and coming resort has everything to offer the holiday maker or resident whilst maintaining its definite Turkish feel.

Altinkum is situated between two International Airports for easy access and surrounded by 55km/34 miles of coastline, 11 Blue Flagged Beaches with English spoken widely. Didim is a lively and popular resort on the Aegean coast with its wonderful golden beaches.
The climate is fabulous between April to October, there is a growing ex-patriot community resident year round, and the government are supporting tourism in the area by ongoing improvements to local infrastructure like providing pedestrian walkways by the beach, new roads, drainage and community buildings.

The new D-Marin built to the West of Altinkum is the largest marina on the Aegean coast. Include mooring for 623 yachts, a shopping mall, customs and heliport it has created increased interest in the area and continues to push land and property prices up making this the ideal time to buy in the areas of Didim , Altinkum and Akbuk.

NEARBY ATTRACTIONS
Boat trips, snorkelling, diving,
Fishing, Horse riding, water park and water sports.

LOCAL FACILITIES
Banking/cashpoints, Doctors, chemist, supermarkets.
Local Pazar supplying fresh produce.
Internet cafe, restaurants, bars and cafes.
Beach clubs for your relaxation.
Marina, car hire and many more amenities.
Reliable taxi service.
Frequent inexpensive local bus service.

SIGHT SEEING

Temple of Apollo
Miletus ancient city
House of Virgin Mery
Ephesus

Features

  • Security
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Management company
  • Fenced area
  • Parking
  • Online tour
Premium class
Brick
Finished
3
Didim, Turkey

