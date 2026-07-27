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New Build Apartments in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain

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Residential quarter Villa Madrisa
Residential quarter Villa Madrisa
Residential quarter Villa Madrisa
Residential quarter Villa Madrisa
Residential quarter Villa Madrisa
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Residential quarter Villa Madrisa
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
from
$3,41M
A stunning Mediterranean villa located in the heart of Nueva Andalucia. Designed to combine contemporary elegance with natural beauty, the property is surrounded by a meticulously manicured garden that wraps around the villa, offering a sense of serenity and seclusion. Tall trees and lush g…
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Residential quarter The Avenue Marbella
Residential quarter The Avenue Marbella
Residential quarter The Avenue Marbella
Residential quarter The Avenue Marbella
Residential quarter The Avenue Marbella
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Residential quarter The Avenue Marbella
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
from
$6,31M
Nestled within the illustrious enclave of Nueva Andalucia, the residential complex provides residents a luxurious escape that embodies the true essence of luxury living. With its privileged location in Nueva Andalucia, residents are granted convenient access to a plethora of nearby amenities…
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Residential quarter Villa Karina
Residential quarter Villa Karina
Residential quarter Villa Karina
Residential quarter Villa Karina
Residential quarter Villa Karina
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Residential quarter Villa Karina
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
from
$9,10M
Welcome to a magnificent 5-bedroom luxury villa nestled in the heart of Nueva Andalucía, offering the perfect combination of elegance, comfort, and a prime location. Set on a spacious 1,959 m² plot with a generous 722 m² built area, this stunning residence captures the essence of sophistica…
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Residential quarter The Grove
Residential quarter The Grove
Residential quarter The Grove
Residential quarter The Grove
Residential quarter The Grove
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Residential quarter The Grove
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
from
$677,129
Discover an exclusive residential development comprising 139 residences, where exceptional design, comfort and world-class amenities come together to deliver a lifestyle comparable to that of a five-star resort. Located in Marbella West, one of the Costa del Sol's fastest-growing and most s…
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Residential quarter Villa Èlan
Residential quarter Villa Èlan
Residential quarter Villa Èlan
Residential quarter Villa Èlan
Residential quarter Villa Èlan
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Residential quarter Villa Èlan
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
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$7,91M
Located on a quiet cul-de-sac in the heart of Nueva Andalucía, this exclusive new-build residence was developed by the acclaimed firm NMobe. Currently under construction and expected to be completed between December 2025 and January 2026, this architectural gem combines contemporary minimal…
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TekceTekce
Residential quarter Villa Liria
Residential quarter Villa Liria
Residential quarter Villa Liria
Residential quarter Villa Liria
Residential quarter Villa Liria
Residential quarter Villa Liria
Residential quarter Villa Liria
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
from
$6,26M
Spectacular villa with a modern façade, private pool and spacious open-plan interior. Bright living room, high-end kitchen, master bedroom en suite and additional bedrooms with excellent layout and design. Premium finishes throughout the property. This villa has a total of 454 m2 of floor …
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Residential quarter The Collection Camojan
Residential quarter The Collection Camojan
Residential quarter The Collection Camojan
Residential quarter The Collection Camojan
Residential quarter The Collection Camojan
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Residential quarter The Collection Camojan
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
from
$6,71M
The year of construction 2026
BUILDING LICENSE GRANTED! Welcome to the maximum exponent of elegance and sophistication in Marbella's prestigious Camojan Waterfall neighborhood. We are delighted to introduce our exclusive 5-villa project, an extraordinary opportunity for individuals seeking the ultimate luxury living expe…
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Residential quarter SALVIA I
Residential quarter SALVIA I
Residential quarter SALVIA I
Residential quarter SALVIA I
Residential quarter SALVIA I
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Residential quarter SALVIA I
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
from
$1,48M
The year of construction 2026
Imagine waking up every morning in a paradise of comfort and convenience, where all your daily needs are at your fingertips. We present you with a new standard in lifestyle in our unbeatable new project, carefully designed to bring you the best in comfort, functionality and location. At SALV…
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Residential quarter Armonía
Residential quarter Armonía
Residential quarter Armonía
Residential quarter Armonía
Residential quarter Armonía
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Residential quarter Armonía
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
from
$500,566
The year of construction 2026
Located in the vibrant heart of San Pedro de Alcántara, Málaga, this luxurious new-built apartment offers a sophisticated urban lifestyle. Part of an exclusive complex comprising 35 homes stands out with its contemporary design and premium features. Although the property does not feature a p…
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Residential quarter Alcantara Del Mar Townhouses
Residential quarter Alcantara Del Mar Townhouses
Residential quarter Alcantara Del Mar Townhouses
Residential quarter Alcantara Del Mar Townhouses
Residential quarter Alcantara Del Mar Townhouses
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Residential quarter Alcantara Del Mar Townhouses
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
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$1,37M
Newly launched boutique residential development in one of the most exclusive areas of San Pedro de Alcantara, just a few meters from the beach, promenade, boulevard, restaurants, services, and amenities. Easy access to Puerto Banús, Marbella, and the main road connections along the Costa del…
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Residential quarter Copenhague 39
Residential quarter Copenhague 39
Residential quarter Copenhague 39
Residential quarter Copenhague 39
Residential quarter Copenhague 39
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Residential quarter Copenhague 39
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
from
$6,54M
KEY READY VILLA IN THE HEART OF NUEVA ANDALUCIA This fabulous villa in a well established area in the heart of Nueva Andalucia has undergone a complete transformation from the ground up to the highest possible construction specifications. Offering 5 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms of complete lux…
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Residential quarter Zinnia
Residential quarter Zinnia
Residential quarter Zinnia
Residential quarter Zinnia
Residential quarter Zinnia
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Residential quarter Zinnia
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
from
$673,716
In an exceptional location in San Pedro Alcántara, within walking distance to the beach and with views of the Marbella sea and the impressive peak of La Concha. Discover a new way of living in San Pedro Alcántara with our exclusive development of 19 homes with 1, 2, and 3 bedrooms. Located i…
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Residential quarter Alcantara Del Mar Apartments
Residential quarter Alcantara Del Mar Apartments
Residential quarter Alcantara Del Mar Apartments
Residential quarter Alcantara Del Mar Apartments
Residential quarter Alcantara Del Mar Apartments
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Residential quarter Alcantara Del Mar Apartments
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
from
$499,428
Newly launched boutique residential development in one of the most exclusive areas of San Pedro de Alcantara, just a few meters from the beach, promenade, boulevard, restaurants, services, and amenities. Easy access to Puerto Banús, Marbella, and the main road connections along the Costa del…
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Residential quarter Residencial Albatros XIV
Residential quarter Residencial Albatros XIV
Residential quarter Residencial Albatros XIV
Residential quarter Residencial Albatros XIV
Residential quarter Residencial Albatros XIV
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Residential quarter Residencial Albatros XIV
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
from
$460,748
New development that offers apartments with 2-,3- and 4-bedrooms. It is a beautiful new development in a very privileged location, and it has an amazing roof-top swimming pool for owners to enjoy the sun with unrestricted access and beautiful views. The development boasts a magnificent mod…
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Residential quarter BeSeven by Marein
Residential quarter BeSeven by Marein
Residential quarter BeSeven by Marein
Residential quarter BeSeven by Marein
Residential quarter BeSeven by Marein
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Residential quarter BeSeven by Marein
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
from
$4,54M
We present seven exclusives villas, a development in a gated complex with 24-hour security, within walking distance to the beach and Puerto Banús. These residences represent the pinnacle of architectural elegance and offer an unparalleled lifestyle. Each villa has been designed by top prof…
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Residential quarter BREEZE
Residential quarter BREEZE
Residential quarter BREEZE
Residential quarter BREEZE
Residential quarter BREEZE
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Residential quarter BREEZE
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
from
$739,472
The year of construction 2026
Breeze is a spectacular project of 34 amazing apartments and penthouses, of 2,3 and 4 bedrooms, in a perfect location, for you to enjoy the Mediterranean lifestyle. It is currently under construction, progressing with the same care and detail that define each of its corners. Delivery is sc…
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Residential quarter Mare Fase I
Residential quarter Mare Fase I
Residential quarter Mare Fase I
Residential quarter Mare Fase I
Residential quarter Mare Fase I
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Residential quarter Mare Fase I
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
from
$1,66M
New residential complex of apartments and penthouses with 3 to 4 bedrooms and 2 and 3 bathrooms just 4 minutes walk from the promenade and 3 minutes from the old town of San Pedro de Alcántara, in the new expansion area towards the sea of ​​Marbella close to Puerto Banús called Nueva Alcánta…
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Residential quarter Alcantara Del Mar Villas
Residential quarter Alcantara Del Mar Villas
Residential quarter Alcantara Del Mar Villas
Residential quarter Alcantara Del Mar Villas
Residential quarter Alcantara Del Mar Villas
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Residential quarter Alcantara Del Mar Villas
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
from
$2,47M
MODERN LIVING BY THE MEDITERRANEAN. An exclusive residential project comprising 11 luxury villas, designed to offer maximum comfort, privacy, and elegance in a privileged setting. Each villa has 5 to 6 spacious bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms plus a guest toilet, and carefully distributed space…
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Residential quarter Marein Natura · VILLA CASIA
Residential quarter Marein Natura · VILLA CASIA
Residential quarter Marein Natura · VILLA CASIA
Residential quarter Marein Natura · VILLA CASIA
Residential quarter Marein Natura · VILLA CASIA
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Residential quarter Marein Natura · VILLA CASIA
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
from
$4,54M
Marein Natura combines luxury and nature in an exceptional environment. Three unique villas built on one level and designed to enjoy the Mediterranean lifestyle in a relaxed way, imagine melting into the sun's rays, relaxing in the chill-out area by the pool, picking fresh vegetables from yo…
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Residential quarter Villa A San Pedro
Residential quarter Villa A San Pedro
Residential quarter Villa A San Pedro
Residential quarter Villa A San Pedro
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
from
$3,41M
Discover an oasis of tranquility and luxury in southern Spain, on the Costa del Sol! This exclusive 5-bedroom, 5-bathroom villa, located in a quiet urbanization in San Pedro de Alcántara, is the perfect combination of elegance, modern comfort, and first-class design. The property enjoys exc…
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Residential quarter Residencial Albatros XV
Residential quarter Residencial Albatros XV
Residential quarter Residencial Albatros XV
Residential quarter Residencial Albatros XV
Residential quarter Residencial Albatros XV
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Residential quarter Residencial Albatros XV
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
from
$535,833
New development that offers apartments with 2-,3- and 4-bedrooms. It is a beautiful new development in a very privileged location, and it has an amazing roof-top swimming pool for owners to enjoy the sun with unrestricted access and beautiful views. The development boasts a magnificent m…
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Residential quarter Villa Merisa
Residential quarter Villa Merisa
Residential quarter Villa Merisa
Residential quarter Villa Merisa
Residential quarter Villa Merisa
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Residential quarter Villa Merisa
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
from
$6,26M
Welcome to an extraordinary private villa in the heart of Nueva Andalucía, Marbella, where contemporary architecture, exquisite interiors, and stunning outdoor spaces merge to create the ultimate luxury retreat. Recently renovated to the highest standards, this magnificent residence offers a…
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Residential quarter Villa C San Pedro
Residential quarter Villa C San Pedro
Residential quarter Villa C San Pedro
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
from
$3,86M
Discover an oasis of tranquility and luxury in southern Spain, on the Costa del Sol! This exclusive 5-bedroom, 5-bathroom villa, located in a quiet urbanization in San Pedro de Alcántara, is the perfect combination of elegance, modern comfort, and first-class design. The property enjoys exc…
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Residential quarter Brisas 12
Residential quarter Brisas 12
Residential quarter Brisas 12
Residential quarter Brisas 12
Residential quarter Brisas 12
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Residential quarter Brisas 12
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
from
$6,77M
This luxurious property, designed by a renowned architectural firm and developed by Nordic Group, exemplifies modern Scandinavian elegance combined with supreme comfort. With an impressive 648 square meters spread over three floors, this villa offers abundant natural light and stunning view…
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Residential quarter Villa Solstice
Residential quarter Villa Solstice
Residential quarter Villa Solstice
Residential quarter Villa Solstice
Residential quarter Villa Solstice
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Residential quarter Villa Solstice
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
from
$22,18M
Welcome to this stunning frontline golf villa with an unbeatable location in the heart of Nueva Andalucía, overlooking the prestigious, members-only Las Brisas Golf Club. This west-facing estate offers breathtaking sunsets that inspire its name. The carefully manicured and exquisitely lands…
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Residential quarter Cobre 37
Residential quarter Cobre 37
Residential quarter Cobre 37
Residential quarter Cobre 37
Residential quarter Cobre 37
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Residential quarter Cobre 37
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
from
$7,39M
Located in the tranquil and sought-after area of Nueva Andalucía, this spectacular villa by AMES Arquitectos represents a masterful fusion of contemporary design and architectural elegance. Situated frontline to the prestigious Las Brisas golf course, the villa offers a privileged position …
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Residential quarter Villa Zen
Residential quarter Villa Zen
Residential quarter Villa Zen
Residential quarter Villa Zen
Residential quarter Villa Zen
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Residential quarter Villa Zen
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
from
$6,26M
Step into a world of unparalleled luxury in this stunning newly built villa located in the exclusive Las Brisas area of ​​Nueva Andalucía, Marbella. This exquisite property is a jewel of the Costa del Sol, offering a perfect blend of contemporary elegance and Mediterranean charm. Situated …
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Residential quarter Guadalmina 720
Residential quarter Guadalmina 720
Residential quarter Guadalmina 720
Residential quarter Guadalmina 720
Residential quarter Guadalmina 720
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Residential quarter Guadalmina 720
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
from
$6,82M
A contemporary 6-bedroom villa located on a private plot of over 1,600 m² in the prestigious Guadalmina Alta area of ​​Marbella. With a constructed area of ​​over 1,000 m², this property combines striking modern architecture with practical living spaces and high-quality finishes. Clean lin…
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Residential quarter Blume by Marein
Residential quarter Blume by Marein
Residential quarter Blume by Marein
Residential quarter Blume by Marein
Residential quarter Blume by Marein
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Residential quarter Blume by Marein
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
from
$4,88M
An exclusive boutique development comprising just three contemporary villas. Located in the prestigious residential area of Cortijo Blanco, in Marbella, between Puerto Banús and San Pedro de Alcántara, this development offers the perfect balance of privacy, design, and Mediterranean lifesty…
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Residential quarter Alcalá 70
Residential quarter Alcalá 70
Residential quarter Alcalá 70
Residential quarter Alcalá 70
Residential quarter Alcalá 70
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Residential quarter Alcalá 70
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
from
$13,37M
Set just off the fairways in the heart of Nueva Andalucía, this villa by Cogitari Homes assumes you recognise quality without it being explained. 986 m² built on a 1,727 m² plot, with five bedrooms and five en suite bathrooms. The figures are clear, but the real point is how the space has be…
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Residential quarter Casa Koi
Residential quarter Casa Koi
Residential quarter Casa Koi
Residential quarter Casa Koi
Residential quarter Casa Koi
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Residential quarter Casa Koi
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
from
$6,82M
A contemporary villa positioned frontline to Las Brisas Golf Course in Marbella, offering direct views across the fairways toward La Concha mountain. The property combines clean architectural lines with warm natural materials, creating a balanced interior defined by oak detailing, stone surf…
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Residential quarter Terrazas de Guadaiza II
Residential quarter Terrazas de Guadaiza II
Residential quarter Terrazas de Guadaiza II
Residential quarter Terrazas de Guadaiza II
Residential quarter Terrazas de Guadaiza II
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Residential quarter Terrazas de Guadaiza II
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
from
$642,061
The development is located on the Costa del Sol, in the undulating, lake-filled terrain and surrounded by the famous golf courses of Nueva Andalucía. This complex is situated in the municipality of Marbella, Malaga, undoubtedly one of Spain's best known destinations for its high quality of l…
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Residential quarter Mare
Residential quarter Mare
Residential quarter Mare
Residential quarter Mare
Residential quarter Mare
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Residential quarter Mare
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
from
$733,784
The year of construction 2025
Mare is a new residential of apartments of 3 bedrooms and penthouses of 4 bedrooms and 2 to 3 bathrooms, only 4 minute walk away from the sea front promenade and 3 minutes from the ancient part of San Pedro de Alcantara, in the new expanding area towards Marbella beach and near Puerto Banus …
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Residential quarter Isla Bela
Residential quarter Isla Bela
Residential quarter Isla Bela
Residential quarter Isla Bela
Residential quarter Isla Bela
Residential quarter Isla Bela
Residential quarter Isla Bela
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
from
$893,055
Exclusive residential complex, stands out for its unique architecture, which reinterprets the traditional Andalusian patio concept. This design allows natural light to flood every space, adding a contemporary and avant-garde touch to each home. Located in the prestigious district of Nueva A…
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Residential quarter Breeze
Residential quarter Breeze
Residential quarter Breeze
Residential quarter Breeze
Residential quarter Breeze
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Residential quarter Breeze
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
from
$784,978
Spectacular project of 34 amazing apartments and penthouses of 2,3 and 4 bedrooms, in a perfect location, for you to enjoy the Mediterranean lifestyle. The modern design and the avant-garde architecture offer open and bright spaces, to enjoy and relax in one of the most privileged spots in …
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Residential quarter Marbella Lake
Residential quarter Marbella Lake
Residential quarter Marbella Lake
Residential quarter Marbella Lake
Residential quarter Marbella Lake
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Residential quarter Marbella Lake
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
from
$1,08M
The year of construction 2023
Marbella Lake, a private modern development at the heart of Golf Valley, in Nueva Andalucía, just 5 kilometres from Puerto Banús. This new development comprises 98 apartments distributed throughout several three storey buildings in contemporary Mediterranean style. The 2 and 3 bedroom apar…
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Residential quarter Alcalá 4
Residential quarter Alcalá 4
Residential quarter Alcalá 4
Residential quarter Alcalá 4
Residential quarter Alcalá 4
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Residential quarter Alcalá 4
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
from
$11,09M
Exclusive Luxury Villa Under Construction in Nueva Andalucía, Marbella Located in one of Marbella’s most prestigious areas, this stunning luxury villa under construction redefines elegance, comfort, and privacy. Situated in Nueva Andalucía, just 5 minutes from Puerto Banús, the property enj…
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Residential quarter Villa Sirius
Residential quarter Villa Sirius
Residential quarter Villa Sirius
Residential quarter Villa Sirius
Residential quarter Villa Sirius
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Residential quarter Villa Sirius
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
from
$6,82M
This exquisite residence offers an unparalleled blend of modern comfort and sophisticated architecture, designed for the most refined lifestyle. Nestled in complete privacy, the property features outstanding amenities, including a floor-to-ceiling wine cellar, a billiard room, and a personal…
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Residential quarter Salvia Fase II
Residential quarter Salvia Fase II
Residential quarter Salvia Fase II
Residential quarter Salvia Fase II
Residential quarter Salvia Fase II
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Residential quarter Salvia Fase II
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
from
$1,09M
We present you with a new standard in lifestyle in our unbeatable new project, carefully designed to bring you the best in comfort, functionality and location. Is strategically located in the heart of San Pedro ensuring that everything you need is just a few steps away. From supermarkets, s…
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Residential quarter Armonia San Pedro
Residential quarter Armonia San Pedro
Residential quarter Armonia San Pedro
Residential quarter Armonia San Pedro
Residential quarter Armonia San Pedro
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Residential quarter Armonia San Pedro
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
from
$533,785
New development of apartments consisting of 35 apartments of 2 and 3 bedrooms, with duplexes with terraces-solarium. Garages in the basement and commercial premises on the first floor, in a building of avant-garde architecture, with first class qualities and an exceptional location in the he…
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Residential quarter SALVIA II
Residential quarter SALVIA II
Residential quarter SALVIA II
Residential quarter SALVIA II
Residential quarter SALVIA II
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Residential quarter SALVIA II
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
from
$1,09M
The year of construction 2027
SALVIA 2 is an exclusive new apartment complex located just minutes from the Mediterranean coast in the charming seaside town of San Pedro Alcántara. This project offers an enviable location next to the palm tree lined promenade, connecting to the east with Marbella and to the west with Este…
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Residential quarter Mare Fase II
Residential quarter Mare Fase II
Residential quarter Mare Fase II
Residential quarter Mare Fase II
Residential quarter Mare Fase II
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Residential quarter Mare Fase II
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
from
$1,56M
New residential complex of apartments and penthouses with 3 to 4 bedrooms and 2 and 3 bathrooms just 4 minutes walk from the promenade and 3 minutes from the old town of San Pedro de Alcántara, in the new expansion area towards the sea of ​​Marbella close to Puerto Banús called Nueva Alcánta…
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