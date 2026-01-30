  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Marbella
  4. Residential quarter Isla Bela

Residential quarter Isla Bela

San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
from
$893,055
;
6
Leave a request
ID: 39175
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 1834729690
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • City
    Marbella
  • Town
    San Pedro Alcantara
  • Address
    Calle Las Yedras

About the complex

Exclusive residential complex, stands out for its unique architecture, which reinterprets the traditional Andalusian patio concept. This design allows natural light to flood every space, adding a contemporary and avant-garde touch to each home. Located in the prestigious district of Nueva Andalucía, the development enjoys a prime location, just minutes from the iconic Puerto Banús and surrounded by an exceptional selection of schools, shops, supermarkets, clinics, restaurants, and cafés. Nueva Andalucía stretches across a vast valley in the western part of Marbella. Surrounded by majestic mountains and offering panoramic sea views, this enclave is known as the "Golf Valley" due to its five renowned courses: Aloha, Las Brisas, Los Naranjos, La Quinta, and Dama de Noche. Recognized as one of the most exclusive residential areas in southern Spain, Nueva Andalucía is distinguished by its well-maintained streets, lush greenery, and luxurious residential complexes, creating an atmosphere of elegance and sophistication. The development offers a wide range of premium services designed to ensure a comfortable, relaxed, and stylish lifestyle. Every space has been carefully designed to meet the highest expectations and provide a unique sense of well-being. Excellence is at the core of this project, where the combination of high-end materials, prestigious brands, and cutting-edge technology results in homes that prioritize comfort and functionality. Large-format flooring, both indoors and on terraces, creates a seamless transition and a sense of continuity between indoor and outdoor spaces. Floor-to-ceiling windows flood the interiors with natural light, while state-of-the-art ventilation systems and advanced home automation ensure comfort, efficiency, and personalized control in every corner. The kitchens, designed with an elegant open-plan concept, are equipped with integrated, energy-efficient appliances. In the bathrooms, vitrified porcelain fixtures, mineral solid washbasin countertops, and fittings from leading brands ensure a sophisticated and functional design. At the heart of the complex lies the outdoor swimming pool, surrounded by lush gardens and sun loungers, creating a true oasis where residents can enjoy the magnificent Mediterranean climate. Additionally, the indoor pool, gym, and spa evoke the refined and exclusive ambiance of a five-star hotel. The communal areas include a modern coworking space, perfect for productivity, and a sophisticated social club with a cinema, providing the ideal setting for entertainment and leisure, whether alone or with guests.

Location on the map

San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Finance
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter La Roca 2
Benalmadena, Spain
from
$1,98M
Apartment building Apartments with a Pool Near the Sea in El Verger Alicante
el Verger, Spain
from
$279,392
Apartment building Coastal Residential Homes with Solariums and Pool in Malaga
Casares, Spain
from
$715,987
Residential quarter Ocean Garden Residence
Fuengirola, Spain
from
$420,930
Residential quarter Torreblanca Heights
Fuengirola, Spain
from
$483,501
You are viewing
Residential quarter Isla Bela
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
from
$893,055
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Villa Cordoba 21
Residential quarter Villa Cordoba 21
Residential quarter Villa Cordoba 21
Residential quarter Villa Cordoba 21
Residential quarter Villa Cordoba 21
Residential quarter Villa Cordoba 21
Mijas, Spain
from
$2,27M
The villa is arranged over two staggered levels that gently adapt to the natural topography, creating a sense of lightness, balance, and harmony. The main living area opens completely to the outdoors through expansive glass surfaces, seamlessly connecting the interior spaces with generous te…
Agency
Muse
Leave a request
Residential quarter Vesta Mare
Residential quarter Vesta Mare
Residential quarter Vesta Mare
Residential quarter Vesta Mare
Residential quarter Vesta Mare
Show all Residential quarter Vesta Mare
Residential quarter Vesta Mare
Manilva, Spain
from
$494,878
New beachfront residential development in Manilva. Located next to the Duquesa Castle and just minutes from Duquesa Marina, enjoys a privileged setting, where historical heritage meets a vibrant offer of leisure, sports, gastronomy, and entertainment. This location combines the tranquili…
Agency
Muse
Leave a request
Residential quarter 7 Diamonds
Residential quarter 7 Diamonds
Residential quarter 7 Diamonds
Residential quarter 7 Diamonds
Residential quarter 7 Diamonds
Show all Residential quarter 7 Diamonds
Residential quarter 7 Diamonds
Benalmadena, Spain
from
$2,96M
Seven exclusive homes that are not only visually stunning but also highly functional and sustainable, offering a perfect blend of elegance, quality, and eco-conscious design. Residents can enjoy the best of both worlds: the serenity of a private enclave in La Capellania and the convenience …
Agency
Muse
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Spain
How to Enroll in a University in Spain and Get a Student Visa
30.01.2026
How to Enroll in a University in Spain and Get a Student Visa
The Best Cities in Spain for Earning Money on Rent: Top 5 with a Yield of 8%
14.01.2026
The Best Cities in Spain for Earning Money on Rent: Top 5 with a Yield of 8%
Where to Rent Housing in Spain: Comparison of Prices, Incomes, and Cost of Living in Different Cities
24.12.2025
Where to Rent Housing in Spain: Comparison of Prices, Incomes, and Cost of Living in Different Cities
NIE in Spain: What is It, Who Needs It, and How to Get It Yourself
10.12.2025
NIE in Spain: What is It, Who Needs It, and How to Get It Yourself
What to do in Spain in Winter: Ski Resorts, Beaches and Cultural Holidays
08.12.2025
What to do in Spain in Winter: Ski Resorts, Beaches and Cultural Holidays
The Best Spanish Cities for Retirees: Prices, Climate, and Real Estate Insights
27.11.2025
The Best Spanish Cities for Retirees: Prices, Climate, and Real Estate Insights
CIF (NIF) in Spain: How to Get a Tax Number for a Company
03.11.2025
CIF (NIF) in Spain: How to Get a Tax Number for a Company
How to Get a Mortgage in Spain: Conditions for Residents and Non-Residents
24.10.2025
How to Get a Mortgage in Spain: Conditions for Residents and Non-Residents
Show all publications