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Residential quarter The Collection Camojan

San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
from
$6,71M
;
14
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ID: 39036
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 1081044814
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • City
    Marbella
  • Town
    San Pedro Alcantara

About the complex

BUILDING LICENSE GRANTED! Welcome to the maximum exponent of elegance and sophistication in Marbella's prestigious Camojan Waterfall neighborhood. We are delighted to introduce our exclusive 5-villa project, an extraordinary opportunity for individuals seeking the ultimate luxury living experience. Nestled in the heart of the highly sought-after Camojan area, our 5 luxury villas over a harmonious blend of contemporary design and timeless elegance. With meticulous attention to detail and an unwavering commitment to quality, these villas truly embody the essence of luxury living.

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026

Location on the map

San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
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Residential quarter The Collection Camojan
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
from
$6,71M
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