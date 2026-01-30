Residential quarter The Collection Camojan

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BUILDING LICENSE GRANTED!
Welcome to the maximum exponent of elegance and sophistication in Marbella's
prestigious Camojan Waterfall neighborhood. We are delighted to introduce our exclusive 5-villa project, an extraordinary opportunity for individuals seeking the ultimate luxury living experience.
Nestled in the heart of the highly sought-after Camojan area, our 5 luxury villas over a harmonious blend of contemporary design and timeless elegance. With meticulous
attention to detail and an unwavering commitment to quality, these villas truly embody the essence of luxury living.
Property characteristics
Property parameters
The year of construction
2026
Location on the map
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
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