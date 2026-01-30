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Residential quarter Armonía

San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
from
$500,566
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7
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ID: 39256
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 229178158
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • City
    Marbella
  • Town
    San Pedro Alcantara

About the complex

Located in the vibrant heart of San Pedro de Alcántara, Málaga, this luxurious new-built apartment offers a sophisticated urban lifestyle. Part of an exclusive complex comprising 35 homes stands out with its contemporary design and premium features. Although the property does not feature a private pool, residents can enjoy the beautifully maintained communal garden, providing a serene escape amidst the bustling city. The apartment boasts urban and city views, offering a picturesque backdrop to everyday living. Inside, meticulous attention to detail is evident throughout. The kitchen is a chef’s dream, equipped with first-class quality cabinetry and high-end Siemens appliances, complemented by Swiss plumbing. This focus on quality extends to the construction itself, with thick walls and high-quality windows ensuring excellent soundproofing between floors. The high-quality floor covering is enhanced by an Aerotermia heating system, providing comfort and efficiency. This property is classified as luxury new-built, making it a unique opportunity in the real estate market. The exclusive complex offers both two and three-bedroom configurations, with some homes featuring duplexes complete with solarium terraces and private swimming pools. Located in a prime urban setting, this apartment is ideal for those seeking a blend of luxury and convenience. Whether as a permanent residence or a holiday retreat, it promises a lifestyle of comfort and elegance in one of Málaga’s most sought-after areas.

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026

Location on the map

San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
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Residential quarter Armonía
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
from
$500,566
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